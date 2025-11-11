Lime Rock Drivers Club Fundraiser Auction

Member for the Day — Lime Rock Drivers Club
Value: $1,600
Donor: Lime Rock Drivers Club
Get ready for the ultimate driving experience at the exclusive Lime Rock Drivers Club, located at the legendary Lime Rock Park — a historic 1.5-mile professional road racing circuit nestled in the scenic hills of northwest Connecticut.
Whether you’re a novice, intermediate, or advanced driver, this is your chance to take the wheel and experience the thrill of the track like a pro. Bring your own car — the one you’ve always wanted to unleash — and the Club will provide the rest.
Check out the video
https://limerockclub.com/get-on-track/
Your day includes:
- Four hours of private track time with no run groups — just pure driving freedom.
- Personalized instruction with a professional driving coach riding right seat.
- All-inclusive hospitality for you and a guest, featuring full catering and premium amenities.
- Use of a professional helmet (provided on-site).
- Comprehensive liability insurance included for peace of mind.
- Share-driver fee waived.
Driver requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and provide a vehicle (rental cars available upon request).
Feel the adrenaline, master the turns, and live the excitement of a true racing experience — all at one of America’s most iconic road courses.
