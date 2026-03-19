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Lincoln Bike Park Silent Auction

ROCK STAR MUSIC - One Month of Lessons item
ROCK STAR MUSIC - One Month of Lessons item
ROCK STAR MUSIC - One Month of Lessons
$75

Starting bid

Start Your Stage Journey: One Month of Music Lessons

Ready to find your rhythm? Whether you want to shred on the guitar, find your beat on the drums, or find your voice, Rock Star Music Academy is the place to be. Generously donated by the amazing owner, Steve, this gift certificate covers one full month of professional music lessons!

Rock Star Music Academy is known for its high-energy, encouraging environment where students of all ages discover their inner rock star. It’s the perfect opportunity to start a new hobby or sharpen your skills with the best in the business.

  • Includes: One month of music lessons (any instrument offered).
  • Donor: Steve & The Rock Star Music Academy Team.
  • Value: $140.00
  • The Mission: 100% of your bid goes toward building the PRO BMX track at Lincoln Bike Park. We are building a world-class space at Foskett Park where riders of all ages can develop their skills and "build dreams with dirt!"
$100 Gift Card - DansComp.com - Premier BMX item
$100 Gift Card - DansComp.com - Premier BMX
$45

Starting bid

This fundraiser is a fantastic opportunity to support Lincoln Bike Park while scoring some high-end gear for your ride. We are raffling off a $100 Dan’s Comp Gift Card, giving one lucky winner the chance to upgrade their setup with the best parts in the business.

About the Prize: Dan’s Comp

For over 35 years, Dan’s Comp has been the premier destination for BMX enthusiasts worldwide. Dan's Comp is historically recognized as the worlds largest mail-order and online BMX specialty retailer. They offer an massive selection of products for every style of riding—whether you’re into freestyle, street, park, or racing.

By winning this gift card, you’ll have access to:

  • Top-Tier Brands: Choose from industry leaders like Cult, Odyssey, Sunday, S&M, and Fitbikeco.
  • Full Customization: From aftermarket frames and forks to tires, grips, and specialized tools.
  • Protection & Apparel: Stay safe and look the part with a wide range of helmets, pads, and authentic BMX lifestyle clothing.
  • Expert Knowledge: A rider-run company that knows exactly what you need to keep your bike dialed.

Every entry helps us reach our goal and continue building local momentum for Lincoln Bike Park. Whether you are looking to freshen up your current bike or starting a brand-new build, this $100 credit at Dan’s Comp is the perfect head start.


Danscomp.com




Fuzion PRO Scooter item
Fuzion PRO Scooter item
Fuzion PRO Scooter item
Fuzion PRO Scooter
$80

Starting bid

Silent Auction: The Ultimate Pro Scooter Package

Donated by: Matt at BLAND Skateshop

Get ready to shred with a premium donation from our friends at BLAND, the local heartbeat of the shredding community. Our neighbor and shop owner, Matt, is known for being super cool and incredibly supportive of the local scene—and he’s stepped up big time for this auction!

The Passion Behind the Gear

BLAND stands for absolute passion for stunt scootering and 100% support for the sport. To bring you the best equipment possible, Matt has provided a high-end setup from Fuzion Pro Scooters.

Fuzion mission is simple: develop a world-class stunt scooter lineup for every age and skill level. Whether you are a "Youngster" just starting out or an "Allstar" veteran, Fuzion spends every single day researching, testing, and designing to ensure their scooters are the best in the "scooter jungle."


This auction item features genuine professional material—scooters designed by riders, for riders.


Pro-Grade Engineering: Lightweight decks, ultra-strong T-bars, and high-rebound wheels designed to handle the toughest tricks and biggest airs.


From children’s stunt scooters to professional-grade hardware, this package represents the gold standard of the sport. You aren't just getting a scooter; you’re getting a machine built with over a decade of German engineering and local heart from BLAND.


Retail Value $160



Support the sport, support local, and take home the ride of a lifetime!

https://blandpro.shop/

Wellness Gift Basket item
Wellness Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Revitalize & Restore: The Ultimate Wellness Collection

Treat yourself to the gift of total rejuvenation with this curated Wellness Gift Basket, designed to help you hit the "reset" button on your physical and mental well-being. Whether you’re recovering from a heavy training cycle, a long week at the office, or simply looking to elevate your daily self-care routine, this collection offers everything you need to find your balance.


What’s Inside:

  • The Mindset: Dive into a Self-Care Book paired with a dedicated Self-Care Notebook to help you reflect, set intentions, and prioritize your well-being.
  • The Atmosphere: Set the mood with a refreshing Citrus Candle and enjoy a quiet moment with a warm cup of Yogi Tea in a brand-new Mug.
  • The Pampering: Give your skin some love with a duo of Face Masks and hydrating Lotion.
  • The Essentials: Stay fresh on the go with Spray Hand Sanitizer, Hand Wipes, and a healthy, energizing Trail Mix for your next adventure.
  • The Bonus: We’ve even included an $15 Amazon Gift Card so you can pick out one more little something special for yourself!

Retail Value $85 + $15 Amazon Gift Card

$500 Residential Electrical Services V-Shock Electric item
$500 Residential Electrical Services V-Shock Electric
$175

Starting bid

Residential Electrical Services by Josh at V-Shock Electric

​Professional Support for Your Home Projects

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home’s lighting, install a new EV charger, or finally tackle those nagging electrical repairs, this is your chance to get expert help from a trusted local pro.

V-Shock is offering $500 worth of residential electrical labor and services to the high bidder!

​From troubleshooting flickering lights to installing modern recessed lighting or smart home switches, Josh brings precision and safety to every job.


​Potential Uses for This Voucher:

​Safety Upgrades: GFCIs, arc-fault breakers, or smoke detector integration.

​Lighting Design: Installation of pendant lights, chandeliers, or outdoor security lighting.

​Modern Convenience: Dedicated circuits for appliances or EV charging stations.

​General Repairs: Fixing outlets, switches, and wiring issues.


​Item Details:

​Retail Value: $500

​Provider: Josh @ V-Shock Electric

​Service Area: Lincoln, Rocklin, Roseville, Wheatland, and greater Sacramento area. Call Josh for questions on other areas 916-781-3818


​Fine Print: Materials are not included unless specified. Appointment subject to availability. Please coordinate directly with Josh for scheduling and project scope.


​Supporting the Lincoln Bike Park:

100% of the proceeds from this item go directly toward the Lincoln Skate and Bike Association and the construction of our community bike park. Bid high and help us keep our wheels rolling.

Fly Racing "Rayce" Moto/MTB Pants Size 30 item
Fly Racing "Rayce" Moto/MTB Pants Size 30 item
Fly Racing "Rayce" Moto/MTB Pants Size 30
$45

Starting bid

Fly Racing "Rayce" Moto/MTB Pants Size 30

Built for Speed. Built to Last.

Get gate-drop ready with this essential piece of performance riding gear, generously donated by Fly Racing. Specifically designed to meet the grueling demands of both high-speed BMX racing and aggressive mountain biking (MTB), the "Rayce" pant is your ultimate ally on the dirt.

The Tech & Performance:

  • DST (Durable Stretch Technology): Ride without restriction. This advanced, four-way stretch fabric provides maximum mobility for throwing shapes over jumps and cranking out sprint laps, all while delivering improved durability.
  • Keep Your Cool: Integrated breathable fabric works alongside laser-cut vent holes to provide critical airflow, keeping you cool on those scorching California summer ride days.
  • Fortified Durability: These aren't just stretchy—they are rugged. Featuring reinforced knee panels and a heavy-duty 600D rear panel for protection where you need it most.
  • Smart Storage: Plenty of room for your essentials with two large, secure zippered pockets on the thighs and a hidden internal pocket within the waistband.
  • Complete Comfort: A full comfort mesh liner helps regulate temperature and eliminates chafing.

Perfect for:

BMX Racers, Downhillers, and Park Riders who demand premium comfort, advanced ventilation, and protection that doesn't compromise speed.

Estimated Value: $130

Starting Bid: $50

Bid Increment: $10

Note: Please specify the winning bidder's preferred size at checkout. This item is brand new.

All proceeds from your bid directly support construction costs for the Lincoln Bike Park. Ride faster and support the local scene!

High-Performance MTB Wheelset & Handlebar Bundle item
High-Performance MTB Wheelset & Handlebar Bundle item
High-Performance MTB Wheelset & Handlebar Bundle item
High-Performance MTB Wheelset & Handlebar Bundle
$80

Starting bid

The Trail-Ready Upgrade: High-Performance MTB Wheelset & Cockpit Bundle

Elevate your ride with this high-quality hardware bundle, perfect for a custom build or a rugged season of progression. These "gently loved" components offer the perfect blend of durability and precision for any rider looking to sharpen their bike's handling and strength.

The Hardware:

  • NS Bikes Enigma "Mullet" Wheelset (29" Front / 27.5" Rear): The ultimate setup for versatility. This alloy wheelset gives you the "business in the front" rolling capability of a 29er to smash over obstacles, paired with the "party in the back" 27.5" agility for snapping through tight berms and clearing jumps. Known for their legendary toughness, these rims are built to handle the bike park's biggest hits.
  • RaceFace Aeffect Handlebars (760mm): A staple in trail and enduro performance. At 760mm wide with a 20mm rise, these bars provide a stable, aggressive stance that improves control in technical sections and comfort on long climbs.

Why Bid?

Whether you’re converting your current rig to a mullet setup for better maneuverability or building a dedicated park bike from the ground up, this bundle provides a massive performance boost at a fraction of the retail cost.

Estimated Used Value: $300

Starting Bid: $100

Bid Increment: $10

Note: These items are "gently loved" and have been inspected for structural integrity. They are sold as-is, ready to be mounted and ridden.

100% of your winning bid goes directly toward construction costs for the Lincoln Bike Park. Your support helps us move the dirt that makes these parts worth owning!

Historic Rails: A Window Into the Past item
Historic Rails: A Window Into the Past
$45

Starting bid

Historic Rails: A Window Into the Past

Original Black & White Silver Gelatin Print 8x10 with 11x14 frame

Own a piece of American history and photographic artistry. This isn’t a digital print—this is an original black and white photograph, hand-developed and printed on traditional photographic paper using "old school" darkroom techniques. Created by a local artist, this piece captures a level of depth, grain, and soul that modern digital photography simply cannot replicate.

The Story Behind the Lens:

Captured in 1997, this evocative image peers into the interior of a historic Grand Canyon train car as it sat on the rail line in Williams, Arizona. These vintage cars once carried travelers on the iconic journey to the South Rim, offering a rugged, classic tour experience long before they were replaced by modern fleets with contemporary amenities.

This photograph freezes a moment in time—a quiet look at the iron and wood that defined the golden age of Western rail travel.

Investment Highlights:

  • Authentic Process: Hand-developed and printed by a local artist using traditional chemistry.
  • Historic Subject: Features the retired rolling stock of the world-famous Grand Canyon Railway.
  • Time Capsule: Taken nearly 30 years ago, documenting a bygone era of Arizona’s transit history.



Value: Priceless / Artist's Selection

Starting Bid: $65

Bid Increment: $5

Your winning bid supports the Lincoln Bike Park Phase One Fundraiser, helping us build a new destination for the next generation of adventurers.


DONATED BY www.RADIOBOBUSA.com

$100 Gift Card Vans Bicycle Center item
$100 Gift Card Vans Bicycle Center
$45

Starting bid

The Ultimate Cyclist’s Choice Package

Prize: $100 Gift Card

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just getting back into the saddle, this is your chance to gear up at one of the region's premier cycling destinations. We are auctioning off a $100 gift card to a shop that truly lives and breathes life on two wheels.

A Shop for Every Rider

This local favorite proudly serves all types of cyclists. It doesn't matter if you are a "weekend warrior" or a daily commuter; they have the expertise and the inventory to keep you rolling smoothly.

By winning this gift card, you gain access to a shop that caters to:

  • Road & Mountain Aficionados: High-performance gear for those who love the pavement or the dirt.
  • Recreation & Transportation Cyclists: Practical solutions for family rides, fitness, or navigating the city.
  • New & Veteran Riders: Friendly, expert advice to help you find the perfect fit, regardless of your experience level.

The Experience

More than just a retail store, this shop is known for its incredible product selection and a friendly staff dedicated to your success on the road or trail. You can choose to shop their extensive online catalog from the comfort of home or visit the storefront to meet the team and see the latest tech in person.

Why Bid?

From essential maintenance and safety gear to the latest performance upgrades, this $100 credit is the perfect way to invest in your health and your next adventure. Your bid directly supports our fundraiser and helps us continue our work in the community.



Pedal toward your goals—place your bid today!

www.vansbicyclecenter.com

Strider - The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom item
Strider - The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom item
Strider - The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom
$45

Starting bid

The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom

Item: Premium Strider Balance Bike Package

YOUR CHOICE OF COLOR

Start their adventure on the right track! We are auctioning off the ultimate head start for the youngest rider in your life. Strider bikes are world-renowned for a reason: they aren’t just bikes; they are essential development tools designed to turn toddlers into confident cyclists.

Why Strider?

Forget the struggle of heavy frames and the "false sense of security" provided by training wheels. Strider’s balance-first approach helps children master crucial physical skills like balance and coordination from day one. This method makes learning:

  • Easier & Faster: Kids learn to balance before they ever have to worry about pedaling.
  • More Natural: By eliminating regressive training wheels, children develop a genuine feel for the ride.
  • Confidence-Building: Watch your little one gain instant independence as they learn to maneuver on their own.

Building a Lifelong Love of Riding

Parents have seen firsthand how the Strider method creates a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle. By bidding on this item, you are giving a child the gift of outdoor exploration and the "Strider Glide" that leads directly to a lifelong passion for cycling.

Support the Park!

Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward our Bike Park Fundraiser. Your bid helps us build a space where riders of all ages—starting with the Strider generation—can develop their skills, stay active, and enjoy the community.


Retail $150.00



Give the gift of confidence and independence. Bid now to start their journey!

Strider #2 - The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom item
Strider #2 - The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom item
Strider #2 - The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom
$45

Starting bid

The Gift of Two-Wheeled Freedom

Item: Premium Strider Balance Bike Package

YOUR CHOICE OF COLOR

Start their adventure on the right track! We are auctioning off the ultimate head start for the youngest rider in your life. Strider bikes are world-renowned for a reason: they aren’t just bikes; they are essential development tools designed to turn toddlers into confident cyclists.

Why Strider?

Forget the struggle of heavy frames and the "false sense of security" provided by training wheels. Strider’s balance-first approach helps children master crucial physical skills like balance and coordination from day one. This method makes learning:

  • Easier & Faster: Kids learn to balance before they ever have to worry about pedaling.
  • More Natural: By eliminating regressive training wheels, children develop a genuine feel for the ride.
  • Confidence-Building: Watch your little one gain instant independence as they learn to maneuver on their own.

Building a Lifelong Love of Riding

Parents have seen firsthand how the Strider method creates a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle. By bidding on this item, you are giving a child the gift of outdoor exploration and the "Strider Glide" that leads directly to a lifelong passion for cycling.

Support the Park!

Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward our Bike Park Fundraiser. Your bid helps us build a space where riders of all ages—starting with the Strider generation—can develop their skills, stay active, and enjoy the community.


Retail $150.00



Give the gift of confidence and independence. Bid now to start their journey!

SkaterTrainers- Skateboard Tricks Fast No Experience Needed item
SkaterTrainers- Skateboard Tricks Fast No Experience Needed item
SkaterTrainers- Skateboard Tricks Fast No Experience Needed item
SkaterTrainers- Skateboard Tricks Fast No Experience Needed
$10

Starting bid

About this item

  • GET SKATEBOARD TRICKS FASTER: With Skater Trainers, learn ollies, kickflips, and more! Our patented accessories simply stretch over your wheels and stop them so you can focus on the trick movement without worrying about falling. You FALL LESS, get your CONFIDENCE UP, develop some MUSCLE MEMORY and have FUN doing it while not getting beat up. Better than a crack or grass, practice on the concrete. Once you have it, take the SkaterTrainers off and get the tricks for real, rolling in your element
  • THE PERFECT SKATEBOARD GIFT: Stocking Stuffers for Teen Boys Gift Ideas. Tweens, Teens, Men, Adults, Girls, Teenagers, etc. A great 2024 CHRISTMAS GIFT to go with that new Skateboard. Get some new tricks faster and safer. Be the next Tony Hawk Pro Skater or reclaim your previous glory. As important as Helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, or wrist guards. These skateboard accessories are perfect for anyone's skate tool kit. Cruz with Santa with confidence. 2RD
  • IT's FUN and THEY REALLY WORK: "Where was this when I was a kid" Recommended by top Skateboard Instructors, PARENTS, and SKATERS. Check out our awesome reviews! We have quickly become THE WORLDS TOP SKATEBOARD ACESSORIES. Many teenagers are SKEPTICAL at first because this is new patented equipment, but once they get them are excited to see fast progress. Skateboarding is all about confidence, which you can build with Skater Trainers. Cool gift for teen boys and stocking stuffers for teens boys.
  • FITS ANY SKATEBOARD WHEELS: Skater Trainers are durable, easy-to-use, and work on standard trick skateboards, penny, cruiser boards, old school decks, and even most longboards. Fits 48mm-70mm wheel diameter, with 52mm, 53mm, 54mm being the most common trick wheels. They stretch over your wheels EASY and are also very TOUGH. Stocking Stuffers for Teens Boys. Sold with in a SET OF 4 parts.
  • PERFECT FOR ALL SKATEBOARD AGES: Beginners love how fast they can learn tricks with Skater Trainers. A great stocking stuffers for TEENS boys and ADULT skaters who are getting back on the skateboard can focus on safety and still have FUN. PARENTS love them because they can now help their kids 8-12 and teenagers learn tricks without worrying (and maybe even learn a few on their own). Teens ages 14 and up , Adults, Kids ages 8-12-15, boys, girls, Aliens….ANYONE. Great stocking stuffers for men.


Retail $28.00

The $50 "Rooting for Riches" Lottery Tree #1 item
The $50 "Rooting for Riches" Lottery Tree #1
$35

Starting bid

The "Rooting for Riches" Lottery Tree

Total Value: $50 in Scratch-Off Tickets

Are you feeling lucky? This unique auction item offers the ultimate "high-stakes" addition to your home or office. We’ve traded leaves for luck with this hand-crafted Lottery Ticket Tree, featuring a diverse collection of $50 worth of California State Lottery scratchers.

What’s on the Branches?

This isn't your average garden-variety plant. We’ve "planted" a variety of tickets ranging from classic $1 scratchers to high-tier multipliers. With $50 in starting play, the potential for a massive payout is literally hanging from the branches!

  • Instant Excitement: A mix of different games and themes.
  • Massive Potential: You could walk away with anything from a few extra bucks to a life-changing jackpot.
  • Ready to Display: The tree comes fully assembled in a decorative base, making it a fun centerpiece or a perfect gift for the person who has everything.

Why Bid?

The best part of this "investment" is that even if you don't hit the big one, you’ve already won by supporting a great cause. Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward the development of the Lincoln Bike Park. Your bids help us build a world-class facility right here in our community for riders of all ages and skill levels to enjoy.

Take a chance on the tree and help us grow the park! Who knows? The next big winner could be you!


NOTE NOT THE ACTUAL TREE AND NO TREE INCLUDED FOR DISPLAY PURPOSE ONLY

The $20 "Rooting for Riches" Lottery Tree #2 item
The $20 "Rooting for Riches" Lottery Tree #2
$15

Starting bid

The "Rooting for Riches" Lottery Tree

Total Value: $20 in Scratch-Off Tickets

Are you feeling lucky? This unique auction item offers the ultimate "high-stakes" addition to your home or office. We’ve traded leaves for luck with this hand-crafted Lottery Ticket Tree, featuring a diverse collection of $20 worth of California State Lottery scratchers.

What’s on the Branches?

This isn't your average garden-variety plant. We’ve "planted" a variety of tickets ranging from classic $1 scratchers to high-tier multipliers. With $20 in starting play, the potential for a massive payout is literally hanging from the branches!

  • Instant Excitement: A mix of different games and themes.
  • Massive Potential: You could walk away with anything from a few extra bucks to a life-changing jackpot.
  • Ready to Display: The tree comes fully assembled in a decorative base, making it a fun centerpiece or a perfect gift for the person who has everything.

Why Bid?

The best part of this "investment" is that even if you don't hit the big one, you’ve already won by supporting a great cause. Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly toward the development of the Lincoln Bike Park. Your bids help us build a world-class facility right here in our community for riders of all ages and skill levels to enjoy.



Take a chance on the tree and help us grow the park! Who knows? The next big winner could be you!


NOTE NOT THE ACTUAL TREE AND NO TREE INCLUDED FOR DISPLAY PURPOSE ONLY

Custom "Live to Ride" 20oz Insulated BMX Tumbler item
Custom "Live to Ride" 20oz Insulated BMX Tumbler item
Custom "Live to Ride" 20oz Insulated BMX Tumbler item
Custom "Live to Ride" 20oz Insulated BMX Tumbler
$10

Starting bid

Custom "Live to Ride" 20oz Insulated BMX Tumbler

Elevate your hydration game while supporting the next generation of local riders! This isn't just a cup; it’s a statement piece for anyone who lives for the trail, the track, or the park.

The Details

  • Dynamic Design: Features a high-energy, vibrant splatter-art wrap of a BMX rider in mid-action. The bold colors reflect the spirit and speed of our local cycling community.
  • High-Performance Build: Crafted with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your coffee scalding hot during those early morning trail builds or your water ice-cold during a summer session at the park.
  • Versatile & Durable: * Size: Sleek 20oz "Skinny" profile (approx. 8" tall) that fits perfectly in most vehicle cup holders.
    • Lid: Includes a splash-resistant, sliding lid for easy sipping on the go.
    • Finish: Durable, glossy finish designed to withstand everyday use.

Why Bid?

100% of the proceeds from this item go directly toward the Lincoln Bike Park project. Your bid helps fund construction, trail maintenance, and the development of a safe, world-class space for our community to ride, progress, and connect.

Starting Bid: $10

Bid Increments: $3

Own a piece of custom gear that gives back to the trails you love. Bid high and ride hard!

Pro-Series Ski & Snowboard Goggles item
Pro-Series Ski & Snowboard Goggles item
Pro-Series Ski & Snowboard Goggles item
Pro-Series Ski & Snowboard Goggles
$10

Starting bid

Pro-Series Ski & Snowboard Goggles

Gear up for your next trip to the Sierras with these high-performance snow goggles. Whether pow day or park, these goggles are designed to provide crystal-clear vision and all-day comfort.

Technical Features:

  • Dual-Layer Anti-Fog Lens: The advanced double-lens design creates a thermal barrier that prevents fogging, ensuring you never lose sight of your line.
  • UV400 Protection: 100% protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, keeping your eyes safe from high-altitude glare.
  • OTG (Over-The-Glasses) Design: Specifically engineered with extra volume to fit comfortably over most prescription eyewear.
  • Helmet Compatible: Features an extra-long, adjustable elastic strap with a secure fit that works seamlessly with all major helmet brands.
  • Universal Fit: Sleek, low-profile design suitable for both men and women.

Support the Lincoln Bike Park

By bidding on this item, you are helping us reach our goal of PRO BMX track at Lincoln Bike Park at Foskett Park. We are building a space where riders of all ages—from beginners to pros—can come together to develop their skills and enjoy the community. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward building dreams with dirt!


Value: $30

Get ready for winter and help us build for spring. Place your bid now!

"Life Behind Bars" Handcrafted Wood Art item
"Life Behind Bars" Handcrafted Wood Art item
"Life Behind Bars" Handcrafted Wood Art
$25

Starting bid

"Life Behind Bars" Handcrafted Wood Art

Item: 9" Multi-Layered Mountain Bike Helmet Sculpture 12” wide x 10” tall

Celebrate the spirit of the trail with this stunning, custom-crafted wood cutout. This isn’t just a piece of decor; it’s a deep-dive into the world of mountain biking, meticulously designed to capture the energy of the sport we love.

Artistry & Detail

This unique 9-inch sculpture is constructed using multiple layers of high-quality wood, creating a striking 3D "shadow box" effect. Every glance reveals a new detail:

  • Intricate Layering: The silhouette of a full-face downhill helmet serves as the frame for an entire mountain landscape.
  • The Scene: Look closely to find multiple riders navigating technical descents, soaring over jumps, and climbing through rugged alpine terrain.
  • Natural Aesthetics: The varied wood grains and tones provide a warm, organic feel that looks incredible on a desk, mantle, or workshop shelf.

The Perfect Collector's Piece

Whether you’re a downhill speedster or a cross-country explorer, this piece perfectly captures the "Mountain Bike" lifestyle. It’s a conversation starter and a true work of art for any cycling enthusiast.

Support the Lincoln Bike Park

By bidding on this custom art piece, you are directly funding the growth of the Lincoln Bike Park. Your contribution helps us maintain the trails, improve the features, and provide a safe, world-class riding environment for our local community.



Bring the mountain home with you! Place your bid now and help us keep the wheels turning at Lincoln Bike Park.


@rambbersroost Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/rambbersroost?igsh=MWhzemwydGx2dXlvaA==

https://www.facebook.com/share/1H8E2qj1PJ/

"Alpenglow Trail" Handcrafted Wood Sculpture item
"Alpenglow Trail" Handcrafted Wood Sculpture item
"Alpenglow Trail" Handcrafted Wood Sculpture
$25

Starting bid

"Alpenglow Trail" Handcrafted Wood Sculpture

Item: Custom Multi-Layered Mountain Bike Art

18” wide x 10” tall

Bring the magic of the trails indoors with this stunning, handcrafted wood sculpture. This isn’t a standard print; it’s a detailed, multi-layered work of art that captures the essence of a perfect day in the mountains.

Artistry & Detail

The sculpture features a precision-cut silhouette of a full-suspension mountain bike, meticulously finished in a rustic, weathered-grey stain. But the true magic is in the details:

  • "Shadow Box" Wheels: Each wheel serves as a window into a detailed wilderness scene.
  • Intricate Scenes: The rear wheel depicts a lone rider ascending toward towering, snow-capped peaks under a setting sun. The front wheel mirrors the landscape, showing another rider carving through a lush, forested singletrack.
  • Hand-Painted Finishes: The scenes within the wheels are delicately hand-painted with muted, earth-toned colors—deep purples, serene mint greens, and rich coppers—evocative of natural alpenglow.
  • Textured Elements: Multiple layers create true depth, featuring detailed pine forests, rugged rocks, and a jagged, mountainous skyline.

The Perfect Statement Piece

This sculpture is a true conversation starter and the perfect addition to any home office, living room, or "bike cave." It captures the connection between the rider, the machine, and the natural world in a unique, tangible way.

Support the Lincoln Bike Park

By bidding on this custom art piece, you are helping us reach our fundraising goals for the Lincoln Bike Park. We are building a community space designed for riders of all ages and skill levels to enjoy, train, and develop their passion for the sport.



Capture the spirit of the trail and support the park! Place your bid now!


@rambbersroost Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rambbersroost?igsh=MWhzemwydGx2dXlvaA==

https://www.facebook.com/share/1H8E2qj1PJ/

"Jet BMX Life" Custom Trucker Hat item
"Jet BMX Life" Custom Trucker Hat
$10

Starting bid

"Jet BMX Life" Custom Trucker Hat

Item: Premium Richardson Flat-Bill Snapback

Top off your style with this one-of-a-kind headwear, perfect for a day at the park or a casual afternoon out. This isn't just any cap; it’s a high-quality, custom-patched piece that celebrates the lifestyle of the riding community.

Features & Design

  • The Foundation: Built on a genuine Richardson flat-bill snapback, the industry standard for fit and durability.
  • Classic Trucker Style: Features a breathable black mesh back and a structured front, ensuring you stay cool while looking sharp.
  • Custom "Jet BMX Life" Patch: The centerpiece is a bold, vintage-inspired red and white embroidered patch. The classic script and design pay homage to the deep roots of the BMX culture of Jet Racing.
  • Adjustable Fit: One size fits most thanks to the reliable snapback closure, making it a versatile choice for riders of all ages.

The Perfect Trackside Companion

Whether you’re catching air or cheering from the sidelines, this hat is designed to handle the elements and keep its shape. It’s a must-have for anyone who lives for the ride.

Support the Lincoln Bike Park

By bidding on this custom hat, you are directly contributing to the Lincoln Bike Park Fundraiser. Every dollar raised goes toward building and maintaining a premier destination for our local cyclists, from the "strider" beginners to the seasoned pros.

Wear your passion on your sleeve—or in this case, your head! Place your bid today and help us reach our goal!

Limited Edition Signed Jesse Paez Pro Deck (38/100) item
Limited Edition Signed Jesse Paez Pro Deck (38/100) item
Limited Edition Signed Jesse Paez Pro Deck (38/100) item
Limited Edition Signed Jesse Paez Pro Deck (38/100)
$25

Starting bid

Limited Edition Signed Jesse Paez Pro Deck (38/100)

Own a piece of Northern California skateboarding history! This special edition skate deck is a must-have for any collector or local enthusiast. Signed by Sacramento’s own pro skating legend Jesse Paez (@jessepaez75_), this board is number 38 of a strictly limited 100-print run.

Paez, a pioneer known for his heavy-hitting style and deep roots in the NorCal scene, has personally autographed this deck. Whether you hang it on your wall or set it up to shred, you’re holding a rare piece of the culture. Size 8.5w

  • Artist/Pro: Jesse Paez
  • Rarity: #38 of 100
  • Features: Hand-signed, limited edition graphic
  • Supporting: 100% of proceeds go to the Lincoln Bike Park 501(c)(3)


@jessepaez75_

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