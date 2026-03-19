Lincoln Bike Park Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Start Your Stage Journey: One Month of Music Lessons
Ready to find your rhythm? Whether you want to shred on the guitar, find your beat on the drums, or find your voice, Rock Star Music Academy is the place to be. Generously donated by the amazing owner, Steve, this gift certificate covers one full month of professional music lessons!
Rock Star Music Academy is known for its high-energy, encouraging environment where students of all ages discover their inner rock star. It’s the perfect opportunity to start a new hobby or sharpen your skills with the best in the business.
Starting bid
This fundraiser is a fantastic opportunity to support Lincoln Bike Park while scoring some high-end gear for your ride. We are raffling off a $100 Dan’s Comp Gift Card, giving one lucky winner the chance to upgrade their setup with the best parts in the business.
For over 35 years, Dan’s Comp has been the premier destination for BMX enthusiasts worldwide. Dan's Comp is historically recognized as the worlds largest mail-order and online BMX specialty retailer. They offer an massive selection of products for every style of riding—whether you’re into freestyle, street, park, or racing.
By winning this gift card, you’ll have access to:
Every entry helps us reach our goal and continue building local momentum for Lincoln Bike Park. Whether you are looking to freshen up your current bike or starting a brand-new build, this $100 credit at Dan’s Comp is the perfect head start.
Danscomp.com
Starting bid
Donated by: Matt at BLAND Skateshop
Get ready to shred with a premium donation from our friends at BLAND, the local heartbeat of the shredding community. Our neighbor and shop owner, Matt, is known for being super cool and incredibly supportive of the local scene—and he’s stepped up big time for this auction!
BLAND stands for absolute passion for stunt scootering and 100% support for the sport. To bring you the best equipment possible, Matt has provided a high-end setup from Fuzion Pro Scooters.
Fuzion mission is simple: develop a world-class stunt scooter lineup for every age and skill level. Whether you are a "Youngster" just starting out or an "Allstar" veteran, Fuzion spends every single day researching, testing, and designing to ensure their scooters are the best in the "scooter jungle."
This auction item features genuine professional material—scooters designed by riders, for riders.
Pro-Grade Engineering: Lightweight decks, ultra-strong T-bars, and high-rebound wheels designed to handle the toughest tricks and biggest airs.
From children’s stunt scooters to professional-grade hardware, this package represents the gold standard of the sport. You aren't just getting a scooter; you’re getting a machine built with over a decade of German engineering and local heart from BLAND.
Retail Value $160
Support the sport, support local, and take home the ride of a lifetime!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the gift of total rejuvenation with this curated Wellness Gift Basket, designed to help you hit the "reset" button on your physical and mental well-being. Whether you’re recovering from a heavy training cycle, a long week at the office, or simply looking to elevate your daily self-care routine, this collection offers everything you need to find your balance.
Retail Value $85 + $15 Amazon Gift Card
Starting bid
Residential Electrical Services by Josh at V-Shock Electric
Professional Support for Your Home Projects
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home’s lighting, install a new EV charger, or finally tackle those nagging electrical repairs, this is your chance to get expert help from a trusted local pro.
V-Shock is offering $500 worth of residential electrical labor and services to the high bidder!
From troubleshooting flickering lights to installing modern recessed lighting or smart home switches, Josh brings precision and safety to every job.
Potential Uses for This Voucher:
Safety Upgrades: GFCIs, arc-fault breakers, or smoke detector integration.
Lighting Design: Installation of pendant lights, chandeliers, or outdoor security lighting.
Modern Convenience: Dedicated circuits for appliances or EV charging stations.
General Repairs: Fixing outlets, switches, and wiring issues.
Item Details:
Retail Value: $500
Provider: Josh @ V-Shock Electric
Service Area: Lincoln, Rocklin, Roseville, Wheatland, and greater Sacramento area. Call Josh for questions on other areas 916-781-3818
Fine Print: Materials are not included unless specified. Appointment subject to availability. Please coordinate directly with Josh for scheduling and project scope.
Supporting the Lincoln Bike Park:
100% of the proceeds from this item go directly toward the Lincoln Skate and Bike Association and the construction of our community bike park. Bid high and help us keep our wheels rolling.
Starting bid
Get gate-drop ready with this essential piece of performance riding gear, generously donated by Fly Racing. Specifically designed to meet the grueling demands of both high-speed BMX racing and aggressive mountain biking (MTB), the "Rayce" pant is your ultimate ally on the dirt.
BMX Racers, Downhillers, and Park Riders who demand premium comfort, advanced ventilation, and protection that doesn't compromise speed.
Estimated Value: $130
Starting Bid: $50
Bid Increment: $10
Note: Please specify the winning bidder's preferred size at checkout. This item is brand new.
All proceeds from your bid directly support construction costs for the Lincoln Bike Park. Ride faster and support the local scene!
Starting bid
Elevate your ride with this high-quality hardware bundle, perfect for a custom build or a rugged season of progression. These "gently loved" components offer the perfect blend of durability and precision for any rider looking to sharpen their bike's handling and strength.
Whether you’re converting your current rig to a mullet setup for better maneuverability or building a dedicated park bike from the ground up, this bundle provides a massive performance boost at a fraction of the retail cost.
Estimated Used Value: $300
Starting Bid: $100
Bid Increment: $10
Note: These items are "gently loved" and have been inspected for structural integrity. They are sold as-is, ready to be mounted and ridden.
100% of your winning bid goes directly toward construction costs for the Lincoln Bike Park. Your support helps us move the dirt that makes these parts worth owning!
Starting bid
Own a piece of American history and photographic artistry. This isn’t a digital print—this is an original black and white photograph, hand-developed and printed on traditional photographic paper using "old school" darkroom techniques. Created by a local artist, this piece captures a level of depth, grain, and soul that modern digital photography simply cannot replicate.
Captured in 1997, this evocative image peers into the interior of a historic Grand Canyon train car as it sat on the rail line in Williams, Arizona. These vintage cars once carried travelers on the iconic journey to the South Rim, offering a rugged, classic tour experience long before they were replaced by modern fleets with contemporary amenities.
This photograph freezes a moment in time—a quiet look at the iron and wood that defined the golden age of Western rail travel.
Value: Priceless / Artist's Selection
Starting Bid: $65
Bid Increment: $5
Your winning bid supports the Lincoln Bike Park Phase One Fundraiser, helping us build a new destination for the next generation of adventurers.
DONATED BY www.RADIOBOBUSA.com
Starting bid
Prize: $100 Gift Card
Whether you are a seasoned pro or just getting back into the saddle, this is your chance to gear up at one of the region's premier cycling destinations. We are auctioning off a $100 gift card to a shop that truly lives and breathes life on two wheels.
This local favorite proudly serves all types of cyclists. It doesn't matter if you are a "weekend warrior" or a daily commuter; they have the expertise and the inventory to keep you rolling smoothly.
By winning this gift card, you gain access to a shop that caters to:
More than just a retail store, this shop is known for its incredible product selection and a friendly staff dedicated to your success on the road or trail. You can choose to shop their extensive online catalog from the comfort of home or visit the storefront to meet the team and see the latest tech in person.
From essential maintenance and safety gear to the latest performance upgrades, this $100 credit is the perfect way to invest in your health and your next adventure. Your bid directly supports our fundraiser and helps us continue our work in the community.
Pedal toward your goals—place your bid today!
Starting bid
Item: Premium Strider Balance Bike Package
YOUR CHOICE OF COLOR
Start their adventure on the right track! We are auctioning off the ultimate head start for the youngest rider in your life. Strider bikes are world-renowned for a reason: they aren’t just bikes; they are essential development tools designed to turn toddlers into confident cyclists.
Forget the struggle of heavy frames and the "false sense of security" provided by training wheels. Strider’s balance-first approach helps children master crucial physical skills like balance and coordination from day one. This method makes learning:
Parents have seen firsthand how the Strider method creates a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle. By bidding on this item, you are giving a child the gift of outdoor exploration and the "Strider Glide" that leads directly to a lifelong passion for cycling.
Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward our Bike Park Fundraiser. Your bid helps us build a space where riders of all ages—starting with the Strider generation—can develop their skills, stay active, and enjoy the community.
Retail $150.00
Give the gift of confidence and independence. Bid now to start their journey!
Starting bid
Item: Premium Strider Balance Bike Package
YOUR CHOICE OF COLOR
Start their adventure on the right track! We are auctioning off the ultimate head start for the youngest rider in your life. Strider bikes are world-renowned for a reason: they aren’t just bikes; they are essential development tools designed to turn toddlers into confident cyclists.
Forget the struggle of heavy frames and the "false sense of security" provided by training wheels. Strider’s balance-first approach helps children master crucial physical skills like balance and coordination from day one. This method makes learning:
Parents have seen firsthand how the Strider method creates a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle. By bidding on this item, you are giving a child the gift of outdoor exploration and the "Strider Glide" that leads directly to a lifelong passion for cycling.
Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward our Bike Park Fundraiser. Your bid helps us build a space where riders of all ages—starting with the Strider generation—can develop their skills, stay active, and enjoy the community.
Retail $150.00
Give the gift of confidence and independence. Bid now to start their journey!
Starting bid
Retail $28.00
Starting bid
Total Value: $50 in Scratch-Off Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? This unique auction item offers the ultimate "high-stakes" addition to your home or office. We’ve traded leaves for luck with this hand-crafted Lottery Ticket Tree, featuring a diverse collection of $50 worth of California State Lottery scratchers.
This isn't your average garden-variety plant. We’ve "planted" a variety of tickets ranging from classic $1 scratchers to high-tier multipliers. With $50 in starting play, the potential for a massive payout is literally hanging from the branches!
The best part of this "investment" is that even if you don't hit the big one, you’ve already won by supporting a great cause. Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward the development of the Lincoln Bike Park. Your bids help us build a world-class facility right here in our community for riders of all ages and skill levels to enjoy.
Take a chance on the tree and help us grow the park! Who knows? The next big winner could be you!
NOTE NOT THE ACTUAL TREE AND NO TREE INCLUDED FOR DISPLAY PURPOSE ONLY
Starting bid
Total Value: $20 in Scratch-Off Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? This unique auction item offers the ultimate "high-stakes" addition to your home or office. We’ve traded leaves for luck with this hand-crafted Lottery Ticket Tree, featuring a diverse collection of $20 worth of California State Lottery scratchers.
This isn't your average garden-variety plant. We’ve "planted" a variety of tickets ranging from classic $1 scratchers to high-tier multipliers. With $20 in starting play, the potential for a massive payout is literally hanging from the branches!
The best part of this "investment" is that even if you don't hit the big one, you’ve already won by supporting a great cause. Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward the development of the Lincoln Bike Park. Your bids help us build a world-class facility right here in our community for riders of all ages and skill levels to enjoy.
Take a chance on the tree and help us grow the park! Who knows? The next big winner could be you!
NOTE NOT THE ACTUAL TREE AND NO TREE INCLUDED FOR DISPLAY PURPOSE ONLY
Starting bid
Elevate your hydration game while supporting the next generation of local riders! This isn't just a cup; it’s a statement piece for anyone who lives for the trail, the track, or the park.
100% of the proceeds from this item go directly toward the Lincoln Bike Park project. Your bid helps fund construction, trail maintenance, and the development of a safe, world-class space for our community to ride, progress, and connect.
Starting Bid: $10
Bid Increments: $3
Own a piece of custom gear that gives back to the trails you love. Bid high and ride hard!
Starting bid
Gear up for your next trip to the Sierras with these high-performance snow goggles. Whether pow day or park, these goggles are designed to provide crystal-clear vision and all-day comfort.
By bidding on this item, you are helping us reach our goal of PRO BMX track at Lincoln Bike Park at Foskett Park. We are building a space where riders of all ages—from beginners to pros—can come together to develop their skills and enjoy the community. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward building dreams with dirt!
Value: $30
Get ready for winter and help us build for spring. Place your bid now!
Starting bid
Item: 9" Multi-Layered Mountain Bike Helmet Sculpture 12” wide x 10” tall
Celebrate the spirit of the trail with this stunning, custom-crafted wood cutout. This isn’t just a piece of decor; it’s a deep-dive into the world of mountain biking, meticulously designed to capture the energy of the sport we love.
This unique 9-inch sculpture is constructed using multiple layers of high-quality wood, creating a striking 3D "shadow box" effect. Every glance reveals a new detail:
Whether you’re a downhill speedster or a cross-country explorer, this piece perfectly captures the "Mountain Bike" lifestyle. It’s a conversation starter and a true work of art for any cycling enthusiast.
By bidding on this custom art piece, you are directly funding the growth of the Lincoln Bike Park. Your contribution helps us maintain the trails, improve the features, and provide a safe, world-class riding environment for our local community.
Bring the mountain home with you! Place your bid now and help us keep the wheels turning at Lincoln Bike Park.
@rambbersroost Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/rambbersroost?igsh=MWhzemwydGx2dXlvaA==
https://www.facebook.com/share/1H8E2qj1PJ/
Starting bid
Item: Custom Multi-Layered Mountain Bike Art
18” wide x 10” tall
Bring the magic of the trails indoors with this stunning, handcrafted wood sculpture. This isn’t a standard print; it’s a detailed, multi-layered work of art that captures the essence of a perfect day in the mountains.
The sculpture features a precision-cut silhouette of a full-suspension mountain bike, meticulously finished in a rustic, weathered-grey stain. But the true magic is in the details:
This sculpture is a true conversation starter and the perfect addition to any home office, living room, or "bike cave." It captures the connection between the rider, the machine, and the natural world in a unique, tangible way.
By bidding on this custom art piece, you are helping us reach our fundraising goals for the Lincoln Bike Park. We are building a community space designed for riders of all ages and skill levels to enjoy, train, and develop their passion for the sport.
Capture the spirit of the trail and support the park! Place your bid now!
@rambbersroost Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rambbersroost?igsh=MWhzemwydGx2dXlvaA==
https://www.facebook.com/share/1H8E2qj1PJ/
Starting bid
Item: Premium Richardson Flat-Bill Snapback
Top off your style with this one-of-a-kind headwear, perfect for a day at the park or a casual afternoon out. This isn't just any cap; it’s a high-quality, custom-patched piece that celebrates the lifestyle of the riding community.
Whether you’re catching air or cheering from the sidelines, this hat is designed to handle the elements and keep its shape. It’s a must-have for anyone who lives for the ride.
By bidding on this custom hat, you are directly contributing to the Lincoln Bike Park Fundraiser. Every dollar raised goes toward building and maintaining a premier destination for our local cyclists, from the "strider" beginners to the seasoned pros.
Wear your passion on your sleeve—or in this case, your head! Place your bid today and help us reach our goal!
Starting bid
Limited Edition Signed Jesse Paez Pro Deck (38/100)
Own a piece of Northern California skateboarding history! This special edition skate deck is a must-have for any collector or local enthusiast. Signed by Sacramento’s own pro skating legend Jesse Paez (@jessepaez75_), this board is number 38 of a strictly limited 100-print run.
Paez, a pioneer known for his heavy-hitting style and deep roots in the NorCal scene, has personally autographed this deck. Whether you hang it on your wall or set it up to shred, you’re holding a rare piece of the culture. Size 8.5w
@jessepaez75_
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSSp4sqApxr/?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!