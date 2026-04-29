A Line Dancing Party for Scholarships: The Denim Edition

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About this event
Join us for an elevated event experience with a Pearl & Ivy Concierge ticket giving you full access while directly supporting our mission to fund our scholarships.
Your Experience Includes:
Join us for an evening of celebration and purpose. Your general admission ticket provides full access while directly supporting our mission to fund our scholarships.
Your Experience Includes:
Contest day of event
Support PICC by selecting a sponsorship level below. Every contribution strengthens our ability to advocate for educational equity and student success.
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