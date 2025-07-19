Lila's Fund 2nd Annual Golf Outing

330 Covell Ave SW Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49534, USA

1 Person Entry
$100

This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.
(Lunch and driving range included)

1 Person Entry (PAY AT EVENT CASH OR CARD)
free

This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.
(Lunch and driving range included)

Team Entry
$400
groupTicketCaption

This ticket is good for a team of 4 for Lila's Fund Golf Outing.
(Lunch and driving range provided)

Team Entry (PAY AT EVENT CASH OR CARD)
free
groupTicketCaption

This ticket is good for a team of 4 for Lila's Fund Golf Outing.
(Lunch and driving range provided)

Mulligan Card
$5

3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
*ONE PER PERSON*

Mulligan Card Team Pack
$20
groupTicketCaption

3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
(Team pack comes with 4 cards)

Event Golf Shirt
$35

Event shirts must be submitted by August 24th to receive your shirt at the event. Please note your desired size.
Visit our official merch store to order your event shirt and have it shipped to you.
https://www.bonfire.com/store/lilas-fund-store/

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing