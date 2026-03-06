Lillian & Brennan's Miss Cinderella Silent Auction

Handmade Spring Wreath – Valued at $50

Donated by J'Vette Helsel





Welcome the beauty of the season into your home with this charming handmade spring wreath, thoughtfully crafted by J’Vette Helsel. Bursting with fresh, seasonal colors and delicate details, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for brightening your front door, entryway, or any living space.

Designed with care and creativity, this wreath captures the essence of spring and adds a warm, inviting touch to your décor. A lovely addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special!