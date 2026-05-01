Hosted by

Vetter Foundation
Sales closed

Linden Court- Vetter Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4000 W Philip Ave, North Platte, NE 69101, USA

Fruit Dip item
Fruit Dip
$10

Starting bid

Fruit dip platter from The Baker's Table, featuring waffle cones filled with fresh fruit and chocolate, alongside a bowl of creamy dip.

A Night in item
A Night in
$10

Starting bid

Gift card to Mellow Grind, popcorn, a good book, and lots more!!

Self Care basket item
Self Care basket
$15

Starting bid

Chocolates, bath essentials, a Bridgeton book, and a Salon Nicholas gift card ($50)

Cheesecake your way item
Cheesecake your way
$10

Starting bid

Win this and have Trish Sculley make a cheesecake for you, must call her 2 weeks before needed.

Carquest car wash item
Carquest car wash
$10

Starting bid

Chemical Guys car wash kit and gift card!

Fat Dogs item
Fat Dogs
$10

Starting bid

Candy and booze (must be 21 to enter)

Wine!! item
Wine!!
$10

Starting bid

Must be 21 to enter

A little bit of everything item
A little bit of everything
$10

Starting bid

From wine to hair products this basket has everything. must be 21 to enter!!

Starbucks
$20

Starting bid

Cookies, cups, and all the sweet stuff from Starbucks

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