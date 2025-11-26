Autism Theater Project, Inc

Autism Theater Project, Inc

About this event

Limitless LIVE: Music, Film, & The Power of The Voice Inside

5950 N Kendall Dr

Pinecrest, FL 33156, USA

VIP Ticket
$25

Show + FREE VIP CATERED RECEPTION

General Admission
$20

Show Only

Standing Ovation Donor (VIP)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 VIP Tickets (includes reserved seating at the 6:30 PM reception)

A Special On-Stage Shout-Out During the Show

Tax-Deductible Donation Receipt

Meet & Greet with Performers & Special Guests

VIP Supporter Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Thanked as a sponsor in the credits of 1 episode of “The Voice inside” ($250 value)

Video shout-out on social media ($125 value)

3 VIP tickets ($125 value)

A Special On-Stage Shout-Out During the Show

Reserved Seating at the Reception Dinner

Tax-Deductible Donation Receipt

Meet & Greet with Performers & Special Guests

VIP Believer Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

ALL PERKS OF SUPPORTER PACKAGE PLUS:

Event Booth ($1,000 value)

VIP Advocate Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

ALL PERKS OF BELIEVER PACKAGE PLUS:

50 free future event tickets donated to youth and families, thanks to your support

VIP Champion Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

ALL PERKS OF ADVOCATE PACKAGE PLUS:

Recognition in 3 more episodes of "The Voice Inside" ($750 value), or 4 in total

Your brand listed on our website & in all press releases as an ATP sponsor ($3,000 value)

VIP Visionary Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

ALL PERKS OF CHAMPION PACKAGE PLUS:

Headline corporate sponsor for all screening events in 2026

Company listed in the credits of ALL episodes of the first season of “The Voice Inside” ($1,500 value)

VIP Producer Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

ALL PERKS OF VISIONARY PACKAGE PLUS:

Producer credits for the entire series of "The Voice Inside", for all seasons, on all platforms ($3,500+ value)

PR/Interview appearance with cast

Live musical performance and/or speaking engagement at your event ($500-$1,000 value, depending on location)

VIP Benefactor Sponsorship
$20,000

ALL PERKS OF PRODUCER PACKAGE PLUS:

License to screen episodes of “The Voice Inside” privately to your students and/or clients for 1 year ($5,000 value)

Up to 6 drama workshops for your students (approximately $3,000-$3,900 value, depending on your South Florida location)

