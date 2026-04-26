Lighthouse Dog Rescue's Memberships

Happy Howler package Digital Thank-You Certificate: Personalized with your name and a photo of your sponsored pooch.

• Social Media Shout-Out:

• Your name on Lighthouse Dog Rescue social media channels as a valued sponsor.

• Monthly Email Updates:

• You will receive progress about the sponsored pooch (e.g., medical care, training, or milestones).

• Exclusive Digital Wallpaper:

• You will receive a downloadable image of your sponsored fur baby for your phone and desktop!