Lightning Youth Academy's Store

About this shop
LOOSE FIT:
Runners use the Lightning uniform when doing a competition.
UNIFORME FLOJO:
Atletas usan el uniforme para competir.
TIGHT FIT:
Runners use the Lightning uniform when doing a competition.
UNIFORME APRETADO:
Atletas usan el uniforme para competir.
Personalized sweats and pants are used for when we have races or special events.
La sudadera y playera personalizadas para cada atleta es para cuando tenemos una carrera o un evento especial.
We use training shirts for practice.
Usamos playeras para entrenamiento.
Youth have the option of getting a personalized back pack for races and events.
Los atletas tienen la opcion de tener una mochila con sus nombre.
Youth and adults have the option of getting hats for training and races.
Atletas y padres puden comprar gorras para entrenar y carreras.
Runners use this type of shoe to do track and cross country.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!