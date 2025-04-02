Limitless Learning's Silent Auction

Show your support and spread awareness with this beautiful autism-themed wall décor piece. Thoughtfully designed to honor the strength, diversity, and brilliance within the autism community, this artwork makes a meaningful statement in any home, office, or classroom. Whether you’re a parent, educator, advocate, or ally, this piece is a powerful reminder that every mind is unique—and every story matters. This art piece was created by Jackie de Jesus, specifically for this event!
Estimated Value: $150
Show your support and spread awareness with this beautiful autism-themed wall décor piece. Thoughtfully designed to honor the strength, diversity, and brilliance within the autism community, this artwork makes a meaningful statement in any home, office, or classroom. Whether you’re a parent, educator, advocate, or ally, this piece is a powerful reminder that every mind is unique—and every story matters. This art piece was created by Jackie de Jesus, specifically for this event!
Estimated Value: $150
"Boundless Love” Artwork by Angelo T. Robinson
$100
Starting bid
This striking 30” x 40” mixed-media piece—crafted with acrylic and coffee grounds on canvas—embodies rich emotion, spiritual depth, and cultural storytelling. Valued at $7,500, “Boundless Love” is a one-of-a-kind work by nationally exhibited artist Angelo T. Robinson.
This striking 30” x 40” mixed-media piece—crafted with acrylic and coffee grounds on canvas—embodies rich emotion, spiritual depth, and cultural storytelling. Valued at $7,500, “Boundless Love” is a one-of-a-kind work by nationally exhibited artist Angelo T. Robinson.
“Taste the Prize” Artwork by Calvin Hubbard
$50
Starting bid
Crafted in 2024 by award-winning artist Calvin Hubbard, this ceramic turtle sculpture (11”L x 7”W x 5”H) reflects strength, nature, and symbolic endurance. Valued at $475, this unique piece blends artistic mastery with a reverence for the natural world.
Crafted in 2024 by award-winning artist Calvin Hubbard, this ceramic turtle sculpture (11”L x 7”W x 5”H) reflects strength, nature, and symbolic endurance. Valued at $475, this unique piece blends artistic mastery with a reverence for the natural world.
"Raku fired vase" Artwork by Rich Brown
$65
Starting bid
This stunning handcrafted Raku fired vase measures 8” wide by 9” tall with a 23.5” circumference, blending traditional firing techniques with a modern artistic touch. Valued at $850, it’s a captivating addition to any art lover’s collection.
This stunning handcrafted Raku fired vase measures 8” wide by 9” tall with a 23.5” circumference, blending traditional firing techniques with a modern artistic touch. Valued at $850, it’s a captivating addition to any art lover’s collection.
Relax and Revitalize: DanTera Head Spa Scalp Experience
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation with a luxurious Head Spa Scalp Experience! This indulgent treatment focuses on revitalizing your scalp, relieving tension, and promoting healthy, beautiful hair. Enjoy a soothing scalp massage, deep cleansing, and nourishing treatments that leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Estimated Value: $125
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation with a luxurious Head Spa Scalp Experience! This indulgent treatment focuses on revitalizing your scalp, relieving tension, and promoting healthy, beautiful hair. Enjoy a soothing scalp massage, deep cleansing, and nourishing treatments that leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Estimated Value: $125
Terame- “Glam on the go” Care Set
$75
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday look with this chic beauty basket, packed with must-have items to keep you looking fabulous wherever you go! Inside, you’ll find a stylish purse, a luscious lip plumper, a volumizing mascara to make your eyes pop, and more beauty essentials that will become your new favorites. Perfect for anyone who loves a touch of glamour and effortless style. Bid now to make this beauty bundle yours! Care set donated by Terame! Care set includes: Pixie Mood handbag, Pixie Mood change purse, Buxon Plump Shot, Buxon Mascara, Necklace, and more from Buxon!
Estimated Value: $350
Elevate your everyday look with this chic beauty basket, packed with must-have items to keep you looking fabulous wherever you go! Inside, you’ll find a stylish purse, a luscious lip plumper, a volumizing mascara to make your eyes pop, and more beauty essentials that will become your new favorites. Perfect for anyone who loves a touch of glamour and effortless style. Bid now to make this beauty bundle yours! Care set donated by Terame! Care set includes: Pixie Mood handbag, Pixie Mood change purse, Buxon Plump Shot, Buxon Mascara, Necklace, and more from Buxon!
Estimated Value: $350
Burn Body Boot Camp Care Basket: The Ultimate Beauty Basket
$125
Starting bid
Indulge in luxury with this carefully curated beauty basket, designed to make you feel fabulous from head to toe! This gorgeous collection includes high-quality skincare, hair care, and self-care essentials from top brands. Indulge in 3 months of unlimited, high-energy workouts with a premium Burn Boot Camp membership- where self-care meets strength and confidence. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, this basket has everything you need for a little extra glam and relaxation. Basket includes: 3 Months at Burn Body Boot Camp, Bubble exfoliating Mask, Deep conditioning hair mask, bath salts with canister, Vanilla candle, Hand mask, Foot mask, Eye mask set, and Sugar Scrub bath cubes!
Estimated Value: $270
Indulge in luxury with this carefully curated beauty basket, designed to make you feel fabulous from head to toe! This gorgeous collection includes high-quality skincare, hair care, and self-care essentials from top brands. Indulge in 3 months of unlimited, high-energy workouts with a premium Burn Boot Camp membership- where self-care meets strength and confidence. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, this basket has everything you need for a little extra glam and relaxation. Basket includes: 3 Months at Burn Body Boot Camp, Bubble exfoliating Mask, Deep conditioning hair mask, bath salts with canister, Vanilla candle, Hand mask, Foot mask, Eye mask set, and Sugar Scrub bath cubes!
Estimated Value: $270
Maurice's Relax & Recharge Self-Care Basket
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate relaxation experience with this beautifully curated self-care basket. Packed with soothing essentials, this basket includes luxurious bath products, calming candles, a luxury face mask, a gift card to Maurices and more—all these items are designed to help you unwind, de-stress, and indulge in some well-deserved “me time.” Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself or give the gift of self-care, this basket is your perfect escape to serenity. Basket includes: Maurice's gift card, Moroccan rose shave oil, Moroccan rose body butter, Foaming bublle bath, Vanilla candle, bath loofa, bath salts with canister, eye mask set, and foot mask!
Estimated Value: $85
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate relaxation experience with this beautifully curated self-care basket. Packed with soothing essentials, this basket includes luxurious bath products, calming candles, a luxury face mask, a gift card to Maurices and more—all these items are designed to help you unwind, de-stress, and indulge in some well-deserved “me time.” Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself or give the gift of self-care, this basket is your perfect escape to serenity. Basket includes: Maurice's gift card, Moroccan rose shave oil, Moroccan rose body butter, Foaming bublle bath, Vanilla candle, bath loofa, bath salts with canister, eye mask set, and foot mask!
Estimated Value: $85
Doris Jane Delight: Luxe Moisture & More
$40
Starting bid
Pamper your skin and lift your spirits with this elegant self-care basket featuring luxurious Doris Jane moisturizer products, known for their nourishing, all-natural ingredients. This basket also includes a selection of thoughtfully chosen small delights—think soothing teas, a soft hand towel, and a few surprises—to complete your moment of indulgence. Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it all to yourself, this basket is your ticket to soft skin and peaceful moments. Gift Set includes: Doris Jane After-sun Moisturizing Gel, Total Hydration Moisturizer, and Teri Wash cloth!
Estimated Value: $175
Pamper your skin and lift your spirits with this elegant self-care basket featuring luxurious Doris Jane moisturizer products, known for their nourishing, all-natural ingredients. This basket also includes a selection of thoughtfully chosen small delights—think soothing teas, a soft hand towel, and a few surprises—to complete your moment of indulgence. Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it all to yourself, this basket is your ticket to soft skin and peaceful moments. Gift Set includes: Doris Jane After-sun Moisturizing Gel, Total Hydration Moisturizer, and Teri Wash cloth!
Estimated Value: $175
Ultimate Car Care Basket
$65
Starting bid
Rev up your ride with this all-in-one car care package! This basket includes a durable Duralast Tool Set—perfect for any DIY repairs or tune-ups. Keep your car running smoothly with three free oil changes. Plus, make your vehicle shine inside and out with a generous collection of car cleaning supplies and saturating scents air fresheners to keep things smelling fresh. Whether you’re a gearhead or just want to keep your ride in top shape, this basket has everything you need! Contents donated by Firestone and Auto Zone. Basket includes: Air fresheners, 3-free oil changes from Firestone, ArmorAll cleaning wipes, DuraLast Mechanic's tool set with storage box, Interior cleaning spray, High Gloss wheel cleaner, and chenille Wash Mit.
Estimated Value: $100
Rev up your ride with this all-in-one car care package! This basket includes a durable Duralast Tool Set—perfect for any DIY repairs or tune-ups. Keep your car running smoothly with three free oil changes. Plus, make your vehicle shine inside and out with a generous collection of car cleaning supplies and saturating scents air fresheners to keep things smelling fresh. Whether you’re a gearhead or just want to keep your ride in top shape, this basket has everything you need! Contents donated by Firestone and Auto Zone. Basket includes: Air fresheners, 3-free oil changes from Firestone, ArmorAll cleaning wipes, DuraLast Mechanic's tool set with storage box, Interior cleaning spray, High Gloss wheel cleaner, and chenille Wash Mit.
Estimated Value: $100
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