Lions Circle Community Care Network

Community Access Partner
$500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Entry Point to Care

Annual Commitment: $500-$1,499


These partners help us reach people who normally never access mental health services. They support:

•community conversations

•Reduce Stigma

•Raise awareness

•Educate

•Safe spaces to have conversations

Program Collaboration Partner
$1,500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Bridge to Services

Annual Commitment: $1,500-$2,999


These partners collaborate with us to:

•co-host workshops

•provide education

•develop referral relationships

•support wellness programming

Strategic Impact Partner
$3,000

Valid until March 2, 2027

Community Mental Health infrastructure

Annual Commitment: $3,000+


These partners help build sustainable solutions:

•scholarship therapy support

•large scale initiatives

•veteran & first responder programs

•long-term prevention programs

