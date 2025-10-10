Lily's Rescue Rehab's Open House Auction

511 Main St, Belton, MO 64012, USA
Starting bid
Add a touch of warmth and personality to your home with this delightful handmade duo — perfect for dog lovers and comfort seekers alike!
• Celebrate your love for dogs with a charming, handmade wreath, designed with vibrant colors and intricate details that make it truly stand out.
• Stay snug and stylish with a cozy, handmade Afghan, crafted from soft, high-quality yarn that’s perfect for curling up on chilly winter nights.
• Each piece is one-of-a-kind and lovingly made by hand, bringing artistry and heart into your home décor.
This exclusive set makes a heartfelt gift or a stunning addition to your own home.
💰 Valued at $90
🙏 Generously donated by Tina Strange and Sharon Wallace
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets find comfort, healing, and a second chance at life.
Starting bid
Get cozy and satisfy your sweet tooth with this S’mores Basket — the ultimate combo of comfort, treats, and local favorites!
This basket includes everything you need for a relaxing night in or a fun family evening by the fire:
💰 Valued at $165
🙏 Generously donated by Teresa Deaton Agency
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🔥 Bid now and bring home this basket full of warmth, comfort, and sweet indulgence!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with brunch for two at Bristol Seafood Grill — where elevated flavors meet elegant atmosphere.
Indulge in a chef-inspired menu featuring fresh seafood, prime cuts, and handcrafted cocktails, all served in one of Kansas City’s most celebrated restaurants. Perfect for a weekend date or a relaxing outing with a friend!
💰 Valued at $90
🙏 Generously donated by Bristol Seafood Grill
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🥂 Bid now and treat yourself (or someone special) to a delicious brunch experience!
Starting bid
Add some spooky-cute charm to your home this season with this Kitty Boo Basket — a delightful mix of fall coziness and feline fun!
This festive basket includes:
💰 Valued at $60
🙏 Generously donated by Nancy & Andy Holloway
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
👻 Bid now and bring home this charming, kitty-themed basket that’s more sweet than spooky!
Starting bid
Pamper your pet’s health with holistic care! This gift certificate is good toward vet acupuncture, medical manipulation, microcurrent therapy, and more at Four Paws Rejuvenation with Dr. Teresa Bradley-Bays.
💰 Valued at $500
🙏 Generously donated by Dr. Teresa Bradley-Bays / Four Paws Rejuvenation
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🌟 Bid now and give a special pet in your life the gift of wellness!
Starting bid
✨ Bid on a $75 Cat Grooming Gift Card from Tina at Lily’s Play-N-Stay—perfect for a fresh brush-out, deshed, or nail trim. (This gift card is only for cats.)
Valued- $75
Starting bid
Show your creative side and support a great cause with this Get Inked for a Cause package — a perfect mix of artistry, fun, and local flavor!
This exciting bundle includes:
💰 Valued at $350
🙏 Generously donated by Kelly Isaacs, Paradise Bar & Grill, and Weirdos Tattoo
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🔥 Bid now and take home this awesome combo of creativity, community, and good vibes — all for a great cause!
Starting bid
Bring the warmth of fall into your home with this beautifully curated Sunflower Basket!
This charming collection features a touch of sunshine and cozy fall vibes that will brighten any space. Inside you’ll find:
Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising a loved one, this basket is sure to make any home feel warm, inviting, and full of sunshine.
💰 Valued at $45
🙏 Generously donated by Tina Strange
✨ Proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
Starting bid
Celebrate greatness with this Patrick Mahomes
Limited Edition “Legends of the Field” Bobblehead — a true collector’s treasure for any Chiefs fan!
This officially licensed NFL collectible is number 112 of only 2,024 made, honoring the legacy of one of football’s most dynamic quarterbacks. Standing approximately 9 inches tall, this detailed bobblehead captures Mahomes in action and is perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.
💰 Valued at $75
🙏 Generously donated by Rob Marple
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🏈 Bid now to own a rare piece of Chiefs history!
Starting bid
Get ready to tackle your next DIY or home project with this Bucket of Kraft Tools — perfect for crafters, handymen, or anyone who loves to get creative!
This handy bucket includes:
Everything you need for your next project is neatly packed and ready to use!
💰 Valued at $50
🙏 Generously donated by Beverly Hill, Kraft Tool
✨ Proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
Starting bid
Look great and feel even better with this luxurious Rejuvenation Basket — the ultimate self-care experience!
This basket is packed with everything you need to refresh, renew, and glow from head to toe. Includes:
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little pampering — or as a thoughtful gift to inspire self-care and confidence.
💰 Valued at $200
🙏 Generously donated by Tina Strange
✨ Proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Kansas City Chiefs history with this personally hand-signed Patrick Mahomes jersey!
This stunning collector’s item is officially licensed by the NFL and includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. The hologram can be verified online to confirm authenticity — ensuring your jersey is 100% genuine and protected from duplication or fraud.
A perfect centerpiece for any Chiefs fan’s collection, office, or fan cave!
💰 Valued between $1,500 – $2,600
🙏 Generously donated by The Frazier Family
✨ All proceeds support Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🔥 Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible piece of Chiefs memorabilia — bid now and take home a true collector’s treasure!
Starting bid
Show off your Chiefs Kingdom pride in style with this officially licensed Vera Bradley NFL tote bag — beautifully packed with a lineup of exclusive fan favorites and high-quality goodies!
Inside this stylish tote, you’ll find:
Whether you’re a lifelong Chiefs fan or shopping for one, this exclusive collection is the ultimate celebration of Kansas City pride — blending fashion, function, and fandom!
💰 Valued at $290
🙏 Generously donated by The Frazier Family
✨ Proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — supporting the care, training, and rehabilitation of shelter pets in need.
🏈 Bid now and take home this incredible Chiefs fan bundle!
Starting bid
Stock up on groceries or treat yourself to something special with this $100 Price Chopper gift card! Whether you’re planning a family dinner, picking up essentials, or grabbing your favorite snacks, this card makes shopping easy and convenient at one of your favorite local grocery stores.
💳 Valued at $100
🙏 Generously donated by Griego Trucking
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🥫 Bid now and take home this practical and generous gift!
Starting bid
Treat your furry (or feathered!) friend to something special with this $100 PetSmart gift card — perfect for food, toys, grooming, or any of your pet care needs.
Whether you’re stocking up on essentials or spoiling your pet with something fun, this card makes it easy to give them the best.
💰 Valued at $100
🙏 Generously donated by an anonymous donor — we are so appreciative of their support!
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🐶 Bid now and use this card to make your pet’s day!
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a spa day with professional grooming services by Tina — one of our talented groomers at Lily’s Play-N-Stay! ✂️🫧 From baths and haircuts to nail trims and desheds, your pup will look and feel their best. (This gift card is only for dogs)
💲Value: $100
🎁Donated by: Tina Strange
Starting bid
This incredible piece of art is truly one-of-a-kind and absolutely priceless!
Painted by Jesse the Tiger at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, this colorful creation captures the wild beauty and spirit of one of nature’s most majestic animals.
Bid on this rare treasure and show your love and support for all animals — both big and small! ❤️🐾
💛 Donated by: Stephanie Scott
Starting bid
Start your morning with coffee and end your day with wine — this Coffee, Wine & Canine Basket is the perfect blend of comfort, humor, and dog-lover charm!
This delightful basket includes:
A perfect gift for the coffee lover, wine enthusiast, or dog parent who enjoys a little bit of everything!
💰 Valued at $70
🙏 Generously donated by Tara Sands & Tina Strange
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
☕🍷 Bid now and take home this heartwarming basket full of coffee, wine, and canine love!
Starting bid
Give your pup the ultimate comfort and fun with this Cooling Gel Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed & Treat Basket!
Perfect for dogs of all sizes, this high-quality bed measures 40” W x 30” D x 3.75” H and features a cooling gel memory foam design that provides joint support and keeps your pet comfortable year-round.
To make it even better, this cozy bed comes packed with toys and treats your dog will love:
💰 Valued at $150
🙏 Generously donated by a friend of Lily’s Rescue Rehab
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🐾 Bid now and treat your dog to the ultimate comfort and playtime experience!
Starting bid
Bring nature and artistry together with this one-of-a-kind hand-painted owl created by Dr. Teresa Bradley Bays, the talented veterinarian behind Four Paws Rejuvenation and Lily’s Rescue Rehab.
Dr. Bays personally finds each piece of wood on her land, transforming it into a beautiful natural canvas. This unique piece features a hand-painted owl, full of detail and character, that perfectly captures the beauty of wildlife and the serenity of nature.
This exclusive art piece also comes with a blue ceramic dish, adding a lovely finishing touch to this heartfelt creation.
💰 Valued at $75
🙏 Generously created and donated by Dr. Teresa Bradley Bays
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🎨 Bid now to own this one-of-a-kind work of art handcrafted with love, care, and a touch of nature’s magic!
Starting bid
Brighten your day from head to toe with this rejuvenating A Cup of Sunshine Beauty Basket —
This luxurious self-care set is designed to help you unwind, refresh, and feel your best. It includes:
A perfect way to pamper yourself or gift to someone who deserves a little sunshine and self-care!
💰 Valued at $150
🙏 Generously donated by Bekah with The Hair Salon & Co — one of our wonderful Main Street neighbors and supporters
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🌻 Bid now and take home this bright, uplifting basket full of beauty and Belton community spirit!
Starting bid
Bring warmth and charm to your home with this beautiful Sueellen Ross print, “Golden Dreams.”
This matted, framed, and artist-signed print captures an adorable golden retriever peacefully resting on a cozy couch surrounded by soft pillows — the perfect piece for any dog lover or art enthusiast. Measuring 26" x 21", it’s ready to hang and enjoy.
💰 Valued at $125
🙏 Generously donated by a friend of Lily’s Rescue Rehab
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🐾 Bid now and take home this heartwarming work of art that celebrates the love and comfort dogs bring to our lives!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with a haircut from Studio 58 in Raymore, Missouri!
The talented ladies at Studio 58 are known for their skill, style, and warm hospitality — making every visit a feel-good experience. Whether you’re ready for a bold new look or just need a quick refresh, you’ll leave looking and feeling your best.
💰 Valued at $30
🙏 Generously donated by the wonderful ladies at Studio 58
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
✂️ Bid now and enjoy a stylish new cut from one of Raymore’s favorite salons!
Starting bid
Treat your pup to hours of fun, stimulation, and tasty rewards with this Chewy Dog Fun Pack — the perfect mix of enrichment and playtime essentials!
This tail-wagging basket includes:
💰 Valued at $80
🙏 Generously donated by our friends at Chewy
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🐕 Bid now and spoil your pup with this fun-filled basket from Chewy!
Starting bid
Celebrate the cozy spirit of fall with this beautifully curated Thankful Basket — filled with warmth, gratitude, and a touch of modern charm!
This festive basket includes:
Perfect for creating a warm, inviting space at home or as a thoughtful seasonal gift.
💰 Valued at $275
🙏 Generously donated by Thomas Stein, American Trust Administrators
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🍁 Bid now and take home this one-of-a-kind basket that captures the beauty and gratitude of fall!
Starting bid
Turn up the fun with this bold and unforgettable Tattoos, Tequila & Piercings Package — the perfect mix of creativity, celebration, and a little bit of edge!
This one-of-a-kind bundle includes:
That’s a total value of $500 in tattoos, piercings, and spirits — a perfect combo for those who love a little adventure!
💰 Valued at $500
🙏 Generously donated by the amazing team at Tattoo Therapy in Belton, Missouri
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🔥 Bid now and enjoy the ultimate mix of ink, sparkle, and celebration — cheers to a good cause!
Starting bid
This charming basket includes:
A perfect mix of humor, coziness, and heart that captures the best of the fall season.
💰 Valued at $80
🙏 Generously donated by Margo Frazier and Tina Strange
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🍁 Bid now and take home this warm and whimsical basket that celebrates love, laughter, and furry friends!
Starting bid
Bring the spirit of the holidays home with this festive décor bundle! This beautiful basket includes:
🌲 Two light-up Christmas trees
🕯️ A holiday candle
🧴 Holiday foam soap
🫶 Christmas tea towels
🦌 Three reindeer decorations
All items come beautifully arranged in a keepsake basket — perfect for adding cheer to any space this season!
🎁 Basket Value: $150
💚 Donated by: Dana Vaughan
Every bid helps support the pets at Lily’s Rescue Rehab! ❤️🐾
Starting bid
Spoil your furry friend with this Dog Lover’s Basket donated by our wonderful neighbors at Ma’s Pet Pantry, right here on Main Street in Belton!
Packed full of tasty treats and pet essentials, this basket is sure to make tails wag and hearts happy. It includes:
Perfect for any dog owner who wants to treat their best friend to something special!
💰 Valued at $100
🙏 Generously donated by Ma’s Pet Pantry — our amazing Main Street neighbor and supporter
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🐕 Bid now and take home this paw-some basket filled with love, local spirit, and plenty of treats!
Starting bid
Get ready for some mouthwatering barbecue with two $25 gift cards to Blind Box BBQ — one of the best spots around for smoked perfection!
Located in Shawnee, Kansas, Blind Box BBQ is known for its incredible flavors, generous portions, and melt-in-your-mouth burnt ends (trust us… they’re amazing!).
💰 Valued at $50 total
🙏 Generously donated by a friend of Lily’s Rescue Rehab
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🔥 Bid now (or grab your raffle tickets!) and treat yourself to an unforgettable meal from Blind Box BBQ — because great food tastes even better when it’s for a great cause!
Starting bid
A little fun for the kids and a little love for the cat lovers — this Kiddies & Kitties Basket is the purr-fect mix of creativity, comfort, and cuteness!
This adorable basket includes:
💰 Valued at $35
🙏 Generously donated by Dr. Teresa Bradley Bays
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🐾 Bid now and take home this sweet basket full of smiles for the kids and love for the kitties!
Starting bid
After a long day, it’s time to relax, sip, and unwind with this cozy and charming Unwind & Unleash Basket — the perfect mix of comfort, humor, and a touch of sweetness!
This basket includes:
A wonderful way to unwind after a long day — or the perfect gift for a friend who deserves some relaxation and a smile.
💰 Valued at $45
🙏 Generously donated by Tara Sands
✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets receive the care, training, and second chances they deserve.
🍷 Bid now and take home this beautiful basket made for relaxation, laughter, and love!
Starting bid
Snuggle up and get festive with this cozy and cheerful holiday basket!
Included in this bundle:
🧶 A handmade afghan — perfect for chilly nights
🎅 A Santa Paws Christmas basket filled with goodies
⛄ Snowman signage to add some winter charm
🍸 A bottle of Smirnoff Red, White & Merry to toast the season
🎁 Basket Value: $60
Donated by: Tara Sands
🧶 Afghan made and donated by: Sharon
This basket is the perfect mix of warmth, spirit, and holiday fun — and every bid helps support the pets at Lily’s Rescue Rehab! ❤️🐾
Starting bid
A fun and classy mix of treats for both you and your four-legged friend! This basket includes:
🚫 A “Beware: Dogs Can’t Hold Their Licker” sign
🍪 A bag of Lily’s Treats for your pup
🥃 A bottle of Crown Royal and Coke to unwind
🧸 Two plush toys for playtime fun
🦴 A dog lick mat
🪵 All beautifully arranged in a wooden gift box
The perfect combo of relaxation and play — every bid helps support the pets at Lily’s Rescue Rehab! ❤️🐶
🎁 Basket Value: $70
🤍 Donated by: Anonymous Donor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!