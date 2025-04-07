Lion Run and Family Fun

1370 17th Ave

Grafton, WI 53024, USA

T-Shirt Sponsor
$250
Display your business logo or name on t-shirts handed out to race participants.
Barricade Banner
$500
Display your business logo or name to a barricade sign that will be placed along the start and end of the race.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing