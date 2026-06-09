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About this event
Helps provide materials, supplies, and resources for one Lighthouse Academy participant.
Supports student materials, certificates, and program activities.
Helps sponsor multiple students and expand access to speakers Lab.
Provides Significant support for curriculum materials, supplies, and program operations.
Help fund an entire section of Lighthouse Academy and support youth development programming.
$
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