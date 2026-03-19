Lincoln Bike Park Silent Auction

The Ultimate Cyclist’s Choice Package

Prize: $100 Gift Card

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just getting back into the saddle, this is your chance to gear up at one of the region's premier cycling destinations. We are auctioning off a $100 gift card to a shop that truly lives and breathes life on two wheels.

A Shop for Every Rider

This local favorite proudly serves all types of cyclists. It doesn't matter if you are a "weekend warrior" or a daily commuter; they have the expertise and the inventory to keep you rolling smoothly.

By winning this gift card, you gain access to a shop that caters to:

Road & Mountain Aficionados: High-performance gear for those who love the pavement or the dirt.

Recreation & Transportation Cyclists: Practical solutions for family rides, fitness, or navigating the city.

New & Veteran Riders: Friendly, expert advice to help you find the perfect fit, regardless of your experience level.

The Experience

More than just a retail store, this shop is known for its incredible product selection and a friendly staff dedicated to your success on the road or trail. You can choose to shop their extensive online catalog from the comfort of home or visit the storefront to meet the team and see the latest tech in person.

Why Bid?

From essential maintenance and safety gear to the latest performance upgrades, this $100 credit is the perfect way to invest in your health and your next adventure. Your bid directly supports our fundraiser and helps us continue our work in the community.









Pedal toward your goals—place your bid today!