Links To Empowerment's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Get ready to turn an ordinary night into an unforgettable one! This basket is packed with everything you need for an adults-only game night full of laughs, friendly competition, and memorable moments. Inside you'll find hilarious party card games like Buzzed, What Do You Meme?, and Truth or Dare, plus drinking dice game, beer pong set, a variety of mini shots to please the whole crowd.
Whether you're hosting friends, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for an excuse to laugh until your cheeks hurt, this basket has your next game night covered!
Starting bid
Calling all kids (and kids at heart)! This basket is packed from top to bottom with fun, games, treats, and surprises that are sure to keep the smiles coming. Inside you'll discover favorites like Connect 4, UNO, Matchbox cars, coloring activities, a cuddly stuffed animal, slime, a Nerf blaster, a giant bag of gummy candy, a Slinky, and even more exciting goodies. Whether it's for a birthday, rainy day, family game night, or just because, this basket is guaranteed to bring hours of entertainment and fun!
Starting bid
Looking for a gift that's as charming as it is unique? This adorable handmade crochet chicken family is sure to steal hearts! Lovingly handcrafted by a self-taught, 13-year-old local entrepreneur, this sweet flock includes four cuddly crocheted chickens nestled together in a decorative basket. Each chicken is carefully made with soft plush yarn, showcasing incredible creativity, patience, and craftsmanship. Perfect for farmhouse décor, a nursery, a child's room, or anyone who appreciates handmade treasures, this one-of-a-kind set is full of personality and heart.
By bidding on this basket, you're not only taking home an adorable handcrafted keepsake, you're also supporting a young local entrepreneur while helping Links to Empowerment connect local youth with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. Every bid makes a difference! 🐥
Starting bid
If you can't get enough pickles, this basket is kind of a big dill! Thoughtfully assembled by Fick's Picks Brinery, this locally crafted collection is filled with delicious pickled favorites and flavorful creations that are sure to delight every pickle enthusiast. Inside you'll discover a variety of handcrafted specialties, including classic dill pickles, bread and butter pickles, pickled asparagus, pickled cauliflower, pineapple relish, an all-purpose seasoning, and more—all beautifully presented in a charming gift basket. Whether you're treating yourself or shopping for the pickle lover in your life, this basket is packed with local flavor and briny goodness. Best of all, every bid helps support Links to Empowerment and our mission of empowering youth in our community.
Starting bid
Calling all Jackrabbit fans! Whether you're cheering from the stands, watching from home, or showing your school spirit around town, this basket has everything you need to celebrate South Dakota State in style. Packed inside a fun SDSU football bucket, you'll find a cozy SDSU blanket, an SDSU tumbler, a koozie, and a $25 Scheels gift card—perfect for picking out your next favorite Jackrabbit shirt or game-day accessory. It's the ultimate package for any proud SDSU supporter! Show your Jackrabbit pride while supporting an even greater cause. Every bid helps empower youth in our community.
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to an evening of relaxation with this beautifully curated wine collection. Presented in a charming wooden keepsake box, this basket is perfect for cozy nights, celebrations, or sharing with friends. Inside you'll find three bottles of locally crafted wine (two reds and one white), two elegant wine glasses, and gourmet chocolates that pair perfectly with your favorite pour. It's everything you need for a memorable evening of sipping, savoring, and unwinding. Raise a glass while supporting a great cause—every bid helps empower youth in our community!
Starting bid
There's nothing better than curling up with a great book and a cozy blanket. This thoughtfully curated basket is perfect for anyone who loves quiet moments, warm comforts, and getting lost in a good story. Featured is a beautiful, full-sized handmade quilt in a soft gray, lovingly crafted by a talented local artisan. Also included is a $20 Barnes & Noble gift card to help you choose your next great read, along with a bookmark to mark your place as you settle in for a relaxing afternoon or evening. Whether you're treating yourself or giving it as a gift, this one-of-a-kind bundle is sure to bring warmth, comfort, and countless cozy reading moments—all while supporting youth in our community.
Starting bid
Capture the beauty and spirit of the Black Hills with this breathtaking 32" × 22" framed buffalo photograph, created by a talented local photographer. Showcasing one of the region's most iconic and revered animals, this striking piece brings the strength, beauty, and timeless character of the American West into your home.
Perfect for a living room, office, cabin, or entryway, this professionally framed artwork is more than décor—it's a celebration of the landscape, wildlife, and heritage that make our region so special. Whether you're a local, a visitor, or simply someone who appreciates fine photography, this is a piece you'll enjoy for years to come.
Every bid helps support Links to Empowerment and our mission of connecting local youth with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!