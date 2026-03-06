Limited Edition: FCCF Orange Pat the Spatula Collection

The first of four styles. Limited edition, 100 of each style.





Wrapped in premium, cookware-friendly silicone with a stainless steel core, it has that perfectly balanced, satisfying weight in your hand (you know the one). Sturdy but flexible. Strong but gentle.





Heat resistant up to 450°F and dishwasher safe, Silly Pat is BPA-free, BPS-free, phthalate-free, and made without lead or cadmium. Safe, durable, and built for real kitchen moments.



