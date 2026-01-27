Alumni Players NFP

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Alumni Players NFP

About this event

Sponsor – Lights, Camera, Cocktails

Leading Actor Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Inc. Full-page ads in all programs for our 2026 season, Entry for 8, & sponsorship recognition on event materials and social media.

Supporting Role Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Inc. Half-page ads in all programs for our 2026 season, Entry for 6, & sponsorship recognition on event materials and social media.

Understudy
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Inc. 1/4-page ads in all programs for our 2026 season, Entry for 4, & sponsorship recognition on event materials and social media.

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