Hosted by

Lighthouse Animal Shelter

About this event

Sales closed

Lighthouse Animal Shelter's Auction for the Animals

Pick-up location

596 Hathaway Rd, New Bedford, MA 02740, USA

Private Buzzards Bay Daysail for up to 6 passengers item
Private Buzzards Bay Daysail for up to 6 passengers item
Private Buzzards Bay Daysail for up to 6 passengers
$300

Starting bid

Private Buzzards Bay Daysail for up to 6 passengers on Shore Leave, a modern 45’ sailboat


Enjoy an unforgettable outing in scenic Buzzards Bay on a modern, well-kept vessel helmed by a US Coast Guard licensed captain.  

You can learn the basics of sailing or just sit back and relax as you take in the sights and breathe in the sea air.  
 

Details:

3-hour sail in the coastal waters of Buzzards Bay, departing from Marion, MA

Soft drinks and light snacks provided.


Suggested departure time: 10am

Possible dates: May 30, 31, June 6, 7, 13, 14 (Winner will work with contact to figure out a date that works)

 

About Shore Leave: Shore Leave is a 2008 45’ Jeanneau Sun Odyssey DS.  She features an exceptionally large cockpit where guests will stay dry and comfortable during the voyage.  

Guests may also choose to sit on the bow or side rails to get closer to the water.  The cockpit offers sun protection but wearing hats, sunglasses and sunscreen 

are recommended. Shore Leave is equipped with two heads (bathrooms with fully-flushable toilets and sinks with running hot and cold water), as well as a full 

galley (kitchen) and salon below deck. All safety equipment including life vests is included.  (Please advise if children will be participating so that we will have 

proper sized PFDs on board.)


value: $600 


Booking details will be emailed to winner

Cuttyhunk day trip with lunch item
Cuttyhunk day trip with lunch item
Cuttyhunk day trip with lunch item
Cuttyhunk day trip with lunch
$400

Starting bid

“Paws & Relaxation” - A luxury day at sea aboard The Kathleen.


  • Vessel: The Kathleen – 36 ft twin stateroom cabin cruiser
  • Departure: Popes Island Marina, New Bedford, MA
  • Time: 11:00 AM departure → 6:00 PM return
  • Guests: Up to 6 (plus crew who know what they’re doing)
  • Season: June through September
  • Blackout Dates: August 16–31, 2026
  • Food & Drinks: Lunch, snacks, and beverages included
  • Estimated Value: $1,500–$2,500


🌊 Your Day on the Water

You’ll cruise out of New Bedford through the historic hurricane gates, past lighthouses and coastal landmarks, and into the open waters of Buzzards Bay.

From there, you’ll head toward Cuttyhunk Harbor, grab a mooring, kick back, eat well, and pretend you’re the kind of person who casually owns boat shoes.

Captain Greg will be onboard delivering:

  • Tall tales
  • Mildly accurate history
  • And at least one story that gets more dramatic every time he tells it

Wildlife sightings may include:

  • Seals
  • Seabirds
  • Other boats full of people who wish they had bid higher

Possible but not guaranteed sightings:

  • Pirates
  • Jaws
  • The Loch Ness Monster (he vacations locally sometimes)
  • Mermaids (union rules prevent us from confirming)


Booking details will be emailed to winner

Staycation Plymouth package item
Staycation Plymouth package item
Staycation Plymouth package item
Staycation Plymouth package
$200

Starting bid

Staycation Plymouth package incudes:

  • 2 Night stay at Hilton Garden Inn in a standard two-queen room in Plymouth, MA. Includes breakfast for up to two guests.
  • $50 gift card to Girl Crush Salon in Plymouth
  • The Windsor Afternoon Tea for 2 at Shelly's Tea Room in Plymouth
  • $60 gift card to Longhouse Axe Throwing in Plymouth

Hilton Garden Inn

4 Home Depot Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360 https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/pymmagi-hilton-garden-inn-plymouth/hotel-info/


Amenities include: free parking, free wifi, non-smoking rooms, streaming entertainment, on-site restaurant, indoor pool, fitness center, & pet-friendly rooms.

Gift certificate must be presented at the time of redemption and may only be redeemed at the Hilton Garden Inn, Plymouth. Certificate is non-refundable and has no cash value. hotel is under no obligation to replace certificates that are lost, stolen, or otherwise destroyed.


blackout dates: November 26-29, 2026. Certificate expires 5/1/2027


Girl Crush Salon:

20 Home Depot Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360

https://www.girlcrushsalonandspa.com/


A luxury salon & spa located in America's home town; offering a full hair salon, body waxer, nail artist, scalp facialist and certified esthetician services.

Shelly's Tea Room:

51 Court St. Plymouth, MA

www.shellystearooms.com

The Windsor Tea for 2

The Ultimate Indulgence! Three tiers of Decadence!


Feel like royalty, begin with a glass of chilled Hibiscus Iced Tea in the warmer months or hot mulled wine tea in the colder months.


Your service will begin with a selection of delicate crustless finger sandwiches filled with our seasonal offerings, this will then be repeated, next to arrive will be your three tiered stand resplendent with two Scones, one classic and one of our seasonal Scones warm from the oven, served with real Clotted Cream and Strawberry Preserve, accompanied with a selection of sumptuous petite cakes and desserts along with a pot of loose-leaf tea of your choosing*


Longhouse Axe Throwing Plymouth $60 gift card

46 Main st. Plymouth, MA

www.longhouseaxethrowing.com


Value: between $445-995+ (depending on date)



GrubTUB rental in Padanaram item
GrubTUB rental in Padanaram item
GrubTUB rental in Padanaram
$100

Starting bid

$400 gift card to GrubTub in Padanaram, MA. Grub TUB offers the ultimate on-the-water experience aboard a BBQ donut boat! Bring your own food and drinks, or opt for anchored delivery service (extra fee). No boating license is required and fuel is included. Each boat includes a grill or ice bucket, bluetooth speakers, and seats up to 8 guests.


Don't miss out of this unique experience!

77 Gulf Rd. Dartmouth, MA

www.grubtubrentals.com

Dates, times and prices may vary

Topgolf $50 off game play item
Topgolf $50 off game play
$25

Starting bid

Get $50 off game play at Topgolf Rhode Island.  Also get 2 bonus $15 off game play coupons but cannot be combined or with any other offer or promotion.  

No cash value and any unused value will be forfeited.

120 sockamosset Cross Rd, Cranston, RI

https://topgolf.com/us/rhode-island/


FunZ Trampoline park (5 passes) item
FunZ Trampoline park (5 passes)
$20

Starting bid

FunZ Trampoline park 5 (1hour) jump passes.


1024 Kings Highway, New Bedford, MA.

Value: $95



Supercharged Entertainment item
Supercharged Entertainment item
Supercharged Entertainment
$20

Starting bid

2 free race Passes to Supercharged Entertainment. Located in Wrentham, MA.


(one free go karting race x 2, valid for walk-in guests only, limit 1 per customer, no cash value, non-refundable, cannot be combined with any other offer, all rules, restrictions, and policies apply.)

www.superchargedma.com


Value:$60



Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fall River item
Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fall River
$15

Starting bid

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fall River. One hour throwing for 2 people.

75 Ferry St Fall River. 

www.stumpyshh.com/fallriverma


no cash value, must be redeemed in person, in one visit as a “walk-in” throwing session, valid only at our Fall River location, cannot be replaced if lost. Expires: 3/31/2027


Value: $57


The Salem Witch museum-family 6 pack item
The Salem Witch museum-family 6 pack
$20

Starting bid

A family 6 pack to The Salem Witch Museum in Salem , MA. Dates exclude the month of October (10/1-10/31)


Value: $99


Vouchers will be emailed to winner

Buttonwood park zoo family membership item
Buttonwood park zoo family membership
$20

Starting bid

Buttonwood park zoo one-year family membership. Membership includes 2 adults and 2 children. Winner must apply for membership by 6/29/26 or it will be void.

Value: $90



4 (2-hr) passes to Level99 item
4 (2-hr) passes to Level99
$40

Starting bid

4 (2-hr) passes to Level99. A first-of-its-kind destination for adults featuring real-world, interactive social gaming with over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments. Located in the Providence Place Mall.


Valid through 2/4/2027


Value: $160


Vouchers will be emailed to winner

4 passes to Newport Mansions item
4 passes to Newport Mansions item
4 passes to Newport Mansions
$15

Starting bid

4 passes to the Newport Mansions- you pick which mansion(s) (excluding Chepstow & Hunter House) www.Newportmansions.org


Passes do not expire

Value:$60



Silver Stone Castle $50 gift card item
Silver Stone Castle $50 gift card item
Silver Stone Castle $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

Silver Stone Castle $50 gift card. A family-friendly attraction in Swansea, MA offering fun amusements, dining, and gaming experiences.

358 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea, Ma.

www.silverstonecastle.com



Play Arcade $25 gift card & hoodie item
Play Arcade $25 gift card & hoodie
$15

Starting bid

Play Arcade $25 gift card & hoodie(3xl).

34 Union St. New Bedford, MA

www.playarcadenb.com


Winner must pickup at shelter

2 New England Aquarium passes item
2 New England Aquarium passes
$15

Starting bid

2 passes to The New England Aquarium in Boston.

Passes expire 12/31/26.

https://www.neaq.org/


Value: $80.


The Adventure Park- 3 climb passes item
The Adventure Park- 3 climb passes item
The Adventure Park- 3 climb passes item
The Adventure Park- 3 climb passes
$40

Starting bid

The Adventure Park at Heritage Gardens in Sandwich, MA! Fun aerial ropes courses have challenges to suit all ages and skill levels.


You will receive 3 general admission climb vouchers for up to 2 hours.

https://myadventurepark.com/location/sandwich-ma/

Expiration date: 2/24/27


Total Value: $189.


Vouchers will be emailed

Wooden Humpback Whale by Whaling City Masterworks item
Wooden Humpback Whale by Whaling City Masterworks
$30

Starting bid

Wooden Humpback Whale by Whaling City Masterworks. Located in the Kilburn Mill in New Bedford MA. www.WhalingCityMasterworks.com.

size: 7: x 23"


Value:$60

Winner must pick up at the shelter

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock Memorabilia: Autographed Photo item
Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock Memorabilia: Autographed Photo
$25

Starting bid

Autographed Photo of Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock-perfect for any Boston fan! 


Garrett Whitlock is a professional baseball pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, having made his MLB debut on April 4, 2021. He has had a successful career with the team, including a notable performance in the 2021 postseason and a four-year contract extension in 2022.

Value: priceless

Headshot or portrait photo session by Clear Photography item
Headshot or portrait photo session by Clear Photography item
Headshot or portrait photo session by Clear Photography
$40

Starting bid

Professional headshot or portrait by Adam Clear of Clear photography. Photo session includes in studio shoot, online delivery, and 3 fully retouched images. www.Adamclear.com


Value: $250


We will email the winner directions on how to claim

1 hour photo session + $500 image credit item
1 hour photo session + $500 image credit
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour photo session and $500 image credit with Plymouth-area pet and family photographer Katie Carmickle. Known for her natural, heartfelt style, Katie creates timeless portraits that celebrate the people and pets you love.


www.katiecarmickle.com


Value: $690


expires: 9/30/2027

3 night stay Alpine Perch-North Conway, NH item
3 night stay Alpine Perch-North Conway, NH
$400

Starting bid

3 night stay (weeknight) at Pet-friendly North Conway, NH Chalet.


This 3-night stay for 4-6 guests (+ dog-friendly!) puts you right in North Conway in a quiet walkable neighborhood where you can hike trails to Echo Lake and Cathedral / White Horse Ledge or drive a few minutes into town for Main Street dining / shopping.


Inviting chalet nestled in the pines of the White Mountain National Forest at the base of Cathedral Ledge. Private yet convenient to all the activities and amenities North Conway has to offer.

Open concept 2nd level with exposed beams, vaulted ceiling, cedar interior, and sliders leading to spacious front and back decks. Enjoy views of fall foliage or snow-capped trees with a backdrop of the Ledge beyond. Retreat downstairs for a restful night's sleep in each of 3 bedrooms - 2 Queens and 2 Twin-over-Twin bunk beds.

A fully stocked kitchen and plenty of seating completes this home away from home, along with a backyard fire pit for summer nights and wood-burning fireplace to cozy up to in the winter. Newly renovated bathroom and laundry room downstairs. 



When: Work with host to find a mutually agreed upon mid-week date during the months of April, May, June, September, November, or December 2026. 


Refer to Airbnb or VRBO listing for current calendar availability - please note July and August are not available at this time.  Rental agreement will need to be reviewed and signed ahead - standard for agreeing to basic house rules and any accidental damage. This 3-night stay includes professional cleaning service before and after.


https://www.vrbo.com/3950858ha

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32281775


Value:$850 weeknight stay

booking details will be emailed to winner

Hyline cruise-2 round-trip high speed ferry passes item
Hyline cruise-2 round-trip high speed ferry passes item
Hyline cruise-2 round-trip high speed ferry passes
$50

Starting bid

2 round-trip high speed ferry passes from Hyannis to Martha’s Vineyard. Passes good for the 2026 season. Subject to availability.


Exclusions: Memorial Day weekend, Forth of July week, Labor Day weekend, Columbus Day Weekend.


https://hylinecruises.com/

220 Ocean Street, Hyannis, MA 02601.


Value: $144



Hyannis Whale Watch Cruise $150 gift certificate item
Hyannis Whale Watch Cruise $150 gift certificate item
Hyannis Whale Watch Cruise $150 gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruise $150 gift certificate. Sails out of Barnstable, MA. www.whales.net


Value:$150


Grooming den gift basket item
Grooming den gift basket item
Grooming den gift basket
$50

Starting bid

The Grooming Den $100 gift certificate and gift basket filled with treats, toys and more! The Grooming den is located at 58 Fairhaven Rd., Mattapoisett, MA.

www.thegroomingdenma.com

Value: $200+


Winner must pickup at the shelter

Ball Gowns & Glass Slippers gift basket item
Ball Gowns & Glass Slippers gift basket item
Ball Gowns & Glass Slippers gift basket item
Ball Gowns & Glass Slippers gift basket
$50

Starting bid

Ball Gowns & Glass Slippers is based out of Acushnet Ma.

Gift Basket includes:

-30 minute character party (includes 1 princess) value:$175.

- vintage Disney books

-vintage Disney lithographs

-dog themed items.


www.ballgownsandglassslippers.com

Certificate expires 03/2027

winner must pickup at shelter

Stuck on U basket item
Stuck on U basket item
Stuck on U basket
$20

Starting bid

Stuck on U is located in Acushnet, MA. They do signs, vinyl, apparel, window tinting and more!


Stuck on U basket includes:

-Stuck on U hoodie

-rescue decals

-rescue mug

-$50 gift certificate

www.stuckon-u-design.com


Winner must pickup at shelter

Festool BBQ set item
Festool BBQ set item
Festool BBQ set
$30

Starting bid

Festool Bbq set includes:


-Yeti Rambler Colster® Can Cooler

-Branding iron

-Grilling apron

-Spice shaker

All in a unique tool box carrying case.


Value: $99


Winner must pickup at shelter

Ruff liners hard bottom backseat cover extender &door covers item
Ruff liners hard bottom backseat cover extender &door covers item
Ruff liners hard bottom backseat cover extender &door covers
$45

Starting bid

Ruff liners hard bottom backseat cover extender with door liners for cars, mid size SUV, and small trucks.

  • HOLDS UP TO 400LBS - Our car backseat extender for dogs can support multiple dogs. The Large pet back seat extender offers +32% more riding space! The dog back seat extender hard bottom has 3 removable plastic inserts that are light weight and tested to hold up to 400 lbs!
  • DOOR PANEL PROTECTION: Our back seat extender for dogs hard bottom has integrated door panel protection so your doors stay protected! You can open your doors, or roll your windows down, and our dog backseat extender hard bottom stays in place. United States Patent No.: 12,221,024
  • TURNS BACKSEAT INTO COMFORTABLE DOG BED - Ruff Liners backseat extender for dogs suv with soft padding on top, makes every ride more comfortable. 
  • WATERPROOF, HEAVY DUTY MATERIALS, EZ CLEANING - Shield your vehicles interior with our 100% waterproof hard bottom car seat cover for dogs. Designed to repel water and resist scratches, it's the ultimate defense against dirt and hair. Our dog back seat cover hard bottom keeps your car looking brand new, no matter where the road takes you. Machine washable on gentle, and hang dry for easy cleaning!
  • SAFE RIDE: SEAT BELT OPENINGS, ANCHOR SYSTEM, NONSLIP MATERIAL - Ensure your pet's safety with our dog car seat cover for back seat hard bottom that provides a secure non slide ride. Velcro openings allow access to seat belts, and the cover has corner anchor points so you can strap the backseat dog cover hard bottom in place to keep your car protected.

www.ruffliners.com


Value: $189.99


winner must pickup at Shelter


LARGE back seat extender item
LARGE back seat extender item
LARGE back seat extender item
LARGE back seat extender
$30

Starting bid

Back Seat Extender for Dogs with Detachable Hard Bottom, Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat, Holds 400lbs with Mesh Window and Storage Pocket, for large SUV, Truck, Large size

  • With 30.5 inches of depth, the dog seat cover extends more space while covering the rear area, making it more spacious and comfortable for your dog, and also relieving their anxiety on long trips.
  • The interior of the dog car back seat extender is made of high-quality honeycomb hardboard, which makes it more stable than other soft-bottomed hammocks and can hold up to 400 pounds. Also, it can be folded on one side during use to make it easy for others to sit on it or to accommodate a child safety seat.
  • The hard bottom dog hammock features a breathable mesh window to increase air permeability to reduce your dog's irritability and anxiety as well as to facilitate cold air venting. There are also two organizer pockets on both sides of the window for you to better store your dog's toys and snacks, giving your dog comfort on long trips.
  • The dog car backseat protector is made of PVC+TPU double-layer waterproof coating, which is more secure than other single-layer waterproof. Meanwhile, the backseat cover are made of wear-resistant 600D black Oxford cloth, covering the entire , seat cover providing all-around protection and avoiding damage to your car.
  • this is a larger size, This car backseat extender is more Suitable for full size SUVs and Pickup Trucks. Value:$89.99

Winner must pickup at shelter

Automatic self cleaning kitty litter box item
Automatic self cleaning kitty litter box item
Automatic self cleaning kitty litter box item
Automatic self cleaning kitty litter box
$30

Starting bid

Automatic cat litter box self cleaning-app control and weight monitoring- ultra quiet. Best suitable for medium cats or kittens. Assembly required.


Value: $150


Must be picked up from the Shelter

AirDoctor 2000 air purifier item
AirDoctor 2000 air purifier item
AirDoctor 2000 air purifier item
AirDoctor 2000 air purifier
$40

Starting bid

AirDoctor 2000 air purifier.

Powerful, award-winning air purifier for small to medium rooms including bedrooms, playrooms, and home offices.

  • Circulates 305 sq. ft. 4x/hr for continuous, clean air
  • Advanced 3-Stage Filtration with UltraHEPA®

Tested & proven to capture particles 100 times smaller than the HEPA standard*


Value: $399


Winner must pickup at the shelter

Avalon Medical Spa: GLO2 FACIAL item
Avalon Medical Spa: GLO2 FACIAL item
Avalon Medical Spa: GLO2 FACIAL
$125

Starting bid

Avalon Medical Spa: try their newest Facial, the GLO2 facial with RF PRO. This facial is designed to deeply cleanse, oxygenate, tighten, and leave your skin radiant.

77 Wolcott Ave, Dartmouth, MA

www.avalonmedicalspa.net


Value: $350



Odali's Muscular Therapy- 1 hour Massage item
Odali's Muscular Therapy- 1 hour Massage
$40

Starting bid

Odali's Muscular Therapy 1 hour massage plus 15 minute red light nap therapy and a foot scrub.


They are located at 862 Ashley Blvd. New Bedford, MA 02745


Value: $152



LiVi Laser gift basket item
LiVi Laser gift basket
$40

Starting bid

LiVi Laser gift basket includes $100 gift card and beauty products.


www.LiViLaserCenter.com

13 Russells Mills Rd. Dartmouth, MA

Value:$200



Winner must pickup at the shelter

Hannoush Jewelers $100 gift card item
Hannoush Jewelers $100 gift card
$45

Starting bid

Hannoush Jewelers gift card $100 Dartmouth or Warwick locations only



Roots & Daisies Salon $100 gift card item
Roots & Daisies Salon $100 gift card
$45

Starting bid

Roots & Daisies Salon $100 gift card

https://www.rootsanddaisies.com/

14 Sconticut Neck Rd. Fairhaven, MA



Servedwell Hospitality $50 gift card item
Servedwell Hospitality $50 gift card
$25

Starting bid

ServedWell Hospitality $50 gift card


Restaurants include Joe’s Original, The Black Whale, Candela Cucina, National Club, Whales Tail clam bar, Cisco Brewers, & the Sail Loft.


E-Gift card will be Emailed to winner

Servedwell hospitality $50 gift card item
Servedwell hospitality $50 gift card
$25

Starting bid

ServedWell Hospitality $50 gift card


Restaurants include Joe’s Original, The Black Whale, Candela Cucina, National Club, Whales Tail clam bar, Cisco Brewers, & the Sail Loft.


E-Gift card will be Emailed to winner

Moon Tide Art handmade jewelry item
Moon Tide Art handmade jewelry item
Moon Tide Art handmade jewelry item
Moon Tide Art handmade jewelry
$30

Starting bid

Moon Tide Art handmade jewelry made locally in South Dartmouth, MA.

-Mini Little River Pearl Gold Earrings & Mini Oyster Necklace with Pearl.

www.Moontideart.com


Value: $80


Winner must pickup at the shelter

One month yoga at Studio 10 item
One month yoga at Studio 10
$30

Starting bid

One month of yoga at Studio 10 located in downtown New Bedford. One month includes 4 gentle yoga classes & 4 yin yoga classes.

96 William st. 2nd floor, New Bedford, MA

www.yogaatstudio10.com


Value: $120

expires 12/31/2026


Custom Lighthouse Sweatshirt item
Custom Lighthouse Sweatshirt
$20

Starting bid

Custom Lighthouse sweatshirt by AMFM design. You choose your size and pick color white, grey, or beige. Design will be as shown in picture.


Value: $50

Winner will be emailed details

Fluffy paw Wreath item
Fluffy paw Wreath
$20

Starting bid

“In memory of” wreath by Katie’s Fluffy Paws.


winner must pickup at shelter

Fluffy paw Wreath item
Fluffy paw Wreath
$20

Starting bid

“Woof“ wreath by Katie’s Fluffy Paws.


winner must pickup at shelter

Dog bed filled with toys item
Dog bed filled with toys
$20

Starting bid

Medium size dog bed filled with toys!

Value: $100+


Winner must pickup at the shelter

Cat Spring Basket item
Cat Spring Basket
$10

Starting bid

Cat Spring Basket filled with cat toys/treats.


Winner must pickup at the shelter

K9 sport sack doggie backpack size small item
K9 sport sack doggie backpack size small item
K9 sport sack doggie backpack size small item
K9 sport sack doggie backpack size small
$20

Starting bid

K9 sport sack Plus2 doggie backpack size small. The Plus2 features a multi-function removable storage pack great for gear, treats, or other necessities. Thicker shoulder straps and padded back panel allow for more weight and strenuous activities. The plus 2 is the most complete carrier for small to medium sized dogs.


sizing: will fit dog 13-16" length from collar to base of tail. Weight limit 35 pounds.


Visit k9sportsack.com for more info.


Value: $94.95


Winner must pickup at the shelter

K9 sport sack doggie backpack size XS item
K9 sport sack doggie backpack size XS item
K9 sport sack doggie backpack size XS item
K9 sport sack doggie backpack size XS
$10

Starting bid

K9 sport sack Air2 doggie backpack size XS.


The Air2 is a durable and breathable mid-level backpack for small dogs. This backpack is recommended for intermediate walks, hikes, public transportation, and bike rides.


Sizing: 9-12" from collar to base of tail, 25 pound weight limit.


Visit k9sportsack.com for more info.


Value: $69.95


Winner must pickup at the shelter

Ruffwear doggie life jacket size Medium item
Ruffwear doggie life jacket size Medium item
Ruffwear doggie life jacket size Medium item
Ruffwear doggie life jacket size Medium
$25

Starting bid

Ruffwear doggie life jacket size Medium.


Life Jacket is a reliable, go-to PFD for dogs exploring on and around the water – whether it’s a paddle on the lake, a swim at the beach, or an easy float down the river. Its iconic design is made to support a dog’s natural swimming motion, providing optimal buoyancy without restricting mobility. A strong, reinforced handle makes it easy to help dogs out of the water, and reflective trim boosts visibility in low light. Simple, secure, and built to last for seasons of shoreline swims, river runs, and days spent chasing the current with your canine sidekick.


Sizing:

Girth: 20-26"


Size of jacket:

Back length: 15"

Neck: 17.75-23.25"


Visit ruffwear.com for more info.


Value: $99.99


Winner must pickup at the shelter

Arcadia Trail water bladder dog harness XL item
Arcadia Trail water bladder dog harness XL item
Arcadia Trail water bladder dog harness XL
$10

Starting bid

Hydrate your dog on walks without having to carry a water bottle!


The Arcadia Trail Water Bladder Harness for dogs in blue, size XL, is a durable nylon walking harness designed for any large dog breed. It features a front clip and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. This unisex harness is perfect for pet owners who want to ensure their furry friends stay hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather conditions. The vibrant blue color adds a fun and stylish touch to your dog's wardrobe. Comes with a travel water bowl.

Size XL fits 23-34” neck and 30-39” girth


Winner must pickup at shelter

Arcadia Trail water bladder harness XXL item
Arcadia Trail water bladder harness XXL item
Arcadia Trail water bladder harness XXL
$10

Starting bid

Hydrate your dog on walks without having to carry a water bottle!


The Arcadia Trail Water Bladder Harness for dogs in pink, size XXL, is a durable nylon walking harness designed for any large dog breed. It features a front clip and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. This unisex harness is perfect for pet owners who want to ensure their furry friends stay hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather conditions. The vibrant pink color adds a fun and stylish touch to your dog's wardrobe. Comes with a travel water bowl.


Size XXL fits 31-48” neck and 37-49” girth


Winner must pickup at shelter

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