Lindsay ISD PTC's Silent Auction

✨ CMC Toppers & Treats Big Birthday Bundle ✨

Make your next celebration unforgettable with this sweet package from CMC Toppers and Treats! 🎉 This bundle has everything you need to wow your guests, including:

1 custom cupcake board with a personalized topper

2 dozen cake pops 🍭

1 dozen chocolate-dipped pretzel rods

1 dozen Rice Krispie treats

1 dozen decorated Oreos 🍪

With a $250 value, this bundle is the ultimate party showstopper—perfect for birthdays, special events, or just because! Don’t miss the chance to win a treat table that tastes as amazing as it looks! 🎂✨