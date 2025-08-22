Lindsay ISD PTC's Silent Auction

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About this event
315 Walnut St, Lindsay, TX 76250, USA
Starting bid
Make your next celebration unforgettable with this sweet package from CMC Toppers and Treats! 🎉 This bundle has everything you need to wow your guests, including:
With a $250 value, this bundle is the ultimate party showstopper—perfect for birthdays, special events, or just because! Don’t miss the chance to win a treat table that tastes as amazing as it looks! 🎂✨
Starting bid
Turn up the music and get the party started with DJ Katie Dieter! Whether it’s a wedding, birthday bash, school dance, or special event, Katie brings the beats to keep your crowd dancing all night long. 💃🕺
This package includes professional DJ services valued at $450, ensuring your event has the perfect soundtrack from start to finish. 🎧✨
Don’t miss this chance to book the ultimate vibe-maker and create a celebration everyone will remember! 🎶🎉
Starting bid
Score big with a round of golf at the Dallas Cowboys Golf Club—the world’s only NFL-themed golf course! 🏈
This package includes:
Valued at $500, this unforgettable experience lets you play on a championship course that celebrates the legendary Dallas Cowboys at every hole. Perfect for fans of football and golf who want a one-of-a-kind day on the greens. 🌟
Tee it high and let it fly—don’t miss your chance at this winning experience!
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