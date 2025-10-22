Lighted Tractor Parade 2025

Downtown Centralia

Youth/Non-Profit Entry
$25

Nonprofits and youth groups are invited to join the fun with a lighted float, tractor, or walking entry that shines a spotlight on who you are and what you do. It’s a wonderful way to engage with the community, celebrate your local impact, and spread holiday cheer throughout downtown Centralia! 

Business Entry
$50

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community, showcase your brand, and celebrate the holiday season in true Centralia style. Light up a tractor, decorate a float, bring your team, and get creative — it’s marketing with a glow of holiday spirit! 

Lawnmower Brigade
$10

Bring your lit-up lawnmower and holiday spirit—just sign up and roll in!

Friend of the Parade
$250

Includes name recognition in select digital promotions and a social media shoutout thanking your business for helping make this community tradition possible.

Community Sponsor
$500

Includes name recognition on social media and event materials, as well as your business listed on the CDA website.

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Includes your logo on event promotions, social media recognition, and name listed on our website as an event supporter, and a spot within the first 10 entries of the parade!

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Premier recognition as the official event sponsor. Includes your logo on all event promotions, social media, and printed materials, plus a feature on our digital billboard leading up to the event. You will also have a spot within the first 10 entries of the parade!

