LIME Cares Corp's Shop

Blast off into adventure with this customized notebook made just for young explorers! The Alien Encounter Field Notes features a fun and imaginative design where your child becomes the star of their own intergalactic mission.
💫 Cover Colors: Vibrant lime green, sky blue, and deep space black
👨🚀 Personalized Touch: Your child’s name appears on a glowing alien tablet held by a cartoon astronaut (Martin-style character)
👾 Design Details: Friendly, colorful aliens wave from a strange, silly planet as your young space ranger takes notes on alien lifeforms
🪐 Perfect For: Journaling, doodling, storytelling, school notes, or secret alien mission logs
This notebook is magical, imaginative, and deeply personal—inspiring creativity and fun while promoting writing and expression. A great gift for kids who love space, mystery, and adventure!
Every purchase supports the LIME Cares programs for children and families—because creativity fuels communities.
Let imagination take flight with this enchanting journal, featuring a majestic yet friendly green dragon soaring over a glowing nighttime kingdom. The dragon carries a golden scroll proudly displaying the name Liam, surrounded by magical clouds, shimmering stars, and a floating castle in the background. Perfect for dreamers, adventurers, and storytellers of all ages.
This high-quality, personalized journal is ideal for school, creative writing, or capturing everyday thoughts. The durable cover and smooth pages make it both practical and inspiring, while the fantasy-meets-adventure artwork sparks creativity with every glance.
✨ Details:
📚 Purpose with a Cause:
Every purchase helps fund our Children’s Literacy Program, supporting young readers through book donations, storytelling events, and educational resources.
Bring home a journal that inspires creativity while making a difference!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!