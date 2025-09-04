Light Up the Night: Glow Party Fundraiser

Sept. 27 – Glow Party (Ages 4+)
Join us for an exciting night of music, dancing, and glowing fun! ✨ This event is open to kids ages 4 and up. Parents must stay—this is not a drop-off event.
💲 Ticket cost supports Learning Beyond Boundaries programs.
⚠️ Tickets are non-refundable.
Sept. 28 – Sensory-Friendly Glow Party (Ages 4+)
A special evening designed with softer music and no flashing lights for a more sensory-friendly glow party experience. 🌟 Open to kids ages 4 and up. Parents must stay—this is not a drop-off event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!