Somerset County Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Somerset County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Annual Chamber Awards: Lights, Chamber, Action!

1012 S Edgewood Ave

Somerset, PA 15501, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Event Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 RSVPs, a welcome opportunity, signage at the event, and recognition in Chamber marketing.

Reception Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 RSVPs, exclusive signage at the event,

& recognition in Chamber marketing

Awards Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 RSVPs, sponsorship of one individual award, signage at the event, and recognition in Chamber marketing.

Friend of the Chamber
$100

Includes 1 RSVP and recognition in Chamber marketing.

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