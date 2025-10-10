Lily's Rescue Rehab's Open House Auction

Add a touch of warmth and personality to your home with this delightful handmade duo — perfect for dog lovers and comfort seekers alike!





• Celebrate your love for dogs with a charming, handmade wreath, designed with vibrant colors and intricate details that make it truly stand out.



• Stay snug and stylish with a cozy, handmade Afghan, crafted from soft, high-quality yarn that’s perfect for curling up on chilly winter nights.



• Each piece is one-of-a-kind and lovingly made by hand, bringing artistry and heart into your home décor.

This exclusive set makes a heartfelt gift or a stunning addition to your own home.





💰 Valued at $90





🙏 Generously donated by Tina Strange and Sharon Wallace





✨ All proceeds benefit Lily’s Rescue Rehab — helping shelter pets find comfort, healing, and a second chance at life.



