Linda George Silent Auction

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An exquisite strapless mermaid gown adorned with intricate floral appliqué, offering a romantic and timeless elegance. The sculpted silhouette enhances the figure, while detachable sleeves provide versatile styling for a dramatic or refined look.
Size: Not listed
Measurements: Bust 30.5”, Waist 27.5”, Hips 34.5”
Starting bid
A rich hunter green velour evening gown that exudes sophistication and understated glamour. The soft, luxurious fabric drapes beautifully over the body, while a sleek slit adds movement and a touch of allure.
Size: US 6
Measurements: Bust 33.5”, Waist 29.5”, Hips 34.5”
Starting bid
Metallic Gold Evening Jumpsuit with Overskirt
A striking metallic gold evening jumpsuit designed to make a bold and unforgettable statement. Featuring a sleek, tailored fit and a dramatic overskirt, this piece blends modern sophistication with couture-inspired elegance for a truly show-stopping look.
Size: UK 40
Measurements: Bust 38”, Waist 32”, Hips 34.5”
Starting bid
Sequined Fringe Cocktail Dress with String Sleeves
A dazzling sequined cocktail dress designed to capture movement and light with every step. Featuring shimmering fringe detailing and delicate string sleeves, this piece offers a playful yet sophisticated silhouette—perfect for making a statement at any special event.
Size: Not listed
Measurements: Bust 37.5”, Waist 29.5”, Hips 36”
Starting bid
Odrella
A striking one-shoulder evening jumpsuit adorned with shimmering rhinestone embellishments for a refined, glamorous finish. The sleek silhouette is both modern and flattering, making it a standout choice for any elegant occasion.
Size: UK 40
Measurements: Bust 34”, Waist 30”, Hips 38”
Starting bid
Strapless Two-Piece Evening Dress with Detachable Neck/Shoulder Sleeve
A sophisticated two-piece evening ensemble featuring a strapless design and a detachable neck/shoulder sleeve for added versatility and elegance. The structured silhouette offers a flattering fit, while the unique styling allows for both classic and statement looks.
Size: 40 (Overseas)
Measurements: Bust 33.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 38”
Starting bid
Vibrant Orange Full-Sleeve Evening Gown with Train and Belt
A bold and captivating evening gown in a vibrant orange hue, featuring intricate embellishments across the bodice and sleeves for a radiant, eye-catching effect. The structured silhouette is enhanced by a belted waist, while the flowing attached train adds drama and elegance with every step.
Size: Not listed
Measurements: Bust 34.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 38”
Starting bid
Zara
A chic and versatile open-back dress designed with effortless style and comfort in mind. Featuring a flattering silhouette, side zipper closure, and soft, forgiving fabric that accommodates a range of body types. A playful yet elegant piece that looks stunning on.
Size: US Large
Measurements: Not listed
Starting bid
Gold Cap-Sleeve Evening Gown with Corset Back and Detachable Sleeves
An elegant gold evening gown featuring refined cap sleeves and a structured corset back for a flattering, adjustable fit. Designed with both zipper and corset closure for added support, this gown also includes detachable full sleeves for versatile styling—transitioning effortlessly from classic to dramatic.
Size: Not listed
Measurements: Bust 34.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 35.5”
Starting bid
Red Full-Length Evening Gown with Rhinestones and Detachable Scarf
A striking full-length red evening gown adorned with shimmering rhinestone embellishments for a touch of glamour. The elegant silhouette is complemented by a detachable scarf, offering versatile styling options and added sophistication for any formal occasion.
Size: US 10
Measurements: Bust 37”, Waist 31”, Hips 36”
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