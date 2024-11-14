Friends and Family Limited Edition Team Store

Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL
Team USA T-Shirt
$15
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Indicate your Design Option
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Indicate your Design Option
Team USA Sweatshirt
$25
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL
Indicate Design Option
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL
Indicate Design Option
T-shirt Team USA
$15
Tshirts and Sweatshirts are Jerzees Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Scuba Blue, Black, Navy, and Athletic Heather Gray (same as Sweatshirts)
Tshirts and Sweatshirts are Jerzees Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Scuba Blue, Black, Navy, and Athletic Heather Gray (same as Sweatshirts)
Sweatshirt Team USA
$25
Sweatshirts are Jerzees Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Scuba Blue, Black, Navy, and Athletic Heather Gray (same as T-shirts)
Sweatshirts are Jerzees Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Scuba Blue, Black, Navy, and Athletic Heather Gray (same as T-shirts)
Tank tops - Team USA
$15
Tanks - Adult sizes XS-2XL, Next Level Brand
Colors available are Cancun, Black, Navy, and Heather Gray
Youth Tanks - Sizes S, M, L - Bella Canvas Brand
Colors available are Teal, Black, and Athletic Heather Gray
(Cancun (adult) and Teal (youth) colors are close but not exactly the same)
Tanks - Adult sizes XS-2XL, Next Level Brand
Colors available are Cancun, Black, Navy, and Heather Gray
Youth Tanks - Sizes S, M, L - Bella Canvas Brand
Colors available are Teal, Black, and Athletic Heather Gray
(Cancun (adult) and Teal (youth) colors are close but not exactly the same)
USA Glitter Sweatshirt
$25
Jerzees or Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Royal Blue
Jerzees or Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Royal Blue
Glitter Long Sleeve
$20
Jerzees or Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Royal Blue
Jerzees or Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Royal Blue
Glitter Baton Tank
$15
Next Level Tanks for Adults
Youth tanks are Augusta
Adult XS - 3XL
Youth S-L
Colors Available: Royal Blue
Next Level Tanks for Adults
Youth tanks are Augusta
Adult XS - 3XL
Youth S-L
Colors Available: Royal Blue
Embroidered Gildan Sweatshirt
$30
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Gray
Gildan Brand available in
Youth S-Youth XL
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Gray
UnderArmor Brand Embroidered Hoodie
$40
UnderArmor Brand available (while supplies last) in
Adult Sizes Only
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Gray
UnderArmor Brand available (while supplies last) in
Adult Sizes Only
Adult S-Adult 3XL.
Colors available :Gray
Stocking Hat
$12
Flex Fit Hat
$20
Flex Fit Trucker Hat Red/White
Flex Fit Trucker Hat Red/White
Shipping & Handling
$12
Add Shipping (select 1 (one))if we are shipping your items to you. Pick up will be available in Brighton or at various competitions or at our Clinic in November.
Add Shipping (select 1 (one))if we are shipping your items to you. Pick up will be available in Brighton or at various competitions or at our Clinic in November.