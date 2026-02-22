Down Syndrome Advocates In Action Nebraska

Hosted by

Down Syndrome Advocates In Action Nebraska

About this event

Lincoln Buddy Walk 2026

6100 O St

Lincoln, NE 68505, USA

Walk with T-shirt
$18

Support the Nebraska Down syndrome community or your favorite VIP by registering for the Buddy Walk and wearing an official 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt sized Youth Small to Adult XL. Each registration comes with 5 raffle tickets.

Walk with Shirt (Baby and Toddler
$15

This registration is for our young walkers who come out to support individuals with Down syndrome in our state and walk wearing our 2026 Buddy Walk T-Shirt. (Due to the smaller size the shirt design on onesie and toddler sizes will be similar but not exact). This registration will also get 1 raffle tickets. This registration is for walkers who walking in the Buddy Walk wearing an infant 0-3 months through youth sized t-shirts.

Walk with Shirt Extended sizes
$22

Support the Nebraska Down syndrome community or your favorite VIP by registering for the Buddy Walk and wearing an official 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt sized 2XL. Each registration comes with 5 raffle tickets.

VIP Admission
Free

Be counted! This ticket type is reserved for our VIP Guest with Down syndrome of all ages. Please register so we can be sure to have a free walk t-shirt and VIP item ready for you! You will also get 10 free raffle tickets.

Walk without a Shirt
Free

Choose this registration option if you want to support the local Down syndrome community, but do not want a t-shirt or to participate in the raffle.

Walk with a Button
$6

Walk wearing a Buddy Walk Button to support the event and your loved one with Down syndrome. Earn 1 raffle ticket with this registration

Add a donation for Down Syndrome Advocates In Action Nebraska

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!