Limited Edition CDM Sea Queen G/FORE Hat — 100% of Proceeds Benefit CDM Water Polo 2025

Elevate your style on and off the pool deck with the CDM Sea Queen G/FORE Hat. Crafted from premium stretch performance twill, this hat is designed for all-day comfort, breathability, and durability. Featuring a bold silicone "The Struggle Is Real" patch on the front and the signature G/FORE Circle G’s logo on the side, it’s the perfect blend of performance and personality.



The 5-panel design with a curved brim offers classic, effortless style, while the built-in athletic sweatband and perforated back panels keep you cool and focused. With an adjustable snapback closure, you’ll get a secure, comfortable fit every time.



A perfect go-to accessory for sunny days, training sessions, and everyday wear.