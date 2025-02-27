Lightning Youth Academy

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Lightning Youth Academy

About this shop

Lightning Youth Academy's Store

Uniform-Loose Fit item
Uniform-Loose Fit
$70

LOOSE FIT:
Runners use the Lightning uniform when doing a competition.

UNIFORME FLOJO:
Atletas usan el uniforme para competir.

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Uniform: Tight Fit item
Uniform: Tight Fit
$80

TIGHT FIT:
Runners use the Lightning uniform when doing a competition.

UNIFORME APRETADO:
Atletas usan el uniforme para competir.

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Sweats and Pants item
Sweats and Pants
$80

Personalized sweats and pants are used for when we have races or special events.

La sudadera y playera personalizadas para cada atleta es para cuando tenemos una carrera o un evento especial.

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Training Shirt item
Training Shirt
$20

We use training shirts for practice.

Usamos playeras para entrenamiento.

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Lightning Backpack item
Lightning Backpack
$50

Youth have the option of getting a personalized back pack for races and events.

Los atletas tienen la opcion de tener una mochila con sus nombre.

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Lightning Hat item
Lightning Hat
$20

Youth and adults have the option of getting hats for training and races.

Atletas y padres puden comprar gorras para entrenar y carreras.

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Lightning Beanie item
Lightning Beanie
$15
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Racing Flat/Spike item
Racing Flat/Spike
$60

Runners use this type of shoe to do track and cross country.

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