Lila's Fund Poker Run American Legion Post 40

Your $20 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run Sponsored by Ft Pierce American Legion Post 40 & Hunter Musgrave





Each rider registration includes:

Entry into the Poker Run with five scenic stops along Lake Michigan and through Muskegon’s country roads

A chance to win best & worse poker hand prizes

Food at the after-party American Legion Post 40

Access to our silent auction and celebration following the ride

Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.

Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.