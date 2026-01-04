Lighthouse Animal Shelter's Auction for the Animals

Private Buzzards Bay Daysail for up to 6 passengers on Shore Leave, a modern 45’ sailboat





Enjoy an unforgettable outing in scenic Buzzards Bay on a modern, well-kept vessel helmed by a US Coast Guard licensed captain.

You can learn the basics of sailing or just sit back and relax as you take in the sights and breathe in the sea air.



Details:

3-hour sail in the coastal waters of Buzzards Bay, departing from Marion, MA

Soft drinks and light snacks provided.





Suggested departure time: 10am

Possible dates: May 30, 31, June 6, 7, 13, 14 (Winner will work with contact to figure out a date that works)

About Shore Leave: Shore Leave is a 2008 45’ Jeanneau Sun Odyssey DS. She features an exceptionally large cockpit where guests will stay dry and comfortable during the voyage.

Guests may also choose to sit on the bow or side rails to get closer to the water. The cockpit offers sun protection but wearing hats, sunglasses and sunscreen

are recommended. Shore Leave is equipped with two heads (bathrooms with fully-flushable toilets and sinks with running hot and cold water), as well as a full

galley (kitchen) and salon below deck. All safety equipment including life vests is included. (Please advise if children will be participating so that we will have

proper sized PFDs on board.)





value: $600





Booking details will be emailed to winner