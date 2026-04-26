Lighthouse Dog Rescue's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Happy Howler package Digital Thank-You Certificate: Personalized with your name and a photo of your sponsored pooch.
• Social Media Shout-Out:
• Your name on Lighthouse Dog Rescue social media channels as a valued sponsor.
• Monthly Email Updates:
• You will receive progress about the sponsored pooch (e.g., medical care, training, or milestones).
• Exclusive Digital Wallpaper:
• You will receive a downloadable image of your sponsored fur baby for your phone and desktop!
Renews monthly
Bark Buddy Level Membership
• Discount Code:
• A discount on Lighthouse Dog Rescue's merchandise or tickets to future events.
Renews monthly
Alpha Advocate $100 Sponsorship Tier
• Customized Dog Tag:
• A keepsake dog tag engraved with your name and the Lighthouse Dog Rescue logo.
• Dog Progress Report:
• A detailed digital or printed report about your dog's journey, including milestones achieved thanks to their support.
Renews monthly
Too Dawg Membership
Alpha Advocate $100 Sponsorship Tier
• Customized Dog Tag:
• A keepsake dog tag engraved with your name and the Lighthouse Dog Rescue logo.
• Dog Progress Report:
• A detailed digital or printed report about your dog's journey, including milestones achieved thanks to their support.
Renews monthly
Canine Crusader $1000 Sponsorship Tier
• Customized Dog Tag:
• A keepsake dog tag engraved with your name and the Lighthouse Dog Rescue logo.
• Dog Progress Report:
• A detailed digital or printed report about your dog's journey, including milestones achieved thanks to their support.P
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!