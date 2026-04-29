Pearl & Ivy Community Corporation

Hosted by

Pearl & Ivy Community Corporation

About this event

A Line Dancing Party for Scholarships: The Denim Edition

2323 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612, USA

Pearl & Ivy Concierge Service
$130

Join us for an elevated event experience with a Pearl & Ivy Concierge ticket giving you full access while directly supporting our mission to fund our scholarships.


Your Experience Includes:

  • Complimentary dedicated parking and expedited priority entry.
  • Reserved seating for the duration of the evening and priority food service.
  • One complimentary beverage ticket.
  • A meaningful investment in student success through our community scholarship initiatives.
General Admission
$85

Join us for an evening of celebration and purpose. Your general admission ticket provides full access while directly supporting our mission to fund our scholarships.


Your Experience Includes:

  • Participation in guided line dancing lessons led by instructors.
  • Access to a full spread of delicious catered food and refreshments.
  • A direct contribution to scholarship funding for local students.
Drink Ticket (Alcohol)
$12
Beverage Ticket (Non-Alcohol)
$5
Premium Alcoholic Beverage
$15
Denim Contest
$10

Contest day of event

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Free

Support PICC by selecting a sponsorship level below. Every contribution strengthens our ability to advocate for educational equity and student success.

Diamond Denim Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 Pearl & Ivy Concierge Tickets with reserved seating.
  • Branding on all event marketing and signage.
  • Recognition as the patron of a "Named Scholarship" for the 2026-2027 academic year.
  • A private bourbon tasting flight delivered directly to your table for you and your guests.
Pearl Grand Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • 3 Pearl & Ivy Concierge Tickets with reserved seating.
  • Prominent logo placement and recognition.
  • Priority "Fast-Pass" food and check-in for all guests.
  • A dedicated "Sponsor Feature" across social media platforms.
Pink Select Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Pearl & Ivy Concierge Tickets with reserved seating.
  • Logo featured in the event digital program and scholarship slideshow.
  • A verbal "Thank You" shout-out during the scholarship spotlight.
  • 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Green Partner Sponsor
$750
  • 2 General Admission Tickets.
  • Name/Logo listed on the "Community Partners" digital reel".
Ivy Friend Sponsor
$500
  • 1 General Admission Ticket.
  • Name listed in the event digital program as a scholarship supporter.
Silent Auction
Pay what you can
Bourbon Flight
$40
Add a donation for Pearl & Ivy Community Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!