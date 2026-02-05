Lighthouse Chargers Booster Spirit Wear

Offered by
Super Soft fleece blanket, show your team spirit and stay warm! 50”x60” Blanket
Pick Up is the only option for this item right now, someone will be in touch on how to pick up.
Navy blue lightweight belt pack with adjustable strap and two zipper compartments. "LC Chargers" printed on the front. Perfect to hold the necessities you need for the game.
This cotton-poly twill cap combines classic style and comfort and is designed for recreational play with an adjustable snapback backstrap. Navy Blue
Chargers Sticker Pack - 3 vinyl, water-resistant stickers. Sticker Pack includes one of each of the following sizes: 3" Round, 1"x3.5", 1.75"x3".
Round Sticker
Leather LC Earrings made by our own Chargers - Ozark Mountain Leatherworks.
LC Leather Keychain made by Chargers - Ozark Mountain Leatherworks.
Classic trucker cap style with 6 panel construction and an adjustable snapback for a custom fit.
Chargers Window Decal - 4"x6" vinyl, water-resistant sticker with transfer paper for easy application.
24 oz Journey Water Bottle with Chargers imprint. Color choices are White, Stainless, and Matte Orange.
Knit beanie with Mascot Logo embroidered on the cuff.
Ball cap with Leather Mascot Patch
20 oz Polar insulated tumbler with Chargers imprint. Color choices are Navy Blue, White, and Stainless.
Port & Company® Beach Wash® Garment-Dyed Crewneck Sweatshirt, 80/20 ring spun cotton/poly fleece with tone on tone Lighthouse Chargers Embroidery. 2XL and 3XL offered under separate items.
Full-zip Hooded Sweatshirt, cotton/poly fleece with tone on tone Lighthouse Chargers Embroidery. 2XL and 3XL sold under separate items.
Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt, ring spun cotton/poly fleece with white and orange "Let's Go Chargers!" imprinted on the front. 2XL & 3XL sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt, ring spun cotton/poly fleece with white and orange "Let's Go Chargers!" imprinted on the front. Small - XLarge & 3XL sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt, ring spun cotton/poly fleece with white and orange "Let's Go Chargers!" imprinted on the front. Small - XLarge & 2XL sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt, ring spun cotton/poly fleece with white and orange "Let's Go Chargers!" imprinted on the front. 2XL & 3XL sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt, ring spun cotton/poly fleece with white and orange "Let's Go Chargers!" imprinted on the front. Small-XL and 3XL sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt, ring spun cotton/poly fleece with white and orange "Let's Go Chargers!" imprinted on the front. 2XL and 3XL sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle® 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton classic fit t-shirt with vintage Chargers design. 2XL and 3XL are sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle® 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton classic fit t-shirt with vintage Chargers design. Small-XL and 3XL are sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle® 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton classic fit t-shirt with vintage Chargers design. Small-XL and 2XL are sold as separate items
Gildan Softstyle® 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton classic fit t-shirt with LC Chargers design.2XL and 3XL sold separately
Gildan Softstyle® 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton classic fit t-shirt with LC Chargers design. Small-XL and 3XL sold separately
Gildan Softstyle® 65/35 poly/ring spun cotton classic fit t-shirt with LC Chargers design. Small-XL and 2XL sold separately
Soft Style Shirt (2XL & 3XL sold as separate items)
Soft Style Shirt (Small-XL & 3XL sold as separate items)
Soft Style Shirt (Small-XL & 2XL sold as separate items)
Next Level Apparel unisex t-shirt imprinted with Lighthouse Christian Chargers and insignias. (2XL & 3XL sold in separate items)
Next Level Apparel unisex t-shirt imprinted with Lighthouse Christian Chargers and insignias. (small-XL & 3XL sold in separate items)
Next Level Apparel unisex t-shirt imprinted with Lighthouse Christian Chargers and insignias. (small-XL & 2XL sold in separate items)
Navy Gildan Softstyle Hooded Sweatshirt Chargers Pennant - 2XL and 3XL sold as separate items
Navy Gildan Softstyle Hooded Sweatshirt Chargers Pennant - Small-XL and 3XL sold as separate items
Navy Gildan Softstyle Hooded Sweatshirt Chargers Pennant - Small-XL and 2XL sold as separate items
LAT Natural Ladies Sweatshirt Chargers Pennant 2XL & 3XL offered on separate item
LAT Natural Ladies Sweatshirt Chargers Pennant Small - XL & 3XL offered on separate item
LAT Natural Ladies Sweatshirt Chargers Pennant Small - XL & 2XL offered on separate item
Comfort Color Pennant Long Sleeve T-Shirt Navy or Ivory. 2XL and 3XL sold in separate items
Comfort Color Pennant Long Sleeve T-Shirt Navy or Ivory. Small - XL and 3XL sold in separate items
Comfort Color Pennant Long Sleeve T-Shirt Navy or Ivory. Small - XL and 2XL sold in separate items
Retro Line Chargers Gildan Softstyle Crewneck T-Shirt - Navy, Heather Grey, Heather Orange - 2XL & 3XL sold as separate items
Retro Line Chargers Gildan Softstyle Crewneck T-Shirt - Navy, Heather Grey, Heather Orange - Small-XL & 3XL sold as separate items
Retro Line Chargers Gildan Softstyle Crewneck T-Shirt - Navy, Heather Grey, Heather Orange - Small-XL & 2XL sold as separate items
Warhorse Left Chest Men's Zone Sonic Performance 1/4-Zip Pullover - Sport Heather Grey and Dark Heather Navy - 2XL & 3XL sold in separate items
Warhorse Left Chest Men's Zone Sonic Performance 1/4-Zip Pullover - Sport Heather Grey and Dark Heather Navy - Small - XL & 3XL sold in separate items
Warhorse Left Chest Men's Zone Sonic Performance 1/4-Zip Pullover - Sport Heather Grey and Dark Heather Navy - Small - XL & 2XL sold in separate items
True Navy Sport Tek DriFit Hooded Pullover with Left Chest Warhorse Emblem. 2XL and 3XL sold in separate items
True Navy Sport Tek DriFit Hooded Pullover with Left Chest Warhorse Emblem. Small-XL and 3XL sold in separate items
True Navy Sport Tek DriFit Hooded Pullover with Left Chest Warhorse Emblem. Small-XL and 2XL sold in separate items
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!