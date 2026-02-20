Hosted by

St. Jude Orphans

About this event

Linda George Silent Auction

Dress 1 item
Dress 1
$100

Starting bid

An exquisite strapless mermaid gown adorned with intricate floral appliqué, offering a romantic and timeless elegance. The sculpted silhouette enhances the figure, while detachable sleeves provide versatile styling for a dramatic or refined look.

Size: Not listed

Measurements: Bust 30.5”, Waist 27.5”, Hips 34.5”

Dress 2 item
Dress 2
$100

Starting bid

A rich hunter green velour evening gown that exudes sophistication and understated glamour. The soft, luxurious fabric drapes beautifully over the body, while a sleek slit adds movement and a touch of allure.

Size: US 6

Measurements: Bust 33.5”, Waist 29.5”, Hips 34.5”


Dress 3 item
Dress 3
$100

Starting bid

Metallic Gold Evening Jumpsuit with Overskirt

A striking metallic gold evening jumpsuit designed to make a bold and unforgettable statement. Featuring a sleek, tailored fit and a dramatic overskirt, this piece blends modern sophistication with couture-inspired elegance for a truly show-stopping look.

Size: UK 40

Measurements: Bust 38”, Waist 32”, Hips 34.5”


Dress 4 item
Dress 4
$100

Starting bid

Sequined Fringe Cocktail Dress with String Sleeves

A dazzling sequined cocktail dress designed to capture movement and light with every step. Featuring shimmering fringe detailing and delicate string sleeves, this piece offers a playful yet sophisticated silhouette—perfect for making a statement at any special event.

Size: Not listed

Measurements: Bust 37.5”, Waist 29.5”, Hips 36”

Dress 5 item
Dress 5
$150

Starting bid

Odrella

A striking one-shoulder evening jumpsuit adorned with shimmering rhinestone embellishments for a refined, glamorous finish. The sleek silhouette is both modern and flattering, making it a standout choice for any elegant occasion.

Size: UK 40

Measurements: Bust 34”, Waist 30”, Hips 38”


Dress 6 item
Dress 6
$200

Starting bid

Strapless Two-Piece Evening Dress with Detachable Neck/Shoulder Sleeve

A sophisticated two-piece evening ensemble featuring a strapless design and a detachable neck/shoulder sleeve for added versatility and elegance. The structured silhouette offers a flattering fit, while the unique styling allows for both classic and statement looks.

Size: 40 (Overseas)

Measurements: Bust 33.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 38”

Dress 7 item
Dress 7
$200

Starting bid

Vibrant Orange Full-Sleeve Evening Gown with Train and Belt

A bold and captivating evening gown in a vibrant orange hue, featuring intricate embellishments across the bodice and sleeves for a radiant, eye-catching effect. The structured silhouette is enhanced by a belted waist, while the flowing attached train adds drama and elegance with every step.

Size: Not listed

Measurements: Bust 34.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 38”

Dress 8 item
Dress 8
$75

Starting bid

Zara

A chic and versatile open-back dress designed with effortless style and comfort in mind. Featuring a flattering silhouette, side zipper closure, and soft, forgiving fabric that accommodates a range of body types. A playful yet elegant piece that looks stunning on.

Size: US Large

Measurements: Not listed

Dress 9 item
Dress 9
$200

Starting bid

Gold Cap-Sleeve Evening Gown with Corset Back and Detachable Sleeves

An elegant gold evening gown featuring refined cap sleeves and a structured corset back for a flattering, adjustable fit. Designed with both zipper and corset closure for added support, this gown also includes detachable full sleeves for versatile styling—transitioning effortlessly from classic to dramatic.

Size: Not listed

Measurements: Bust 34.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 35.5”

Dress 10 item
Dress 10
$150

Starting bid

Red Full-Length Evening Gown with Rhinestones and Detachable Scarf

A striking full-length red evening gown adorned with shimmering rhinestone embellishments for a touch of glamour. The elegant silhouette is complemented by a detachable scarf, offering versatile styling options and added sophistication for any formal occasion.

Size: US 10

Measurements: Bust 37”, Waist 31”, Hips 36”


Dress 11
$200

Starting bid

Dress 12
$200

Starting bid

Dress 13
$200

Starting bid

Dress 14
$200

Starting bid

Dress 15
$200

Starting bid

Dress 16
$200

Starting bid

Dress 17
$200

Starting bid

Dress 18
$200

Starting bid

Dress 19
$200

Starting bid

Dress 20
$200

Starting bid

Dress 21
$200

Starting bid

Dress 22
$200

Starting bid

Dress 23
$200

Starting bid

Dress 24
$200

Starting bid

Dress 25
$200

Starting bid

Dress 26
$200

Starting bid

Dress 27
$200

Starting bid

Dress 28
$200

Starting bid

Dress 29
$200

Starting bid

Dress 30
$200

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!