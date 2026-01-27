Limitless Potential Breakfast

About this event
A $4,600 sponsorship equals the full cost of participation for 20 girls.
A $2,530 sponsorship equals the full cost of participation for one team.
A $1,000 sponsorship equals 28 pairs of sneakers.
A $500 sponsorship provides First Aid & CPR certification for 10 coaches.
Pay what you can for one ticket, with a suggested price of $75.
Open to students at all grade levels, from elementary through college.
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