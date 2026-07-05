Links To Empowerment's Silent Auction

Get ready to turn an ordinary night into an unforgettable one! This basket is packed with everything you need for an adults-only game night full of laughs, friendly competition, and memorable moments. Inside you'll find hilarious party card games like Buzzed, What Do You Meme?, and Truth or Dare, plus drinking dice game, beer pong set, a variety of mini shots to please the whole crowd.





Whether you're hosting friends, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for an excuse to laugh until your cheeks hurt, this basket has your next game night covered!