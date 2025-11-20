Black Friday Has Turned into White Wednesday

In 2026, we are opening a LightNet TV Studio in the heart of Sedona, the creative hub for the Unlimited Show, our citizen-science research on spoon bending and addiction recovery, and our new lineup of consciousness-driven programming. This studio will allow us to produce interviews, experiments, demonstrations, and live broadcasts with world-class audio and video clarity. Every piece of gear on this list, from lights to mics to switching systems, helps build a space where community voices, breakthrough research, and purpose-centered stories can shine. These contributions are fully tax-deductible and foundational to the next era of LightNet media.