Lila's Fund 3rd Annual Golf Outing Grand Rapids

About this event
Grand Rapids, MI 49534, USA
This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.
Includes:
Gildan softstyle t-shirt
5 Tickets for $5 for our basket auction items.
10 Tickets for $10 for our basket auction items.
25 Tickets for $20 for our basket auction items.
Take a shot at beating our Pro on a par 3 for your chance to win a Bombtech Golf Wedge set!
3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
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