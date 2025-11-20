LightNet

Black Friday Has Turned into White Wednesday

Sony FX3 Full-Frame Cinema Camera Monitor Control Kit
$4,348

Your support of our camera and film gear directly fuels two major 2026 productions: the Purpose Lab Film, entering post-production, and the Dream Machine Film, beginning principal photography. These films highlight how ordinary people achieve what once seemed impossible, and how purpose can be discovered, strengthened, and lived. The Purpose Lab Film will be supported by our new TrueGuide AI companion, allowing anyone to search through hundreds of interviews, insights, and practices to craft their own purpose journey. These films, built with world-class cinematography, editing systems, and archival tools, are designed to spark awakening on a global scale.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II Lens (Sony E)
$2,448

Camera Controller KATOVJJTS PTZ with 5.5" LCD Screen Preview
$699

In 2026, we are opening a LightNet TV Studio in the heart of Sedona, the creative hub for the Unlimited Show, our citizen-science research on spoon bending and addiction recovery, and our new lineup of consciousness-driven programming. This studio will allow us to produce interviews, experiments, demonstrations, and live broadcasts with world-class audio and video clarity. Every piece of gear on this list, from lights to mics to switching systems, helps build a space where community voices, breakthrough research, and purpose-centered stories can shine. These contributions are fully tax-deductible and foundational to the next era of LightNet media.

5 TVs for the backdrops for TV Studio
$599

In 2026, we are opening a LightNet TV Studio in the heart of Sedona, the creative hub for the Unlimited Show, our citizen-science research on spoon bending and addiction recovery, and our new lineup of consciousness-driven programming. This studio will allow us to produce interviews, experiments, demonstrations, and live broadcasts with world-class audio and video clarity. Every piece of gear on this list, from lights to mics to switching systems, helps build a space where community voices, breakthrough research, and purpose-centered stories can shine. These contributions are fully tax-deductible and foundational to the next era of LightNet media.

Sennheiser MKE 600 Shotgun Microphone HDSLR Location Recordi
$808.31

BRoll Camera - DJI Osmo Pocket 3
$512

DJI Lav Mic 3
$329

Tripod System
$299.99

Canon imageCLASS LBP646Cdw Wireless Color Laser Printer
$199.99

Office printer

FoMaKo Cámara PTZ 4K HDMI
$449

In 2026, we are opening a LightNet TV Studio in the heart of Sedona, the creative hub for the Unlimited Show, our citizen-science research on spoon bending and addiction recovery, and our new lineup of consciousness-driven programming. This studio will allow us to produce interviews, experiments, demonstrations, and live broadcasts with world-class audio and video clarity. Every piece of gear on this list, from lights to mics to switching systems, helps build a space where community voices, breakthrough research, and purpose-centered stories can shine. These contributions are fully tax-deductible and foundational to the next era of LightNet media.

YoloLiv YoloBox Extreme
$1,899

In 2026, we are opening a LightNet TV Studio in the heart of Sedona, the creative hub for the Unlimited Show, our citizen-science research on spoon bending and addiction recovery, and our new lineup of consciousness-driven programming. This studio will allow us to produce interviews, experiments, demonstrations, and live broadcasts with world-class audio and video clarity. Every piece of gear on this list, from lights to mics to switching systems, helps build a space where community voices, breakthrough research, and purpose-centered stories can shine. These contributions are fully tax-deductible and foundational to the next era of LightNet media.

MacBook Pro Editing Computer
$5,999

It’s time for Zenka to upgrade to a new editing workstation capable of handling the Purpose Lab Film, Dream Machine Film, and the growing volume of TV studio footage. As the new Apple systems are released this year, we will be selecting a top-tier machine built for 4K editing and high-throughput media storage. This computer will be the backbone of our post-production studio, allowing Zenka to deliver films, shorts, research videos, and broadcast content with speed, precision, and creative freedom. Your donation toward this upgrade is tax-deductible and directly accelerates the creation of these upcoming projects.

Apple Care for Macbook Pro
$399

It’s time for Zenka to upgrade to a new editing workstation capable of handling the Purpose Lab Film, Dream Machine Film, and the growing volume of TV studio footage. As the new Apple systems are released this year, we will be selecting a top-tier machine built for 4K editing and high-throughput media storage. This computer will be the backbone of our post-production studio, allowing Zenka to deliver films, shorts, research videos, and broadcast content with speed, precision, and creative freedom. Your donation toward this upgrade is tax-deductible and directly accelerates the creation of these upcoming projects.

