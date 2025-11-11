"Lights, K-Pop, Action" Movie Night

This ticket admits one student to our Movie Night! Students are welcome to attend without a caregiver, but for safety and supervision, a caregiver must be onsite by 6:00 PM for pick-up. Please note: Each student needs their own ticket. Come enjoy a cozy evening of fun, film, and fall vibes as we celebrate the season of gratitude together!
This ticket admits one student accompanied by caregiver(s) to Movie Night! Caregivers are warmly welcomed to join their student for an evening of fun, film, and fall festivities. If you have multiple children, you must request individual tickets. Enjoy quality time together as we celebrate the season of gratitude with a cozy movie experience.
