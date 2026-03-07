Links on the Green

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About this event
This ticket option includes entry for a group of four golfers. Includes: Entry for four golfers and 4 Par-Tee tickets.
This ticket grants you entry to our lively party, featuring: Delicious dinner, Dancing the night away with friends and family, and Great music and entertainment
New to golf or looking to refine your swing? Our Beginner's Golf Clinic is the perfect way to get started! This clinic is designed for those who have never played golf or have limited experience.
Increase your visibility and support a great cause! Purchase a Hole Sponsorship Sign to showcase your business or organization at one of our 18 holes. Please send PDF to [email protected].
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!