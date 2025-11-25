2026 Annual Chamber Awards: Lights, Chamber, Action!

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes 8 RSVPs, a welcome opportunity, signage at the event, and recognition in Chamber marketing.
Includes 4 RSVPs, exclusive signage at the event,
& recognition in Chamber marketing
Includes 2 RSVPs, sponsorship of one individual award, signage at the event, and recognition in Chamber marketing.
Includes 1 RSVP and recognition in Chamber marketing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!