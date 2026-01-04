Lighthouse Animal Shelter's Auction for the Animals

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Starting bid
Private Buzzards Bay Daysail for up to 6 passengers on Shore Leave, a modern 45’ sailboat
Enjoy an unforgettable outing in scenic Buzzards Bay on a modern, well-kept vessel helmed by a US Coast Guard licensed captain.
You can learn the basics of sailing or just sit back and relax as you take in the sights and breathe in the sea air.
Details:
3-hour sail in the coastal waters of Buzzards Bay, departing from Marion, MA
Soft drinks and light snacks provided.
Suggested departure time: 10am
Possible dates: May 30, 31, June 6, 7, 13, 14 (Winner will work with contact to figure out a date that works)
About Shore Leave: Shore Leave is a 2008 45’ Jeanneau Sun Odyssey DS. She features an exceptionally large cockpit where guests will stay dry and comfortable during the voyage.
Guests may also choose to sit on the bow or side rails to get closer to the water. The cockpit offers sun protection but wearing hats, sunglasses and sunscreen
are recommended. Shore Leave is equipped with two heads (bathrooms with fully-flushable toilets and sinks with running hot and cold water), as well as a full
galley (kitchen) and salon below deck. All safety equipment including life vests is included. (Please advise if children will be participating so that we will have
proper sized PFDs on board.)
value: $600
Booking details will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
“Paws & Relaxation” - A luxury day at sea aboard The Kathleen.
You’ll cruise out of New Bedford through the historic hurricane gates, past lighthouses and coastal landmarks, and into the open waters of Buzzards Bay.
From there, you’ll head toward Cuttyhunk Harbor, grab a mooring, kick back, eat well, and pretend you’re the kind of person who casually owns boat shoes.
Captain Greg will be onboard delivering:
Wildlife sightings may include:
Possible but not guaranteed sightings:
Booking details will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Staycation Plymouth package incudes:
Hilton Garden Inn
4 Home Depot Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360 https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/pymmagi-hilton-garden-inn-plymouth/hotel-info/
Amenities include: free parking, free wifi, non-smoking rooms, streaming entertainment, on-site restaurant, indoor pool, fitness center, & pet-friendly rooms.
Gift certificate must be presented at the time of redemption and may only be redeemed at the Hilton Garden Inn, Plymouth. Certificate is non-refundable and has no cash value. hotel is under no obligation to replace certificates that are lost, stolen, or otherwise destroyed.
blackout dates: November 26-29, 2026. Certificate expires 5/1/2027
Girl Crush Salon:
20 Home Depot Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360
https://www.girlcrushsalonandspa.com/
A luxury salon & spa located in America's home town; offering a full hair salon, body waxer, nail artist, scalp facialist and certified esthetician services.
Shelly's Tea Room:
51 Court St. Plymouth, MA
The Ultimate Indulgence! Three tiers of Decadence!
Feel like royalty, begin with a glass of chilled Hibiscus Iced Tea in the warmer months or hot mulled wine tea in the colder months.
Your service will begin with a selection of delicate crustless finger sandwiches filled with our seasonal offerings, this will then be repeated, next to arrive will be your three tiered stand resplendent with two Scones, one classic and one of our seasonal Scones warm from the oven, served with real Clotted Cream and Strawberry Preserve, accompanied with a selection of sumptuous petite cakes and desserts along with a pot of loose-leaf tea of your choosing*
Longhouse Axe Throwing Plymouth $60 gift card
46 Main st. Plymouth, MA
Value: between $445-995+ (depending on date)
Starting bid
$400 gift card to GrubTub in Padanaram, MA. Grub TUB offers the ultimate on-the-water experience aboard a BBQ donut boat! Bring your own food and drinks, or opt for anchored delivery service (extra fee). No boating license is required and fuel is included. Each boat includes a grill or ice bucket, bluetooth speakers, and seats up to 8 guests.
Don't miss out of this unique experience!
77 Gulf Rd. Dartmouth, MA
Dates, times and prices may vary
Starting bid
Get $50 off game play at Topgolf Rhode Island. Also get 2 bonus $15 off game play coupons but cannot be combined or with any other offer or promotion.
No cash value and any unused value will be forfeited.
120 sockamosset Cross Rd, Cranston, RI
https://topgolf.com/us/rhode-island/
Starting bid
FunZ Trampoline park 5 (1hour) jump passes.
1024 Kings Highway, New Bedford, MA.
Value: $95
Starting bid
2 free race Passes to Supercharged Entertainment. Located in Wrentham, MA.
(one free go karting race x 2, valid for walk-in guests only, limit 1 per customer, no cash value, non-refundable, cannot be combined with any other offer, all rules, restrictions, and policies apply.)
Value:$60
Starting bid
Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fall River. One hour throwing for 2 people.
75 Ferry St Fall River.
no cash value, must be redeemed in person, in one visit as a “walk-in” throwing session, valid only at our Fall River location, cannot be replaced if lost. Expires: 3/31/2027
Value: $57
Starting bid
A family 6 pack to The Salem Witch Museum in Salem , MA. Dates exclude the month of October (10/1-10/31)
Value: $99
Vouchers will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Buttonwood park zoo one-year family membership. Membership includes 2 adults and 2 children. Winner must apply for membership by 6/29/26 or it will be void.
Value: $90
Starting bid
4 (2-hr) passes to Level99. A first-of-its-kind destination for adults featuring real-world, interactive social gaming with over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments. Located in the Providence Place Mall.
Valid through 2/4/2027
Value: $160
Vouchers will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
4 passes to the Newport Mansions- you pick which mansion(s) (excluding Chepstow & Hunter House) www.Newportmansions.org
Passes do not expire
Value:$60
Starting bid
Silver Stone Castle $50 gift card. A family-friendly attraction in Swansea, MA offering fun amusements, dining, and gaming experiences.
358 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea, Ma.
Starting bid
Play Arcade $25 gift card & hoodie(3xl).
34 Union St. New Bedford, MA
Winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
2 passes to The New England Aquarium in Boston.
Passes expire 12/31/26.
Value: $80.
Starting bid
The Adventure Park at Heritage Gardens in Sandwich, MA! Fun aerial ropes courses have challenges to suit all ages and skill levels.
You will receive 3 general admission climb vouchers for up to 2 hours.
https://myadventurepark.com/location/sandwich-ma/
Expiration date: 2/24/27
Total Value: $189.
Vouchers will be emailed
Starting bid
Wooden Humpback Whale by Whaling City Masterworks. Located in the Kilburn Mill in New Bedford MA. www.WhalingCityMasterworks.com.
size: 7: x 23"
Value:$60
Winner must pick up at the shelter
Starting bid
Autographed Photo of Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock-perfect for any Boston fan!
Garrett Whitlock is a professional baseball pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, having made his MLB debut on April 4, 2021. He has had a successful career with the team, including a notable performance in the 2021 postseason and a four-year contract extension in 2022.
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Professional headshot or portrait by Adam Clear of Clear photography. Photo session includes in studio shoot, online delivery, and 3 fully retouched images. www.Adamclear.com
Value: $250
We will email the winner directions on how to claim
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour photo session and $500 image credit with Plymouth-area pet and family photographer Katie Carmickle. Known for her natural, heartfelt style, Katie creates timeless portraits that celebrate the people and pets you love.
Value: $690
expires: 9/30/2027
Starting bid
3 night stay (weeknight) at Pet-friendly North Conway, NH Chalet.
This 3-night stay for 4-6 guests (+ dog-friendly!) puts you right in North Conway in a quiet walkable neighborhood where you can hike trails to Echo Lake and Cathedral / White Horse Ledge or drive a few minutes into town for Main Street dining / shopping.
Inviting chalet nestled in the pines of the White Mountain National Forest at the base of Cathedral Ledge. Private yet convenient to all the activities and amenities North Conway has to offer.
Open concept 2nd level with exposed beams, vaulted ceiling, cedar interior, and sliders leading to spacious front and back decks. Enjoy views of fall foliage or snow-capped trees with a backdrop of the Ledge beyond. Retreat downstairs for a restful night's sleep in each of 3 bedrooms - 2 Queens and 2 Twin-over-Twin bunk beds.
A fully stocked kitchen and plenty of seating completes this home away from home, along with a backyard fire pit for summer nights and wood-burning fireplace to cozy up to in the winter. Newly renovated bathroom and laundry room downstairs.
When: Work with host to find a mutually agreed upon mid-week date during the months of April, May, June, September, November, or December 2026.
Refer to Airbnb or VRBO listing for current calendar availability - please note July and August are not available at this time. Rental agreement will need to be reviewed and signed ahead - standard for agreeing to basic house rules and any accidental damage. This 3-night stay includes professional cleaning service before and after.
https://www.vrbo.com/3950858ha
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32281775
Value:$850 weeknight stay
booking details will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
2 round-trip high speed ferry passes from Hyannis to Martha’s Vineyard. Passes good for the 2026 season. Subject to availability.
Exclusions: Memorial Day weekend, Forth of July week, Labor Day weekend, Columbus Day Weekend.
220 Ocean Street, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Value: $144
Starting bid
Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruise $150 gift certificate. Sails out of Barnstable, MA. www.whales.net
Value:$150
Starting bid
The Grooming Den $100 gift certificate and gift basket filled with treats, toys and more! The Grooming den is located at 58 Fairhaven Rd., Mattapoisett, MA.
Value: $200+
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
Ball Gowns & Glass Slippers is based out of Acushnet Ma.
Gift Basket includes:
-30 minute character party (includes 1 princess) value:$175.
- vintage Disney books
-vintage Disney lithographs
-dog themed items.
www.ballgownsandglassslippers.com
Certificate expires 03/2027
winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
Stuck on U is located in Acushnet, MA. They do signs, vinyl, apparel, window tinting and more!
Stuck on U basket includes:
-Stuck on U hoodie
-rescue decals
-rescue mug
-$50 gift certificate
Winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
Festool Bbq set includes:
-Yeti Rambler Colster® Can Cooler
-Branding iron
-Grilling apron
-Spice shaker
All in a unique tool box carrying case.
Value: $99
Winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
Ruff liners hard bottom backseat cover extender with door liners for cars, mid size SUV, and small trucks.
Value: $189.99
winner must pickup at Shelter
Starting bid
Back Seat Extender for Dogs with Detachable Hard Bottom, Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat, Holds 400lbs with Mesh Window and Storage Pocket, for large SUV, Truck, Large size
Winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
Automatic cat litter box self cleaning-app control and weight monitoring- ultra quiet. Best suitable for medium cats or kittens. Assembly required.
Value: $150
Must be picked up from the Shelter
Starting bid
AirDoctor 2000 air purifier.
Powerful, award-winning air purifier for small to medium rooms including bedrooms, playrooms, and home offices.
Tested & proven to capture particles 100 times smaller than the HEPA standard*
Value: $399
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
Avalon Medical Spa: try their newest Facial, the GLO2 facial with RF PRO. This facial is designed to deeply cleanse, oxygenate, tighten, and leave your skin radiant.
77 Wolcott Ave, Dartmouth, MA
Value: $350
Starting bid
Odali's Muscular Therapy 1 hour massage plus 15 minute red light nap therapy and a foot scrub.
They are located at 862 Ashley Blvd. New Bedford, MA 02745
Value: $152
Starting bid
LiVi Laser gift basket includes $100 gift card and beauty products.
13 Russells Mills Rd. Dartmouth, MA
Value:$200
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
Hannoush Jewelers gift card $100 Dartmouth or Warwick locations only
Starting bid
Roots & Daisies Salon $100 gift card
https://www.rootsanddaisies.com/
14 Sconticut Neck Rd. Fairhaven, MA
Starting bid
ServedWell Hospitality $50 gift card
Restaurants include Joe’s Original, The Black Whale, Candela Cucina, National Club, Whales Tail clam bar, Cisco Brewers, & the Sail Loft.
E-Gift card will be Emailed to winner
Starting bid
ServedWell Hospitality $50 gift card
Restaurants include Joe’s Original, The Black Whale, Candela Cucina, National Club, Whales Tail clam bar, Cisco Brewers, & the Sail Loft.
E-Gift card will be Emailed to winner
Starting bid
Moon Tide Art handmade jewelry made locally in South Dartmouth, MA.
-Mini Little River Pearl Gold Earrings & Mini Oyster Necklace with Pearl.
Value: $80
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
One month of yoga at Studio 10 located in downtown New Bedford. One month includes 4 gentle yoga classes & 4 yin yoga classes.
96 William st. 2nd floor, New Bedford, MA
Value: $120
expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Custom Lighthouse sweatshirt by AMFM design. You choose your size and pick color white, grey, or beige. Design will be as shown in picture.
Value: $50
Winner will be emailed details
Starting bid
“In memory of” wreath by Katie’s Fluffy Paws.
winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
“Woof“ wreath by Katie’s Fluffy Paws.
winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
Medium size dog bed filled with toys!
Value: $100+
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
Cat Spring Basket filled with cat toys/treats.
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
K9 sport sack Plus2 doggie backpack size small. The Plus2 features a multi-function removable storage pack great for gear, treats, or other necessities. Thicker shoulder straps and padded back panel allow for more weight and strenuous activities. The plus 2 is the most complete carrier for small to medium sized dogs.
sizing: will fit dog 13-16" length from collar to base of tail. Weight limit 35 pounds.
Visit k9sportsack.com for more info.
Value: $94.95
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
K9 sport sack Air2 doggie backpack size XS.
The Air2 is a durable and breathable mid-level backpack for small dogs. This backpack is recommended for intermediate walks, hikes, public transportation, and bike rides.
Sizing: 9-12" from collar to base of tail, 25 pound weight limit.
Visit k9sportsack.com for more info.
Value: $69.95
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
Ruffwear doggie life jacket size Medium.
Life Jacket is a reliable, go-to PFD for dogs exploring on and around the water – whether it’s a paddle on the lake, a swim at the beach, or an easy float down the river. Its iconic design is made to support a dog’s natural swimming motion, providing optimal buoyancy without restricting mobility. A strong, reinforced handle makes it easy to help dogs out of the water, and reflective trim boosts visibility in low light. Simple, secure, and built to last for seasons of shoreline swims, river runs, and days spent chasing the current with your canine sidekick.
Sizing:
Girth: 20-26"
Size of jacket:
Back length: 15"
Neck: 17.75-23.25"
Visit ruffwear.com for more info.
Value: $99.99
Winner must pickup at the shelter
Starting bid
Hydrate your dog on walks without having to carry a water bottle!
The Arcadia Trail Water Bladder Harness for dogs in blue, size XL, is a durable nylon walking harness designed for any large dog breed. It features a front clip and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. This unisex harness is perfect for pet owners who want to ensure their furry friends stay hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather conditions. The vibrant blue color adds a fun and stylish touch to your dog's wardrobe. Comes with a travel water bowl.
Size XL fits 23-34” neck and 30-39” girth
Winner must pickup at shelter
Starting bid
Hydrate your dog on walks without having to carry a water bottle!
The Arcadia Trail Water Bladder Harness for dogs in pink, size XXL, is a durable nylon walking harness designed for any large dog breed. It features a front clip and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. This unisex harness is perfect for pet owners who want to ensure their furry friends stay hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather conditions. The vibrant pink color adds a fun and stylish touch to your dog's wardrobe. Comes with a travel water bowl.
Size XXL fits 31-48” neck and 37-49” girth
Winner must pickup at shelter
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