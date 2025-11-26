Limitless LIVE: Music, Film, & The Power of The Voice Inside

Hosted by
About this event
Show + FREE VIP CATERED RECEPTION
Show Only
2 VIP Tickets (includes reserved seating at the 6:30 PM reception)
A Special On-Stage Shout-Out During the Show
Tax-Deductible Donation Receipt
Meet & Greet with Performers & Special Guests
Thanked as a sponsor in the credits of 1 episode of “The Voice inside” ($250 value)
Video shout-out on social media ($125 value)
3 VIP tickets ($125 value)
A Special On-Stage Shout-Out During the Show
Reserved Seating at the Reception Dinner
Tax-Deductible Donation Receipt
Meet & Greet with Performers & Special Guests
ALL PERKS OF SUPPORTER PACKAGE PLUS:
Event Booth ($1,000 value)
ALL PERKS OF BELIEVER PACKAGE PLUS:
50 free future event tickets donated to youth and families, thanks to your support
ALL PERKS OF ADVOCATE PACKAGE PLUS:
Recognition in 3 more episodes of "The Voice Inside" ($750 value), or 4 in total
Your brand listed on our website & in all press releases as an ATP sponsor ($3,000 value)
ALL PERKS OF CHAMPION PACKAGE PLUS:
Headline corporate sponsor for all screening events in 2026
Company listed in the credits of ALL episodes of the first season of “The Voice Inside” ($1,500 value)
ALL PERKS OF VISIONARY PACKAGE PLUS:
Producer credits for the entire series of "The Voice Inside", for all seasons, on all platforms ($3,500+ value)
PR/Interview appearance with cast
Live musical performance and/or speaking engagement at your event ($500-$1,000 value, depending on location)
ALL PERKS OF PRODUCER PACKAGE PLUS:
License to screen episodes of “The Voice Inside” privately to your students and/or clients for 1 year ($5,000 value)
Up to 6 drama workshops for your students (approximately $3,000-$3,900 value, depending on your South Florida location)
