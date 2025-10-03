VIP Package at Miracle at Big Rock - Raffle hosted by American Legion Lino Lakes

Hosted by
About this raffle
VIP Tent Rental + 6 tickets to Miracle at Big Rock, the St. Croix Valley’s largest
holiday lights festival! Valid Sunday- Thursday. Not Valid December 21-25, 2025.
Miracle at Big Rock is more than a holiday event—it’s a Christmas wonderland nestled in the
snowy woods of Big Rock Creek in St. Croix Falls, WI! Picture over 17 million twinkling lights, cozy
fire pits, sledding hills echoing with laughter, and the sweet scent of s’mores in the air. From
Cookies with Santa and artisan shopping in a charming old barn to live music, fireworks, and
festive cocktails, the magic never stops.
Miracle at Big Rock is open 7 days a week, November 28, 2025- January 3, 2026. For the most
part, Mondays & Tuesdays are Drive Through Nights and Wednesdays-Sundays are Walk Through
Nights. Times & drive-through/walk-through availability may vary. See website for details.
Tickets are valid Sunday- Thursday. Not valid December 21-25, 2025.
