Limelight BINGO 2026 Fundraising

2115 White Hall Rd

White Hall, MD 21161, USA

General Admission
$50

🎉 Limelight Girls Lacrosse Bingo Night Fundraiser 🎉


Join us for a fun-filled Bingo Night supporting the Limelight Girls Lacrosse Club! Grab your friends and enjoy an exciting evening of bingo, great food, and amazing prizes — all for a great cause.


📍 Greystone Golf Course

🕕 6:00–9:00 PM

💵 $50 per person includes food (sliders, crab dip, chicken tenders, fries, veggies, dessert, bottle water)


Get ready for 10 bingo games 6 boards each game and the chance to win incredible raffle baskets, including:

    •    🎬 Movie Night Basket

    •    🌊 Ocean City Basket

    •    🍽️ Hereford Night Out Basket

    •    🥃 Bourbon & Whiskey Basket

    •    🧘 Health & Wellness Basket

    •    💆 Skincare Basket

…and more!


We’re excited to have Chris Papst as our MC for the night, keeping the energy high and the laughs coming.


Cash bar available

Bring cash for extra bingo dabbers and raffle tickets


Come out to support our athletes, enjoy a night of friendly competition, and help the Limelight Girls Lacrosse team shine on and off the field! 💚🥍

