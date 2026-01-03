Limelight BINGO 2026 Fundraising

Hosted by
🎉 Limelight Girls Lacrosse Bingo Night Fundraiser 🎉
Join us for a fun-filled Bingo Night supporting the Limelight Girls Lacrosse Club! Grab your friends and enjoy an exciting evening of bingo, great food, and amazing prizes — all for a great cause.
📍 Greystone Golf Course
🕕 6:00–9:00 PM
💵 $50 per person includes food (sliders, crab dip, chicken tenders, fries, veggies, dessert, bottle water)
Get ready for 10 bingo games 6 boards each game and the chance to win incredible raffle baskets, including:
• 🎬 Movie Night Basket
• 🌊 Ocean City Basket
• 🍽️ Hereford Night Out Basket
• 🥃 Bourbon & Whiskey Basket
• 🧘 Health & Wellness Basket
• 💆 Skincare Basket
…and more!
We’re excited to have Chris Papst as our MC for the night, keeping the energy high and the laughs coming.
✨ Cash bar available
✨ Bring cash for extra bingo dabbers and raffle tickets
Come out to support our athletes, enjoy a night of friendly competition, and help the Limelight Girls Lacrosse team shine on and off the field! 💚🥍
$
