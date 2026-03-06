Lillian & Brennan's Miss Cinderella Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to the Runner
Lace up for success at The Runner, your local go-to shop for all things running! Whether you're a seasoned marathoner, a casual jogger, or just getting started, The Runner offers expert advice and high-quality gear to support every step of your journey. From top-brand running shoes and performance apparel to accessories and training essentials, you’ll find everything you need to hit the ground running.
Starting bid
One-Hour Massage – BJ Keel Essential Oils & More Valued at $70
Relax, unwind, and rejuvenate with a one-hour massage from BJ Keel Essential Oils & More. This soothing experience is designed to melt away tension, ease muscle soreness, and promote overall well-being. Whether you’re looking to de-stress, recover from physical activity, or simply treat yourself, this personalized session will leave you feeling refreshed and restored.
Starting bid
Handmade Spring Wreath – Valued at $50
Donated by J'Vette Helsel
Welcome the beauty of the season into your home with this charming handmade spring wreath, thoughtfully crafted by J’Vette Helsel. Bursting with fresh, seasonal colors and delicate details, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for brightening your front door, entryway, or any living space.
Designed with care and creativity, this wreath captures the essence of spring and adds a warm, inviting touch to your décor. A lovely addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
Starting bid
In-Office Teeth Whitening Treatment – Valued at $599
Donated by Pecan Park Dental
Brighten your smile with this professional in-office teeth whitening treatment, valued at $599. This comprehensive package includes custom take-home trays and touch-up gel to help you maintain your radiant results long after your visit.
Perfect for anyone looking to enhance their smile, this treatment delivers noticeable, confidence-boosting results with the guidance of dental professionals.
Please note: A current initial exam is required to assess dental health prior to whitening treatment. If you have note had a current exam, Pecan Park Dental offer a New Patient Special for $150.
Starting bid
Arlington Skatium Admission & Skate Rental – 5 Passes
Value $75
Enjoy fun for all ages with five individual admission passes to Arlington Skatium, each including skate rental! Whether you’re planning a family outing, a fun date, or a day with friends, this package offers flexibility—use all five passes at once or spread them out over multiple visits.
Glide into a great time on the rink and create lasting memories with this exciting experience perfect for any occasion!
Starting bid
Arlington Skatium Admission & Skate Rental – 5 Passes
Value $75
Enjoy fun for all ages with five individual admission passes to Arlington Skatium, each including skate rental! Whether you’re planning a family outing, a fun date, or a day with friends, this package offers flexibility—use all five passes at once or spread them out over multiple visits.
Glide into a great time on the rink and create lasting memories with this exciting experience perfect for any occasion!
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate Toward Car Detailing - Dan Did That Detailing Service
Donated by Daniel Botello
Keep your vehicle looking its best with this $100 gift certificate toward a professional detailing service. Whether your car needs a deep interior clean, a sparkling exterior shine, or a full refresh, this certificate can be applied to the service of your choice.
A perfect gift for car lovers or anyone who appreciates a clean, polished ride—because every car deserves a little extra care!
Full Detail Cost Estimate - Sedans $150, Large SUV $280
Starting bid
Men’s Dallas Mavericks Nike 2025/26 City Edition Remix Quarter-Zip Hooded Jacket
Value $150
Show your team pride in style with this Men’s Dallas Mavericks Nike 2025/26 City Edition Remix Authentic On-Court Quarter-Zip Dri-FIT Hooded Jacket. Designed for performance and comfort, Inspired by the Mavericks’ City Edition design, this piece combines bold team spirit with a modern, athletic look.
Starting bid
Cindy Medick Photography – Photo Session (Valued at $525)
This package includes a one-hour on-location session in the DFW area, 30 fully edited images, and an online shareable gallery.
Capture life’s special moments with a professional photo session from Cindy Medick Photography, valued at $525. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, updating family portraits, or creating lasting memories, this session offers a personalized and professional experience. With an eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Cindy Medick creates beautiful, timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Expires July 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic – April 3rd Game Tickets
Enjoy an exciting NBA matchup as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on April 3rd! This package includes two seats in Section 315, Row D (Seats 1 & 2), offering a great view of the action.
Also included is Blue Lot parking, providing convenient and close walking access to the arena—making your game day experience smooth and hassle-free.
Get Rowdy, Proud and Loud!
Starting bid
Shady Valley Golf - Round for 4
Value $250
Enjoy a relaxing day on the course with this round of golf for four at Shady Valley. Perfect for friends, family, or a team outing, this package offers a great opportunity to enjoy the game in a scenic and well-maintained setting.
Starting bid
4 Night Riviera Maya Memories Vacation Package for 2
Retail value of $3,150
Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.
Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios.
Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare, and transportation are not included.
Starting bid
Glo Fit by Christine – Spray Tanning Gift Basket - Value $150
Glow with confidence using this beautiful spray tanning gift basket from Glo Fit by Christine! Perfect for achieving a natural, sun-kissed look, this basket offers everything you need to feel radiant and refreshed.
This package includes a gift certificate for One Custom Spray Tan Package, a shower cleanser, and One Dance Fit Drop-in Class Pass to be used on Tuesdays or Thursdays at Dance Fit by Christine—making it easy to maintain your glow while enjoying a fun and energizing experience.
Ideal for special occasions or everyday confidence, this experience provides a professional touch to help you look and feel your best. A perfect gift for anyone who loves a healthy glow and a little self-care!
Starting bid
BBQ Bundle & Gift Basket
Donated by the Chatwell Family
Fire up your next gathering with this ultimate BBQ Bundle & Gift Basket! This package includes a mini grill & charcoal along with all the essentials you need for a perfect cookout—plates, rubs, seasonings, trays, tongs, and spatulas.
Whether you’re hosting friends, enjoying a family cookout, or gifting to a grilling enthusiast, this bundle has everything needed to create delicious meals and memorable moments. A fun and practical package for any backyard chef!
Starting bid
Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children (under12) in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room. Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas. Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away.
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel. Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Starting bid
Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.
Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860. Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
Starting bid
Lunch with Lillian
Enjoy a special lunch experience with Lillian! She will pick you up and treat you to a meal at one of her favorite local spots (probably El Fenix), making for a fun and memorable outing.
Relax and enjoy great company, a delicious meal, and the opportunity to discover a new favorite place—all taken care of for you. This unique experience is the perfect way to connect and enjoy a wonderful afternoon together!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!