Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset Auction to Support UCC & CAN ongoing missions

Lightspeed Delta Zulu Aviation Headset – GA Plug

Value: $1,299 – Donated by Lightspeed Aviation

Experience unmatched clarity, comfort, and innovation in the cockpit with the Lightspeed Delta Zulu. Featuring active noise reduction, Bluetooth connectivity, custom audio profiles, and built-in carbon monoxide monitoring, this headset sets a new standard in pilot safety and performance. Designed for long-haul comfort and precise communication, it’s ready for every mission.

Bid generously — every dollar supports United Carolinas Cavalry & Carolina Aviators Network's ongoing missions to strengthen community resilience, aviation engagement, and disaster relief across the Carolinas.

✈️ Bid high. Bid often. Fly for good.