A golf outing flyer with a grassy background features a central image of smiling golfers, surrounded by smaller photos of people playing golf and event details.
Lilas Fund

Hosted by

Lilas Fund

About this event

Lila's Fund 3rd Annual Golf Outing Grand Rapids

330 Covell Ave SW Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49534, USA

1 Person Entry
$120

This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.

Includes:

  • 18-Holes of Golf W/Cart
  • Player Welcome gift
  • Continental Style grab and go breakfast
  • Lunch and Refreshments: Lunch is provided and will be delivered to you on the course.
  • Contest Holes - (excludes the beat the pro $10 to enter beat the pro challenge for a chance to win a set of wedges)
  • Best Dressed Contest - Wear your "best" or worst outfit for a chance to win a prize!
  • Snacks and refreshments after the tournament
Event Shirt
$10

Gildan softstyle t-shirt

Basket Raffle Tickets (5)
$5

5 Tickets for $5 for our basket auction items.

Basket Raffle Tickets (10)
$10

10 Tickets for $10 for our basket auction items.

Basket Raffle Tickets (25)
$20

25 Tickets for $20 for our basket auction items.

Beat the Pro Challenge
$10

Take a shot at beating our Pro on a par 3 for your chance to win a Bombtech Golf Wedge set!

Mulligan Card
$5

3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!

Add a donation for Lilas Fund

$

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