Limitless Learning's Silent Auction

Elevate your everyday look with this chic beauty basket, packed with must-have items to keep you looking fabulous wherever you go! Inside, you’ll find a stylish purse, a luscious lip plumper, a volumizing mascara to make your eyes pop, and more beauty essentials that will become your new favorites. Perfect for anyone who loves a touch of glamour and effortless style. Bid now to make this beauty bundle yours! Care set donated by Terame! Care set includes: Pixie Mood handbag, Pixie Mood change purse, Buxon Plump Shot, Buxon Mascara, Necklace, and more from Buxon! Estimated Value: $350

Elevate your everyday look with this chic beauty basket, packed with must-have items to keep you looking fabulous wherever you go! Inside, you’ll find a stylish purse, a luscious lip plumper, a volumizing mascara to make your eyes pop, and more beauty essentials that will become your new favorites. Perfect for anyone who loves a touch of glamour and effortless style. Bid now to make this beauty bundle yours! Care set donated by Terame! Care set includes: Pixie Mood handbag, Pixie Mood change purse, Buxon Plump Shot, Buxon Mascara, Necklace, and more from Buxon! Estimated Value: $350

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