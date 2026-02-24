Lincoln PTO Teacher Appreciation

For $30, you may choose to gift a breakfast snack and hot beverage to each member of a grade-level team or another staff group (e.g., nurses, administrative staff, custodians).





Please indicate your preferred grade level or staff group for delivery, and we will do our best to accommodate your request.





If a donation has already been made to the group you select, we will ensure your gift is delivered to another staff team so that all groups are recognized and appreciated.