Light Work 316, Inc. Corn Hole for a Cause Merchandise Shop

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We all know what time it is!! These beautiful pins, donated by Blue Jay Swag, and the amazing Micheli Family will have all your Wurst friends jealous in the best way.
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These beautiful shirts, donated by Freedom Painters, Trinity Movers, and Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More are the perfect way to show your support and our mission all year ’round! ❤️💡❤️
Made by Gruene Custom Trucker Hats and Trekk Outfitters. These high quality embroidered lids are the perfect place to put those pins ❤️💡❤️
Perfect for cold beer while celebrating with your wurst friends….or the coffee you may need the next morning!
Only 100 tickets up for grabs. Over $700 value. Elevate your collection with some of the best liquors around. Donated by RHR.
Only 100 tickets up for grabs. Over $700 value. Elevate your collection with some of the best liquors around. Donated by Home Warranty of America
Yeti wagon full of the best pasture raised meat on Earth. donated by Pure Pastures
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!