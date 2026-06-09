Voices Still Speaking Inc

Hosted by

Voices Still Speaking Inc

About this event

Lighthouse Academy

10 E 10th St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Support A Student item
Support A Student item
Support A Student
$25

Helps provide materials, supplies, and resources for one Lighthouse Academy participant.

Confidence Builder item
Confidence Builder item
Confidence Builder
$50

Supports student materials, certificates, and program activities.

Speakers Lab item
Speakers Lab item
Speakers Lab
$100

Helps sponsor multiple students and expand access to speakers Lab.

Lighthouse Partner item
Lighthouse Partner
$250

Provides Significant support for curriculum materials, supplies, and program operations.

Program Sponsor item
Program Sponsor item
Program Sponsor
$500

Help fund an entire section of Lighthouse Academy and support youth development programming.

Add a donation for Voices Still Speaking Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!