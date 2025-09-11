Lighthouse Montessori School's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Donated by the Goodman family. All our truffles are made with rich, dark European chocolate. Creating a deliciously smooth texture that melts in your mouth. Truffles are always gluten-free. Vegan options are available. Flavors vary seasonally.
Starting bid
Donated by the Maines-Williams family. Friday, 1/23/26 Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena, 7pm start time. Two tickets in Section 3, Row M, Seats 3-4.
Starting bid
Life On a Line 20x24
Isla De Yunuén, Mexico
Materials:
Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper
Acid-Free Mat
Upcycled Glass Frame
Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com
Starting bid
Fields Of Gold 16x20
Cashmere, WA
Materials:
Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper
Acid-Free Mat
Plexi-Glass Frame
Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com
Starting bid
Hills of Serenity 18x24
White Sand Desert, New Mexico
Materials:
Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper
Acid-Free Mat
Plexi-Glass Frame
Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com
Starting bid
Nature’s Arch 16x20
Island of Vis, Croatia
Materials:
Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper
Acid-Free Mat
Plexi-Glass Frame
Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com
Starting bid
Nona Darinka 16x20
Island of Vis, Croatia
Materials:
Fuji Crystal Archive Professional Paper
Acid-Free Mat
Plexi-Glass Frame Donated by local photographer Mandee Rae -- https://www.mandeerae.com
Starting bid
Donated by Charlee Newman. Maven Yoga is located in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle -- https://www.maven-yoga.com
Starting bid
Donated by the Naylor/ Johnson family. Two tickets for Section 305, Row BB, Seats 20 & 21 -- on Sunday, 12/14 (1:25pm start time) at Lumen Field.
Starting bid
Donated by Stephanie Potvin -- who will customize the cross stitch (example in photo). The winner will choose between 4 patterns, cloth color, and certain other custom colors. It will take 3-4 months after decision of details, ready for framing.
Starting bid
Donated by Courtney Hunter, at The Waight -- https://www.thewaight.com/classes-1/p/country-feast-set-3nybt-jyhnl-g3zbw-nf9sa-2zh69-6s22w. Learn handbuilding skills in a private one-on-one environment. Get hands on guidance on every step and technique as you build a piece of your choosing.
You can focus on coil building, slab building, or I can suggest a project and guide you. At the end you will have your very own ceramic piece to display in your home or gift, that you made.
You will have options of clay body and glaze.
Each session is 2 hours and will take place in your home. The Waight brings all materials needed. All that is needed is a table to work on and sink access.
Starting bid
Donated by Courtney Hunter, at The Waight -- https://www.thewaight.com/shop/p/harvest-moon-cup-5fc72-d39da-45lln-b2287-88a23-9spe7-wwbwl-484f7-9hyga-r45jf-5rcc2 A chunky speckled vessel to hold your favorite hot beverage every morning and every evening. Whether you like waking up with a huge mug of coffee or ending your day peacefully with a cup of herbal tea, this mug can do the job.
Holds 12oz.
This speckled mug is thrown on the wheel. The blue speckle pattern is different on each mug and the speckles are created by the glaze.
Dimensions:
3 1/2” tall x 3 1/2” opening (not including handle)
Care:
Dishwasher and microwave safe.Two cups in the set.
