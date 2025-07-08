Lion Band Boosters Inc's Membership Fee

Optional Yearly renewal, you can turn off this option on payment screen.

Section 1: Membership

1. Membership shall be valid for the current year.

2. The membership of LBB shall be open to those interested in assisting the band and color guard

programs including (but not limited to) parents and legal guardians of students participating in the band

and color guard programs.

3. Active members shall be defined as being registered as members for the current year, having attended

at least one LBB function in the past 6-months and/or having assisted in previously supporting LBB by

donating time and/or money.