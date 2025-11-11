Lime Rock Drivers Club Fundraiser Auction

Member for the Day — Lime Rock Drivers Club

Value: $1,600

Donor: Lime Rock Drivers Club

Get ready for the ultimate driving experience at the exclusive Lime Rock Drivers Club, located at the legendary Lime Rock Park — a historic 1.5-mile professional road racing circuit nestled in the scenic hills of northwest Connecticut.

Whether you’re a novice, intermediate, or advanced driver, this is your chance to take the wheel and experience the thrill of the track like a pro. Bring your own car — the one you’ve always wanted to unleash — and the Club will provide the rest.





Check out the video

https://limerockclub.com/get-on-track/

Your day includes:

Four hours of private track time with no run groups — just pure driving freedom.

Personalized instruction with a professional driving coach riding right seat.

All-inclusive hospitality for you and a guest, featuring full catering and premium amenities.

Use of a professional helmet (provided on-site).

Comprehensive liability insurance included for peace of mind.

Share-driver fee waived.

Driver requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and provide a vehicle (rental cars available upon request).

Feel the adrenaline, master the turns, and live the excitement of a true racing experience — all at one of America’s most iconic road courses.