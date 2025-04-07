Grafton Lions Club Foundation Inc
Lion Run and Family Fun
1370 17th Ave
Grafton, WI 53024, USA
T-Shirt Sponsor
$250
Display your business logo or name on t-shirts handed out to race participants.
Barricade Banner
$500
Display your business logo or name to a barricade sign that will be placed along the start and end of the race.
