Girls On The Run Lancaster-Lebanon

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Girls On The Run Lancaster-Lebanon

About this event

Limitless Potential Breakfast

101 W Lincoln Ave

Lititz, PA 17543, USA

SPONSOR: $4,600
$4,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A $4,600 sponsorship equals the full cost of participation for 20 girls.

SPONSOR: $2,530
$2,530
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A $2,530 sponsorship equals the full cost of participation for one team.

TABLE SPONSOR: $1,000
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A $1,000 sponsorship equals 28 pairs of sneakers.

FRIEND OF GOTR SPONSOR: $500
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A $500 sponsorship provides First Aid & CPR certification for 10 coaches.

General Admission
Pay what you can

Pay what you can for one ticket, with a suggested price of $75.

Student Discount
$25

Open to students at all grade levels, from elementary through college.

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