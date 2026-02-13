Lions Circle Community Care Network

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
Entry Point to Care
Annual Commitment: $500-$1,499
These partners help us reach people who normally never access mental health services. They support:
•community conversations
•Reduce Stigma
•Raise awareness
•Educate
•Safe spaces to have conversations
Bridge to Services
Annual Commitment: $1,500-$2,999
These partners collaborate with us to:
•co-host workshops
•provide education
•develop referral relationships
•support wellness programming
Community Mental Health infrastructure
Annual Commitment: $3,000+
These partners help build sustainable solutions:
•scholarship therapy support
•large scale initiatives
•veteran & first responder programs
•long-term prevention programs
