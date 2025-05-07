Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

Hosted by

Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

About this event

Line Dance Classes

6731 Alma Rd

McKinney, TX 75070, USA

One Class
$20

Join us for an exciting line dance class led by Tighten Up With Tiff! Perfect for all skill levels, this session will teach you fun and engaging line dances while you connect with fellow dance enthusiasts.

3 Class Pass
$45

Get ready to dance all summer long with our 3 Class Pass! This pass includes access to all four line dance classes taking place on May 20th, June 24th, July 29th, and August 26th. Perfect for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the fun and excitement of line dancing, this pass offers great value and the chance to learn new moves while connecting with fellow dance lovers. A $20 savings compared to purchasing individual tickets!

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