Hosted by

Lighthouse Therapeutic Community Outreach Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Lighthouse TCOF's Silent Auction

Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Abigail Energy Melbourne (NWT)

15-1/5"W x 13-1/5"H x 6-1/2"D

• 11"L handles
• Zip closure
• Gold-tone exterior hardware & 1 back slip pocket
• Interior dual organizer pockets, pen pocket, jewelry pocket, zip wall pocket & key clip
• Tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10")

Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Abigail Illuminate Melbourne (NWT)

15-1/5"W x 13-1/5"H x 6-1/2"D

• 11"L handles
• Zip closure
• Gold-tone exterior hardware & 1 back slip pocket
• Interior dual organizer pockets, pen pocket, jewelry pocket, zip wall pocket & key clip
• Tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10")

Brahmin Handbag item
Brahmin Handbag
$150

Starting bid

Large Duxbury Satchel Lagoon Melbourne (NWT)

14.2" W X 12" H X 5" D

  • Large zip-top dome satchel
  • Double handles
  • Removable adjustable crossbody strap
  • Back slide in pocket
  • Footed bottom
  • Dust bag included
  • 4-inch handle drop
  • 13-inch strap drop


Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Abigail Camouflage Melbourne (NWT)

15-1/5"W x 13-1/5"H x 6-1/2"D

• 11"L handles
• Zip closure
• Gold-tone exterior hardware w/back slip pocket
• Interior dual organizer pockets
• Tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10")

Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Medium Asher Dune Alamosa

16" W X 10.25" H X 5" D

  • Medium Zip Top Tote
  • Double Adjustable Handles
  • Back Slide In Pocket
  • Footed Bottom
  • Interior Zip Pocket
  • Two Organizer Pockets
  • Dust bag included
  • 10.5-inch Handle Drop


Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Medium Asher Sangria Melbourne (NWT)

16" W X 10.25" H X 5" D

  • Medium Zip Top Tote
  • Double Adjustable Handles
  • Back Slide In Pocket
  • Footed Bottom
  • Interior Zip Pocket
  • Two Organizer Pockets
  • Dust bag included
  • 10.5-inch Handle Drop


Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Asher Ember Fuego (NWT)

15'' L x 12'' H x 5'' W

  • Medium Zip Top Tote
  • Double Adjustable Handles
  • Back Slide In Pocket
  • Footed Bottom
  • Interior Zip Pocket
  • Two Organizer Pockets
  • Dust bag included
  • 10.5-inch Handle Drop
Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Asher Maritime Seacliff (NWT)

15'' L x 12'' H x 5'' W

  • Medium Zip Top Tote
  • Double Adjustable Handles
  • Back Slide In Pocket
  • Footed Bottom
  • Interior Zip Pocket
  • Two Organizer Pockets
  • Dust bag included
  • 10.5-inch Handle Drop
Brahmin Business Tote item
Brahmin Business Tote
$150

Starting bid

Pecan Business Tote

16" W X 12.25" H X 5.5" D

  • Double handle business tote
  • Zip top
  • Removable adjustable strap with shoulder pad
  • Back slide in pocket


Brahmin Caryall item
Brahmin Caryall
$150

Starting bid

Finley Caryall Infrared Melbourne

17" W X 12" H X 6" D

  • Zip top
  • Center zip pocket divider
  • Removable, adjustable strap
  • Back slide in pocket


Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Abigail Dragon Melbourne

15.25' W X 13.25" X 6.5" D

  • Zip top closure
  • Adjustable straps
  • Back slide in pocket
  • Dual organizer pockets
  • Pen pocket
  • Jewelry pocket
  • Interior zip wall
  • Key clip
  • 1" handle drop
Brahmin Tote item
Brahmin Tote
$150

Starting bid

Tia Bluestone Ombre Melbourne

14.25" W X 13.0" H X 4.5" D

  • Adjustable straps
  • Zipper closure
  • Back slide-in pocket
  • Dual organizer pockets
  • Interior zipper pocket
  • Pen loop
  • Key clip
  • 11" handle drop
Brahmin Sling Bag item
Brahmin Sling Bag
$150

Starting bid

Maddie Flutter Melbourne Sling Bag (NWT)

9.5″ W 12.25″ H 6.5″ D


  • Sling
  • Flap turn-lock w/internal snap draw
  • Adjustable strap
  • Back slide-in pocket
  • Single kangaroo pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Key-clip
Brahmin Sling Bag item
Brahmin Sling Bag
$150

Starting bid

Maddie Light Denim Tetra Sling Bag (NWT)

9.5″ W 12.25″ H 6.5″ D


  • Sling
  • Flap turn-lock w/internal snap draw
  • Adjustable strap
  • Back slide-in pocket
  • Single kangaroo pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Key-clip
Brahmin Wallet item
Brahmin Wallet
$50

Starting bid

Ady Punchy Coral (NWT)

7.5" W X 3.75" H X 0.5" D

  • 13 Credit Card Slots
  • 1 ID Slot


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