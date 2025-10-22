Lighted Tractor Parade 2025

Nonprofits and youth groups are invited to join the fun with a lighted float, tractor, or walking entry that shines a spotlight on who you are and what you do. It’s a wonderful way to engage with the community, celebrate your local impact, and spread holiday cheer throughout downtown Centralia!
This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community, showcase your brand, and celebrate the holiday season in true Centralia style. Light up a tractor, decorate a float, bring your team, and get creative — it’s marketing with a glow of holiday spirit!
Bring your lit-up lawnmower and holiday spirit—just sign up and roll in!
Includes name recognition in select digital promotions and a social media shoutout thanking your business for helping make this community tradition possible.
Includes name recognition on social media and event materials, as well as your business listed on the CDA website.
Includes your logo on event promotions, social media recognition, and name listed on our website as an event supporter, and a spot within the first 10 entries of the parade!
Premier recognition as the official event sponsor. Includes your logo on all event promotions, social media, and printed materials, plus a feature on our digital billboard leading up to the event. You will also have a spot within the first 10 entries of the parade!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!