Lion Band Boosters Inc's Membership Fee

Section 1: Membership
1. Membership shall be valid for the current year.
2. The membership of LBB shall be open to those interested in assisting the band and color guard
programs including (but not limited to) parents and legal guardians of students participating in the band
and color guard programs.
3. Active members shall be defined as being registered as members for the current year, having attended
at least one LBB function in the past 6-months and/or having assisted in previously supporting LBB by
donating time and/or money.
