Limelight BINGO 2026 Fundraising

🎉 Limelight Girls Lacrosse Bingo Night Fundraiser 🎉





Join us for a fun-filled Bingo Night supporting the Limelight Girls Lacrosse Club! Grab your friends and enjoy an exciting evening of bingo, great food, and amazing prizes — all for a great cause.





📍 Greystone Golf Course

🕕 6:00–9:00 PM

💵 $50 per person includes food (sliders, crab dip, chicken tenders, fries, veggies, dessert, bottle water)





Get ready for 10 bingo games 6 boards each game and the chance to win incredible raffle baskets, including:

• 🎬 Movie Night Basket

• 🌊 Ocean City Basket

• 🍽️ Hereford Night Out Basket

• 🥃 Bourbon & Whiskey Basket

• 🧘 Health & Wellness Basket

• 💆 Skincare Basket

…and more!





We’re excited to have Chris Papst as our MC for the night, keeping the energy high and the laughs coming.





✨ Cash bar available

✨ Bring cash for extra bingo dabbers and raffle tickets





Come out to support our athletes, enjoy a night of friendly competition, and help the Limelight Girls Lacrosse team shine on and off the field! 💚🥍