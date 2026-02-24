Lincoln Parent Teacher Organization

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Lincoln Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

Lincoln PTO Teacher Appreciation

Coffee Bundle (Monday) item
Coffee Bundle (Monday)
$30

For $30, you may choose to gift a breakfast snack and hot beverage to each member of a grade-level team or another staff group (e.g., nurses, administrative staff, custodians).


Please indicate your preferred grade level or staff group for delivery, and we will do our best to accommodate your request.


If a donation has already been made to the group you select, we will ensure your gift is delivered to another staff team so that all groups are recognized and appreciated.

Potluck (Wednesday) item
Potluck (Wednesday)
Pay what you can

I'd love to help but don't have the time, please purchase what is needed

$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Starbucks item
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Starbucks
$5
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Dunkin Donuts item
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Dunkin Donuts
$5
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Target item
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Target
$5
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Twisted Tree item
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Twisted Tree
$5
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Panera item
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Panera
$5
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Bedford Farms item
$5 Gift Card (Friday) - Bedford Farms
$5
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