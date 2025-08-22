Hosted by

Lindsay ISD PTC

About this event

Lindsay ISD PTC's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

315 Walnut St, Lindsay, TX 76250, USA

CMC Toppers and Treats item
CMC Toppers and Treats item
CMC Toppers and Treats
$50

Starting bid

✨ CMC Toppers & Treats Big Birthday Bundle ✨

Make your next celebration unforgettable with this sweet package from CMC Toppers and Treats! 🎉 This bundle has everything you need to wow your guests, including:

  • 1 custom cupcake board with a personalized topper
  • 2 dozen cake pops 🍭
  • 1 dozen chocolate-dipped pretzel rods
  • 1 dozen Rice Krispie treats
  • 1 dozen decorated Oreos 🍪

With a $250 value, this bundle is the ultimate party showstopper—perfect for birthdays, special events, or just because! Don’t miss the chance to win a treat table that tastes as amazing as it looks! 🎂✨

Katie Dieter- DJ item
Katie Dieter- DJ
$75

Starting bid

🎶 Party with DJ Katie Dieter 🎶

Turn up the music and get the party started with DJ Katie Dieter! Whether it’s a wedding, birthday bash, school dance, or special event, Katie brings the beats to keep your crowd dancing all night long. 💃🕺

This package includes professional DJ services valued at $450, ensuring your event has the perfect soundtrack from start to finish. 🎧✨

Don’t miss this chance to book the ultimate vibe-maker and create a celebration everyone will remember! 🎶🎉

Dallas Cowboys Golf Club
$75

Starting bid

⛳ Dallas Cowboys Golf Club Experience for Two ⛳

Score big with a round of golf at the Dallas Cowboys Golf Club—the world’s only NFL-themed golf course! 🏈

This package includes:

  • Green fees for two players
  • Golf carts
  • Range balls

Valued at $500, this unforgettable experience lets you play on a championship course that celebrates the legendary Dallas Cowboys at every hole. Perfect for fans of football and golf who want a one-of-a-kind day on the greens. 🌟

Tee it high and let it fly—don’t miss your chance at this winning experience!

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