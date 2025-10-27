Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset Auction to Support UCC & CAN ongoing missions

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Starting bid
Lightspeed Delta Zulu Aviation Headset – GA Plug
Value: $1,299 – Donated by Lightspeed Aviation
Experience unmatched clarity, comfort, and innovation in the cockpit with the Lightspeed Delta Zulu. Featuring active noise reduction, Bluetooth connectivity, custom audio profiles, and built-in carbon monoxide monitoring, this headset sets a new standard in pilot safety and performance. Designed for long-haul comfort and precise communication, it’s ready for every mission.
Bid generously — every dollar supports United Carolinas Cavalry & Carolina Aviators Network's ongoing missions to strengthen community resilience, aviation engagement, and disaster relief across the Carolinas.
✈️ Bid high. Bid often. Fly for good.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!