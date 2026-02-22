Lincoln Buddy Walk 2026

About this event
Support the Nebraska Down syndrome community or your favorite VIP by registering for the Buddy Walk and wearing an official 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt sized Youth Small to Adult XL. Each registration comes with 5 raffle tickets.
This registration is for our young walkers who come out to support individuals with Down syndrome in our state and walk wearing our 2026 Buddy Walk T-Shirt. (Due to the smaller size the shirt design on onesie and toddler sizes will be similar but not exact). This registration will also get 1 raffle tickets. This registration is for walkers who walking in the Buddy Walk wearing an infant 0-3 months through youth sized t-shirts.
Support the Nebraska Down syndrome community or your favorite VIP by registering for the Buddy Walk and wearing an official 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt sized 2XL. Each registration comes with 5 raffle tickets.
Be counted! This ticket type is reserved for our VIP Guest with Down syndrome of all ages. Please register so we can be sure to have a free walk t-shirt and VIP item ready for you! You will also get 10 free raffle tickets.
Choose this registration option if you want to support the local Down syndrome community, but do not want a t-shirt or to participate in the raffle.
Walk wearing a Buddy Walk Button to support the event and your loved one with Down syndrome. Earn 1 raffle ticket with this registration
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