Lima Crossroads Council Inc

Lima Crossroads Festival - Late Registration Exception Application

10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days item
10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days
$90

Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, August 1 to Sunday August 3. 2025. Setup time on August 1 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 2 and/or 3 is 8:00a to 10a. Operating time ends at 4pm each day but you can request to stay longer. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - For NFP Org Only item
10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - For NFP Org Only
Free

FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ONLY
