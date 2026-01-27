Sponsor – Lights, Camera, Cocktails

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Inc. Full-page ads in all programs for our 2026 season, Entry for 8, & sponsorship recognition on event materials and social media.
Inc. Half-page ads in all programs for our 2026 season, Entry for 6, & sponsorship recognition on event materials and social media.
Inc. 1/4-page ads in all programs for our 2026 season, Entry for 4, & sponsorship recognition on event materials and social media.
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