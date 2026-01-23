Lila's Fund 3rd Annual Golf Outing Grand Rapids

This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.

Includes:

18-Holes of Golf W/Cart

Player Welcome gift

Continental Style grab and go breakfast

Lunch and Refreshments: Lunch is provided and will be delivered to you on the course.

Contest Holes - (excludes the beat the pro $10 to enter beat the pro challenge for a chance to win a set of wedges)

Best Dressed Contest - Wear your "best" or worst outfit for a chance to win a prize!

Snacks and refreshments after the tournament