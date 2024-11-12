Lights, Camera, Elves! Concert Dedications - MEMBERS ONLY

eventClosed

All That Holiday Stuff
$100
Candy Cane Christmas
$100
Carol of the Bells/Wayfaring Stranger
$100
Christmas At The Movies
$100
Christmas Eve Standing on the Corner of Main Street @ 9:30
$100
Christmas Vacation
$100
Do You Hear What I Hear?
$100
Favorite Things (Piano Solo)
$100
I'll Be Home For Christmas
$100
It's Our Christmas Cheer
$100
Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth
$100
Miracle of Miracles
$100
O Holy Night
$100
Pink Christmas
$100
Pure Imagination
$100
Recycle The Fruitcake
$100
Silver Bells
$100
The Christmas Song
$100

