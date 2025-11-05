Light Work Inc

Offered by

Light Work Inc

About this shop

Light Work 316, Inc. Corn Hole for a Cause Merchandise Shop

Wurst Fest Pins item
Wurst Fest Pins
$10

We all know what time it is!! These beautiful pins, donated by Blue Jay Swag, and the amazing Micheli Family will have all your Wurst friends jealous in the best way.

❤️💡❤️

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Shine Your Light T-shirt item
Shine Your Light T-shirt item
Shine Your Light T-shirt
$20

These beautiful shirts, donated by Freedom Painters, Trinity Movers, and Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More are the perfect way to show your support and our mission all year ’round! ❤️💡❤️

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The Wurst Embroidered Hats Around item
The Wurst Embroidered Hats Around item
The Wurst Embroidered Hats Around
$40

Made by Gruene Custom Trucker Hats and Trekk Outfitters. These high quality embroidered lids are the perfect place to put those pins ❤️💡❤️

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Corn Hole Stein item
Corn Hole Stein
$20

Perfect for cold beer while celebrating with your wurst friends….or the coffee you may need the next morning!

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Liquor Wagon item
Liquor Wagon
$50

Only 100 tickets up for grabs. Over $700 value. Elevate your collection with some of the best liquors around. Donated by RHR.

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Whisky wagon item
Whisky wagon
$50

Only 100 tickets up for grabs. Over $700 value. Elevate your collection with some of the best liquors around. Donated by Home Warranty of America

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Yeti meat wagon
$10

Yeti wagon full of the best pasture raised meat on Earth. donated by Pure Pastures

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!