Linda George Silent Auction

Vibrant Orange Full-Sleeve Evening Gown with Train and Belt

A bold and captivating evening gown in a vibrant orange hue, featuring intricate embellishments across the bodice and sleeves for a radiant, eye-catching effect. The structured silhouette is enhanced by a belted waist, while the flowing attached train adds drama and elegance with every step.

Size: Not listed

Measurements: Bust 34.5”, Waist 28.5”, Hips 38”