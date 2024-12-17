Limited Edition Sponsor

This custom package gives you the keys to the castle! This includes all of the opportunities listed below on top of having 2 premium 6x3 banner displays.
Logo representation on promotional materials, including flyer
Logo representation w/link displayed on rentoncityretro.com
Sponsorship mentions on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Booth/Tabling at the show included in the sponsorship
Can distribute flyers & promotional materials in lobby entrance to show
4 - mentions per day over the PA as sponsor during the show
8 - VIP passes to RCR & ETX
1 - 10x20 space (optional) pick your spot
This custom package gives you the keys to the castle! This includes all of the opportunities listed below on top of having 2 premium 6x3 banner displays.
Logo representation on promotional materials, including flyer
Logo representation w/link displayed on rentoncityretro.com
Sponsorship mentions on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Booth/Tabling at the show included in the sponsorship
Can distribute flyers & promotional materials in lobby entrance to show
4 - mentions per day over the PA as sponsor during the show
8 - VIP passes to RCR & ETX
1 - 10x20 space (optional) pick your spot