Lila's Fund 1st Annual Golf Outing Kalamazoo

About this event
Scotts, MI 49088, USA
This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.
Includes:
This ticket is good for a team of 4 for Lila's Fund Golf Outing.
Includes:
3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
*ONE PER PERSON*
3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
(Team pack comes with 4 cards)
Event shirts must be submitted by June 1st to receive your shirt at the event. Please note your desired size.
$
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