Lilas Fund

Hosted by

Lilas Fund

About this event

Lila's Fund 1st Annual Golf Outing Kalamazoo

Indian Run Golf Club

Scotts, MI 49088, USA

1 Person Entry
$120

This ticket is good for one player in Lila's Fund 4 person scramble golf outing.

Includes:

  • 18 Holes w/Cart
  •  Lunch is provided and will be delivered to you on the course. We will have refreshments after the tournament.
  • Contest Holes included (chances to prizes at every contest hole)
  • Event Welcome Gift
Team Entry
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is good for a team of 4 for Lila's Fund Golf Outing.

Includes:

  • 18 Holes w/Cart
  •  Lunch is provided and will be delivered to you on the course. We will have refreshments after the tournament.
  • Contest Holes included (chances to prizes at every contest hole)
Mulligan Card
$5

3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
*ONE PER PERSON*

Mulligan Card Team Pack
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

3 Mulligans per card. A Mulligan is simply a second chance shot when a golfer has hit a poor shot that they would rather forget!
(Team pack comes with 4 cards)

Event Golf Shirt
$25

Event shirts must be submitted by June 1st to receive your shirt at the event. Please note your desired size.


Add a donation for Lilas Fund

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