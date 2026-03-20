Lila's Fund Poker Run American Legion Post 40

About this event
Your $20 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run Sponsored by Ft Pierce American Legion Post 40 & Hunter Musgrave
Each rider registration includes:
Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.
Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.
Your $35 Rider Fee secures you two spots in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run Sponsored by Ft Pierce American Legion Post 40 & Hunter Musgrave
Each rider registration includes:
Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.
Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.
Suport Lila’s Fund Mission with an event T-Shirt — a tribute filled with love and purpose! Each purchase supports families with children receiving care at local hospitals, as proceeds are turned into gift cards for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan and Ann Arbor to help ease any financial burdens.
Wear your shirt proudly knowing you’re helping families stay close and supported during some of their toughest days
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• All Heather colors are 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²)
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
• Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!