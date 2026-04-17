The Dane Foundation Inc

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The Dane Foundation Inc

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Limitless Creations ...Donation for Creation

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$125

This donation is for a photograph priced at $125 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$100

This donation is for a photograph priced at $100 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$75

This donation is for a photograph priced at $75 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$50

This donation is for a photograph priced at $50 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$35

This donation is for a photograph priced at $35 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$20

This donation is for a photograph priced at $20 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

Photography by Amy Simonson, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2026
$10

This donation is for a photograph priced at $10 from the Boys, Birds, Blooms & Barns Exhibition

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