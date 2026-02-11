SAE Cleveland

Hosted by

SAE Cleveland

About this event

Lincoln Electric Velion EV Chargers

22801 St Clair Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44117, USA

Member (SAE/IEEE)
$10

Includes Dinner, Presentation, & Tour

*Lincoln Electric is providing the meal, all funds will be donated to Collegiate Design Series Teams

Guest
$10

Includes Dinner, Presentation, & Tour

*Lincoln Electric is providing the meal, all funds will be donated to Collegiate Design Series Teams

Student
$5

Includes Dinner, Presentation, & Tour

*Lincoln Electric is providing the meal, all funds will be donated to Collegiate Design Series Teams

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!