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McKinney, TX 75070, USA
Join us for an exciting line dance class led by Tighten Up With Tiff! Perfect for all skill levels, this session will teach you fun and engaging line dances while you connect with fellow dance enthusiasts.
Get ready to dance all summer long with our 3 Class Pass! This pass includes access to all four line dance classes taking place on May 20th, June 24th, July 29th, and August 26th. Perfect for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the fun and excitement of line dancing, this pass offers great value and the chance to learn new moves while connecting with fellow dance lovers. A $20 savings compared to purchasing individual tickets!
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