Mid-South Lions Sight And Hearing Service, Inc.

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Mid-South Lions Sight And Hearing Service, Inc.

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Lion Prints Sales

Monarch Art Print item
Monarch Art Print
$120

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Phillip Crowe.

Print: $75

Shipping & Handling: 45

Monarch Art Print with Commemorative Mid-South Medallion item
Monarch Art Print with Commemorative Mid-South Medallion
$145

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Phillip Crowe.

Print: $100

Shipping & Handling: 45

Monarch Art Framed and Single Matted Print item
Monarch Art Framed and Single Matted Print
$220

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Phillip Crowe.

Print: $175

Shipping & Handling: 45

Monarch Art Framed and Single Matted Print with Medallion item
Monarch Art Framed and Single Matted Print with Medallion
$245

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Phillip Crowe.

Print: $200

Shipping & Handling: 45

The Crusader Art Print w/ Commemorative Mid-South Medallion item
The Crusader Art Print w/ Commemorative Mid-South Medallion
$120

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Holly Tilley

Print: $75

Shipping & Handling: 45

The Crusader Art Print w/ Commemorative Mid-South Medallion item
The Crusader Art Print w/ Commemorative Mid-South Medallion
$145

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Holly Tilley.

Print: $100

Shipping & Handling: 45

The Crusader Art Framed and Single Matted Print item
The Crusader Art Framed and Single Matted Print
$220

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Holly Tilley.

Print: $175

Shipping & Handling: 45

The Crusader Art Framed & Single Matted Print w/ Medallion item
The Crusader Art Framed & Single Matted Print w/ Medallion
$245

The actual prints are 11' x 14', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Holly Tilley.

Print: $200

Shipping & Handling: 45

Fab Lion Art Print item
Fab Lion Art Print
$120

The actual prints are 12' x 12', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Dr. Fab Anbar.

Print: $75

Shipping & Handling: 45

Fab Lion Art Print w/ Commemorative Mid-South Medallion item
Fab Lion Art Print w/ Commemorative Mid-South Medallion
$145

The actual prints are 12' x 12', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Dr. Fab Anbar.

Print: $100

Shipping & Handling: 45

Fab Lion Art Framed and Single Matted Print item
Fab Lion Art Framed and Single Matted Print
$220

The actual prints are 12' x 12', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Dr. Fab Anbar.

Print: $75

Shipping & Handling: 45

Fab Lion Art Framed & Single Matted Print w/ Medallion item
Fab Lion Art Framed & Single Matted Print w/ Medallion
$245

The actual prints are 12' x 12', professionally produced on museum quality paper, expertly framed and signed and numbered by artist Dr. Fab Anbar.

Print: $200

Shipping & Handling: 45

Fab Lion Art on Metal item
Fab Lion Art on Metal
$195

The actual prints are 12' x 12', professionally produced on metal or glass, signed and numbered by artist Dr. Fab Anbar.

Print: $150

Shipping & Handling: 45

Fab Lion Art on Glass item
Fab Lion Art on Glass
$195

The actual prints are 12' x 12', professionally produced on metal or glass, signed and numbered by artist Dr. Fab Anbar.

Print: $150

Shipping & Handling: 45

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