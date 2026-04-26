Lighthouse Dog Rescue

Offered by

Lighthouse Dog Rescue

About the memberships

Lighthouse Dog Rescue's Memberships

Happy Howler
$25

Renews monthly

Happy Howler package Digital Thank-You Certificate: Personalized with your name and a photo of your sponsored pooch.

• Social Media Shout-Out:

• Your name on Lighthouse Dog Rescue social media channels as a valued sponsor.

• Monthly Email Updates:

• You will receive progress about the sponsored pooch (e.g., medical care, training, or milestones).

• Exclusive Digital Wallpaper:

• You will receive a downloadable image of your sponsored fur baby for your phone and desktop!

Bark Buddy
$50

Renews monthly

Bark Buddy Level Membership

  • Everything from the $25 Tier, plus:
  • ﻿﻿Handwritten Thank-You Card:
  • ﻿﻿Sent by mail, featuring a note from your team and your rescue fur baby photo.
  • ﻿﻿Custom Dog Bandana:
  • ﻿﻿A branded bandana with "Furever Friend of Lighthouse Dog Rescue".
  • ﻿﻿Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Video:
  • ﻿﻿A video of your dog's care routine or playtime, showing the impact of YOUR sponsorship.

• Discount Code:

• A discount on Lighthouse Dog Rescue's merchandise or tickets to future events.

Alpha Advocate
$100

Renews monthly

Alpha Advocate $100 Sponsorship Tier

  • ﻿﻿Everything from the $50 Tier, plus:
  • ﻿﻿Framed Photo of your Sponsored Dog:
  • ﻿﻿A high-quality printed and framed picture of the dog you are sponsoring.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on Lighthouse Dog Rescue Website:
  • ﻿﻿Your name will be included with a special message on our "Sponsor Wall" on Lighthouse Dog Rescue's website.

• Customized Dog Tag:

• A keepsake dog tag engraved with your name and the Lighthouse Dog Rescue logo.

• Dog Progress Report:

• A detailed digital or printed report about your dog's journey, including milestones achieved thanks to their support.

Top Dawg Membership
$500

Renews monthly

Too Dawg Membership

Alpha Advocate $100 Sponsorship Tier

  • ﻿﻿Everything from the $50 Tier, plus:
  • ﻿﻿Framed Photo of your Sponsored Dog:
  • ﻿﻿A high-quality printed and framed picture of the dog you are sponsoring.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on Lighthouse Dog Rescue Website:
  • ﻿﻿Your name will be included with a special message on our "Sponsor Wall" on Lighthouse Dog Rescue's website.
  • Comp advertising in Pixee’s Paws Pet Palace newsletter or shout out!

• Customized Dog Tag:

• A keepsake dog tag engraved with your name and the Lighthouse Dog Rescue logo.

• Dog Progress Report:

• A detailed digital or printed report about your dog's journey, including milestones achieved thanks to their support.

Canine Crusader Membership
$1,000

Renews monthly

Canine Crusader $1000 Sponsorship Tier

  • ﻿﻿Everything from the $50 Tier, plus:
  • ﻿﻿Framed Photo of your Sponsored Dog:
  • ﻿﻿A high-quality printed and framed picture of the dog you are sponsoring.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on Lighthouse Dog Rescue Website:
  • ﻿﻿Your name will be included with a special message on our "Sponsor Wall" on Lighthouse Dog Rescue's website.
  • Comp advertising in Pixee’s Paws Pet Palace newsletter or shout out!
  • Personal invites to all special events

• Customized Dog Tag:

• A keepsake dog tag engraved with your name and the Lighthouse Dog Rescue logo.

• Dog Progress Report:

• A detailed digital or printed report about your dog's journey, including milestones achieved thanks to their support.P

Add a donation for Lighthouse Dog Rescue

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