Linden Court- Vetter Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Fruit dip platter from The Baker's Table, featuring waffle cones filled with fresh fruit and chocolate, alongside a bowl of creamy dip.
Starting bid
Gift card to Mellow Grind, popcorn, a good book, and lots more!!
Starting bid
Chocolates, bath essentials, a Bridgeton book, and a Salon Nicholas gift card ($50)
Starting bid
Win this and have Trish Sculley make a cheesecake for you, must call her 2 weeks before needed.
Starting bid
Chemical Guys car wash kit and gift card!
Starting bid
Candy and booze (must be 21 to enter)
Starting bid
Must be 21 to enter
Starting bid
From wine to hair products this basket has everything. must be 21 to enter!!
Starting bid
Cookies, cups, and all the sweet stuff from Starbucks
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