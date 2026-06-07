Lighthouse TCOF's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Abigail Energy Melbourne (NWT)
15-1/5"W x 13-1/5"H x 6-1/2"D
• 11"L handles
• Zip closure
• Gold-tone exterior hardware & 1 back slip pocket
• Interior dual organizer pockets, pen pocket, jewelry pocket, zip wall pocket & key clip
• Tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10")
Starting bid
Abigail Illuminate Melbourne (NWT)
15-1/5"W x 13-1/5"H x 6-1/2"D
• 11"L handles
• Zip closure
• Gold-tone exterior hardware & 1 back slip pocket
• Interior dual organizer pockets, pen pocket, jewelry pocket, zip wall pocket & key clip
• Tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10")
Starting bid
Large Duxbury Satchel Lagoon Melbourne (NWT)
14.2" W X 12" H X 5" D
Starting bid
Abigail Camouflage Melbourne (NWT)
15-1/5"W x 13-1/5"H x 6-1/2"D
• 11"L handles
• Zip closure
• Gold-tone exterior hardware w/back slip pocket
• Interior dual organizer pockets
• Tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10")
Starting bid
Medium Asher Dune Alamosa
16" W X 10.25" H X 5" D
Starting bid
Medium Asher Sangria Melbourne (NWT)
16" W X 10.25" H X 5" D
Starting bid
Asher Ember Fuego (NWT)
15'' L x 12'' H x 5'' W
Starting bid
Asher Maritime Seacliff (NWT)
15'' L x 12'' H x 5'' W
Starting bid
Pecan Business Tote
16" W X 12.25" H X 5.5" D
Starting bid
Finley Caryall Infrared Melbourne
17" W X 12" H X 6" D
Starting bid
Abigail Dragon Melbourne
15.25' W X 13.25" X 6.5" D
Starting bid
Tia Bluestone Ombre Melbourne
14.25" W X 13.0" H X 4.5" D
Starting bid
Maddie Flutter Melbourne Sling Bag (NWT)
9.5″ W 12.25″ H 6.5″ D
Starting bid
Maddie Light Denim Tetra Sling Bag (NWT)
9.5″ W 12.25″ H 6.5″ D
Starting bid
Ady Punchy Coral (NWT)
7.5" W X 3.75" H X 0.5" D
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