Lilas Fund

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Lilas Fund

About this event

Lila's Fund Poker Run American Legion Post 40

810 S US Hwy 1

Fort Pierce, FL 34950, USA

Single Rider
$20

Your $20 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run Sponsored by Ft Pierce American Legion Post 40 & Hunter Musgrave


Each rider registration includes:

  • Entry into the Poker Run with five scenic stops along Lake Michigan and through Muskegon’s country roads
  • A chance to win best & worse poker hand prizes
  • Food at the after-party American Legion Post 40
  • Access to our silent auction and celebration following the ride

Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.

Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.

Double Rider
$35

Your $35 Rider Fee secures you two spots in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run Sponsored by Ft Pierce American Legion Post 40 & Hunter Musgrave


Each rider registration includes:

  • Entry into the Poker Run with five scenic stops along Lake Michigan and through Muskegon’s country roads
  • A chance to win best & worse poker hand prizes
  • Food at the after-party American Legion Post 40
  • Access to our silent auction and celebration following the ride

Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.

Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.

Event T-Shirt
$20
Suport Lila’s Fund  Mission with an event T-Shirt — a tribute filled with love and purpose! Each purchase supports families with children receiving care at local hospitals, as proceeds are turned into gift cards for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan and Ann Arbor to help ease any financial burdens. 

 Wear your shirt proudly knowing you’re helping families stay close and supported during some of their toughest days

• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• All Heather colors are 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²)
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
• Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala
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