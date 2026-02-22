Lincoln Buddy Walk 2026

This registration is for our young walkers who come out to support individuals with Down syndrome in our state and walk wearing our 2026 Buddy Walk T-Shirt. (Due to the smaller size the shirt design on onesie and toddler sizes will be similar but not exact). This registration will also get 1 raffle tickets. This registration is for walkers who walking in the Buddy Walk wearing an infant 0-3 months through youth sized t-shirts.