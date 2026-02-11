Lincoln Electric Velion EV Chargers

About this event
Includes Dinner, Presentation, & Tour
*Lincoln Electric is providing the meal, all funds will be donated to Collegiate Design Series Teams
Includes Dinner, Presentation, & Tour
*Lincoln Electric is providing the meal, all funds will be donated to Collegiate Design Series Teams
Includes Dinner, Presentation, & Tour
*Lincoln Electric is providing the meal, all funds will be donated to Collegiate Design Series Teams
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!