Sales closed

Lighthouse Montessori School's Silent Auction

Truffles & More -- box of a dozen chocolate truffles! item
Truffles & More -- box of a dozen chocolate truffles!
$75

Starting bid

Donated by the Goodman family. All our truffles are made with rich, dark European chocolate. Creating a deliciously smooth texture that melts in your mouth. Truffles are always gluten-free. Vegan options are available. Flavors vary seasonally.

Non-Alcohol-Flavored

  • Almond
  • Chocolate
  • Expresso
  • Mayan Spice
  • Peppermint (Nov & Dec)
  • Raspberry
  • Salted Caramel
  • Vanilla Chocolate
Kraken tickets item
Kraken tickets item
Kraken tickets
$275

Starting bid

Donated by the Maines-Williams family. Friday, 1/23/26 Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena, 7pm start time. Two tickets in Section 3, Row M, Seats 3-4.

Framed Photography #1: Life on a Line item
Framed Photography #1: Life on a Line
$200

Starting bid

Life On a Line 20x24
Isla De Yunuén, Mexico


Materials:

Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper

Acid-Free Mat

Upcycled Glass Frame
Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com

Framed Photography #2: Fields of Gold item
Framed Photography #2: Fields of Gold
$150

Starting bid

Fields Of Gold 16x20
Cashmere, WA

Materials:

Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper

Acid-Free Mat

Plexi-Glass Frame


Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com

Framed Photography #3: Hills of Serenity item
Framed Photography #3: Hills of Serenity
$175

Starting bid

Hills of Serenity 18x24
White Sand Desert, New Mexico

Materials:

Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper

Acid-Free Mat

Plexi-Glass Frame


Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com

Framed Photography #4: Nature's Arch item
Framed Photography #4: Nature's Arch
$150

Starting bid

Nature’s Arch 16x20
Island of Vis, Croatia


Materials:

Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper

Acid-Free Mat

Plexi-Glass Frame


Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com

Framed Photography #5: Nona Darinka item
Framed Photography #5: Nona Darinka
$150

Starting bid

Nona Darinka 16x20
Island of Vis, Croatia
Materials:

Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper

Acid-Free Mat

Plexi-Glass Frame Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com

10 Class Pass at Maven Yoga in Fremont item
10 Class Pass at Maven Yoga in Fremont
$275

Starting bid

Donated by Charlee Newman. Maven Yoga is located in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle -- https://www.maven-yoga.com

2 tickets Seahawks vs. Indianapolis 12/14 item
2 tickets Seahawks vs. Indianapolis 12/14
$275

Starting bid

Donated by the Naylor/ Johnson family. Two tickets for Section 305, Row BB, Seats 20 & 21 -- on Sunday, 12/14 (1:25pm start time) at Lumen Field.

Custom Cross Stitch item
Custom Cross Stitch item
Custom Cross Stitch item
Custom Cross Stitch
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Stephanie Potvin -- who will customize the cross stitch (example in photo). The winner will choose between 4 patterns, cloth color, and certain other custom colors. It will take 3-4 months after decision of details, ready for framing.

2-hour Ceramics Session (at your home) item
2-hour Ceramics Session (at your home) item
2-hour Ceramics Session (at your home) item
2-hour Ceramics Session (at your home)
$300

Starting bid

Donated by Courtney Hunter, at The Waight -- https://www.thewaight.com/classes-1/p/country-feast-set-3nybt-jyhnl-g3zbw-nf9sa-2zh69-6s22w. Learn handbuilding skills in a private one-on-one environment. Get hands on guidance on every step and technique as you build a piece of your choosing. 

You can focus on coil building, slab building, or I can suggest a project and guide you. At the end you will have your very own ceramic piece to display in your home or gift, that you made.

You will have options of clay body and glaze. 

Each session is 2 hours and will take place in your home. The Waight brings all materials needed. All that is needed is a table to work on and sink access.

Set of 2 Ceramic Mugs by The Waight item
Set of 2 Ceramic Mugs by The Waight item
Set of 2 Ceramic Mugs by The Waight
$125

Starting bid

Donated by Courtney Hunter, at The Waight -- https://www.thewaight.com/shop/p/harvest-moon-cup-5fc72-d39da-45lln-b2287-88a23-9spe7-wwbwl-484f7-9hyga-r45jf-5rcc2 A chunky speckled vessel to hold your favorite hot beverage every morning and every evening. Whether you like waking up with a huge mug of coffee or ending your day peacefully with a cup of herbal tea, this mug can do the job.

Holds 12oz.

This speckled mug is thrown on the wheel. The blue speckle pattern is different on each mug and the speckles are created by the glaze.

Dimensions:

3 1/2” tall x 3 1/2” opening (not including handle)

Care:

Dishwasher and microwave safe.Two cups in the set.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!