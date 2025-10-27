United Carolinas Cavalry Inc
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United Carolinas Cavalry Inc

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United Carolinas Cavalry Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset Auction to Support UCC & CAN ongoing missions

Pick-up location

321 Hangar Dr, Statesville, NC 28677, USA

Brand New Lightspeed Zulu Delta Headset Valued at 1299 item
Brand New Lightspeed Zulu Delta Headset Valued at 1299 item
Brand New Lightspeed Zulu Delta Headset Valued at 1299 item
Brand New Lightspeed Zulu Delta Headset Valued at 1299
$500

Starting bid

Lightspeed Delta Zulu Aviation Headset – GA Plug
Value: $1,299 – Donated by Lightspeed Aviation

Experience unmatched clarity, comfort, and innovation in the cockpit with the Lightspeed Delta Zulu. Featuring active noise reduction, Bluetooth connectivity, custom audio profiles, and built-in carbon monoxide monitoring, this headset sets a new standard in pilot safety and performance. Designed for long-haul comfort and precise communication, it’s ready for every mission.

Bid generously — every dollar supports United Carolinas Cavalry & Carolina Aviators Network's ongoing missions to strengthen community resilience, aviation engagement, and disaster relief across the Carolinas.

✈️ Bid high. Bid often. Fly for good.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!